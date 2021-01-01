24K-Production

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Polaris Renewable Energy ( TSX: PIF:CA

Roughly 11% of the portfolio is allocated to U.S. utility AES (AES) and Canadian independent power producer Polaris Renewable Energy. Both positions have had modest performance this year. Polaris has been more volatile than is justified by the underlying business, putting in an all-time high this year at the beginning of August before tumbling 30.0%.

We are thrilled with management's performance over the last 12 months. COVID threw a serious wrench into the firm's asset acquisition and development strategy, and for much of 2021, it looked as if management was making very little progress in getting the ship back on course. This proved inaccurate, with multiple acquisitions of operating and developing renewable projects in South America announced this year. Equally important, management has increased the geographic diversity of energy-generating assets it owns and has done so while securing very high-priced, long-term power purchased agreements.

Polaris remains undersized, though, and as a result, has been unable to borrow at reasonable prices, despite a decent balance sheet that is not overly encumbered with debt. Furthermore, management does not appear to have waded into the green bond market, despite the ability to do so. In theory, Polaris should be able to secure better pricing than the LIBOR+7%, which is what it secured on the refinancing of a senior debt facility representing more than 50% of the firm's outstanding debt in February of this year.

Given that Polaris is on a path to more than double earnings between now and 2025, with an associated doubling in returns on capital employed, we believe the company has a bright future. This future could be even brighter if management had access to more and cheaper capital. We would not like to see Polaris taken out by either a larger competitor or a private equity shop, but as a platform for building an independent power producer in South America, it has a strong start and represents a very appealing asset. We are keeping an extremely close eye on whether a lack or cost of capital will impair its working capital and ability to scale.

