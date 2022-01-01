AntonioSolano

As a first-order effect, gold has done poorly in a rising real rate environment and a strong USD (although it is at all-time highs in other currencies). The gold price adjustment to real rates appears contemporaneous.

Historically, for every 1% increase in 10-year real rates, there is a reasonably predictable 10% decline in USD-denominated gold price, all else equal. If that historical relationship holds, the current rise in real rates implies a 26% decrease in gold prices, which aligns with the 22% fall from the March highs of this year. However, there is a growing differential between the selloff and sentiment of the precious metal compared to the value of a call option on a complete loss of confidence in central banks.

Equinox Gold has been the most painful position in our portfolio, down roughly 50% since March. The fall in the stock price implies far more has gone wrong at this fast-growing gold producer than has been the case. According to our models, the current share price indicates a long-term gold price of around $1,050 at a 10% discount rate. This appears a significant mispricing.

Political risk has undoubtedly been an issue, with operations at the Los Filos mine being halted multiple times and permit issues at RDM mine in Brazil. EQX is a development story and is in the high-growth stage of its corporate lifecycle, with more construction underway at one time than most mining businesses will experience in their entire operating lives.

We believe Equinox will be a strong mid-tier producer by the middle of this decade, doubling the size of its business over the next three years. We are comfortable holding this position through a price cycle and the ensuing volatility as the business matures.

We are going down to Brazil to visit several Equinox mines in October, so expect a complete commentary on the firm in the 4th quarter.

