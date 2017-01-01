I recommend a BUY rating on Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM). RUM is a platform that gives unrestricted access to users to share, watch, like, upload, and comment on videos. The platform also enables users to subscribe to the channels of their favorite content creators, live stream content, and video-on-demand [VOD]. RUM's platform can be used on the web, on mobile apps, on connected TV, and in videos that are embedded on websites. According to consensus estimates, RUM could be worth 2.6x more than it is now by FY25.
RUM is a platform that gives unrestricted access to users to share, watch, like, upload, and comment on videos. The platform also enables users to subscribe to the channels of their favorite content creators, live stream content, and video-on-demand [VOD]. The RUMs platform can be used on the web, on mobile apps, on connected TV, and in videos that are embedded on websites.
As the day passes, strict policies are being put in place by Big Tech to regulate the activities of content creators across different platforms. On the other hand, these policies serve as constraints for some of these content creators who believe they are subject to prejudice, policies, and algorithms put in place on purpose to promote evolving trends in the digital ecosystem. Because of all of these rules, people who make content are looking for other platforms that are reliable and, most importantly, won't stop this content from reaching its intended audience.
Also, RUM's competitors create a platform that continues to enable large creators to thrive while the upcoming creators' needs are left uncatered for. RUM is one of the few free, independent, and scalable video platforms that is easy to use and doesn't try to figure out what is fact and what is opinion.
One of RUM's most important strategies is to ensure that its global user base enjoys the best experience the market has to offer. Consumers find what they are searching for, with no special treatment to the large creators or algorithms that will suppress some points of view. Their open search algorithm enables users to access the entire content library. Because of this, there will be many opportunities, and most importantly, users will get a better experience on RUM.
The users are not the only ones that will benefit from this platform, as the creators are not left out. RUM has built some tools to help with content production, distribution, and monetization. They are also big on attracting the best talents to the platform.
When a creator creates content, their content will be seen and not sidelined by another creator's work. Because of this, the best content can be monetized. Another feature that RUM is bringing to the table is a world-class SDRM (social and digital rights management). This feature ensures good service for creators, helping them manage their library and ensure the highest efficiency on and off the platform. This will further strengthen the relationship between RUM and its creators.
Recently, RUM has been considering how to monetize its distribution, and below are the four primary sources of revenue being considered.
The growth of RUM from 2020 to 2022 has been impressive and fast. The global MAUs reached 44 million on average in Q2 2022, compared to the 25 million average MAUs reached in 2021. These numbers show us that there has been an increase of 76% just over a year. With time, RUM has demonstrated its ability to get engagement from its users. RUM's estimates show that minutes watched per month on the platform have grown from 0.2 billion in Q3 2020 to 8.1 billion in Q2 2022. Anyone can tell that this growth is a tremendous one.
At the current stock price of $7.1 and 259.2 million shares, the market cap is ~$2 billion. I believe the current valuation does not reflect the true value of RUM and it's a good entry point. I believe RUM will make $448 million in sales in FY26, giving it a market cap of $4.8 billion and a stock price of $18.6 in FY25, assuming it trades at 10x forward revenue in FY25.
Assumptions:
The competition for traffic and engagement is intense. RUM constantly competes with companies with larger financial resources and a more extensive user base to attract and engage traffic. These companies also have different values that they are bringing to the table, and as such, these larger companies might attract and engage traffic to the detriment of RUM. This, in the long run, will affect RUM negatively.
If users are not engaging in new content because they have different tastes and preferences, the business will eventually be affected. Failure to engage traffic and advertisers will lead to a low-income generation.
A substantial amount of RUM's revenue is generated from some key advertising networks. As of June 2022, a large percentage of RUM's income was generated from two advertising networks. Google AdSense and Decide. In the future, these advertising networks might decide that they do not want to continue doing business with RUM, or they may decide to reduce the amount they are willing to pay to advertise with RUM, because they think they are not effectively running ads or if they think their investment will not yield positive results.
Investors can expect a healthy return on their money over the next few years at the current price. An investor can benefit in numerous ways from purchasing RUM. RUM has accomplished notable things over the past few years, as can be seen from the foregoing thesis. The site is set up in a way that is sure to appeal to a wide variety of customers. The fact that RUM generates money from a variety of sources means it is less likely to suddenly collapse.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments