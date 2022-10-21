Yen Intervention: One And Done? PM Kishida Suggests Otherwise

Oct. 22, 2022 3:59 AM ETFXY, JYNFF, YCL, YCS, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.67K Followers

Summary

  • The Japanese Ministry of Finance (MOF) intervened in FX markets for the first time since 1998 to support the currency.
  • But the prime minister spoke of another catalyst that forced the MOF to intervene: speculative bets on the yen.
  • Japan will continue to intervene as appropriate to stabilize the yen against what it perceives to be undue speculation and attendant volatility.
  • Given the uncertainty amid opposing forces playing “tug-of-war” with the yen, we prefer a hedged approach to Japanese equity allocations, particularly with a focus on exporters.

Broken wall finance chart and yen sign.

Baris-Ozer

By Brian Manby, CFA, Senior Analyst, Research

Last month, I had the privilege of visiting the New York Stock Exchange to hear Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida address investors while in town for the U.N. General Assembly. Japanese markets have piqued interest this year, owing to staggering weakness in the yen and the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) commitment to accommodative monetary policy while other central banks become increasingly restrictive to combat record inflation.

It marked a timely opportunity to hear Prime Minister Kishida’s thoughts about the yen’s 23% slide versus the dollar this year, and more importantly, about the role of Japan’s central bank and government in supporting it going forward. Just hours before Kishida’s address, the Japanese Ministry of Finance (MOF) intervened in FX markets for the first time since 1998 to support the currency. Prior to intervention, the yen traded around ¥145 per dollar and fluctuated around ¥141 shortly afterward. A few weeks later, it has given up its gains entirely and is currently approaching ¥150.

2022: A Challenge for the Yen

2022: A Challenge for the Yen

The support was a brief reprieve from prevailing headwinds for the yen, which has been challenged this year amid the BOJ’s commitment to accommodative policy. Japanese short-term rates remain in negative territory, and yield curve control has capped longer-term bond yields. Earlier this week, the BOJ conducted an emergency bond-buying operation to keep yields near its policy ceiling.

Yen Bears Threatening the MOF

But the prime minister spoke of another catalyst that forced the MOF to intervene: speculative bets on the yen. Kishida affirmed his belief that currency markets should determine FX rates but reiterated that it may be necessary to respond to speculation, especially to the extent that it creates undue volatility.

The prime minister has a point. According to Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data, net short non-commercial positions in yen futures have grown since late summertime and held their ground ever since. Over that timeframe, the currency weakened by about ¥18 per dollar.

This marked a reversal from the early summer’s unwinding of short positions. The most recent contract data remains deeply negative despite September’s intervention. Non-commercial yen positions have also remained net short since March 2021.

Short Bets Have Kept Pressure

Short Bets Have Kept Pressure

But no matter the direction of the yen or catalysts for its movements, Prime Minister Kishida’s implication was clear. Japan will continue to intervene as appropriate to stabilize the yen against what it perceives to be undue speculation and attendant volatility.

It likely hopes that the threat of further intervention in FX markets may scare off yen bears as well, though one month later, the intervention has had the opposite effect of stoking more volatility. Speculators continue to test the resolve of the MOF and the BOJ’s policy commitment, with the yen selling off further as it approaches ¥150.

Equity Implications from Yen “Tug-of-War”

Yen weakness has historically been a tailwind for equities due to the export orientation of the Japanese economy, resulting in a negative correlation over the medium and long term between yen and equity market returns.

Rolling 60-Month Correlation: MSCI Japan and Yen Returns

Rolling 60-Month Correlation: MSCI Japan and Yen Returns

This year’s weakness results from traders shorting the currency over the policy divergence between the U.S. and Japan, which will only widen with the Fed poised to continue raising interest rates while the BOJ remains idle. This may provide yen speculators with the confidence to continue challenging the BOJ’s reactionary interventions.

However, we know neither the frequency nor the magnitude of further intervention from the MOF, much less where that will leave the yen over the short-to-medium term. Given the uncertainty amid opposing forces playing “tug-of-war” with the yen, we prefer a hedged approach to Japanese equity allocations, particularly with a focus on exporters.

Revenue Diversification Is Key in Weak Yen Environments

The Japanese equity market contains a healthy mix of export-oriented businesses already, but seven of the 11 GICS® sectors still receive over half their revenue from within Japan.

Geographic Revenue Exposure of MSCI Japan Sectors

Geographic Revenue Exposure of MSCI Japan Sectors

Some of that is due to the nature of the sectors themselves, but in a weak yen environment for the foreseeable future, it may be beneficial to have an over-weight allocation to exporters. The WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) allocates to dividend-paying, export-oriented companies who derive less than 80% of their revenue from within Japan, resulting in greater revenue diversification compared to the MSCI Japan Index.

Geographic Revenue Exposure

Geographic Revenue Exposure

By design, DXJ also tends to have over-weight exposure to Japan’s most export-focused sectors while maintaining under-weight exposure to those more dependent on domestic revenues. For example, Materials and Consumer Discretionary are more dependent on international revenues than domestic receipts and have been historically over-weighted in DXJ due to its export-focused methodology.

Sector Exposures as of 9/30/22

Sector Exposures as of 9/30/22

Japanese Earnings Yields Offer Premium over Bonds

My colleague Jeff Weniger has been writing about equity premiums in Japan, and how it is now a global outlier. Japanese equities, proxied by DXJ's underlying Index, currently offer an 11.5% earnings yield advantage over 10-Year Japanese Government Bonds (JGB), owing to long-term yields capped by the BOJ’s commitment to yield curve control. The Index currently trades at a price-to-earnings multiple below 9, providing an earnings yield near 12%.

Earnings Yield Premium over 10-Year Domestic Bond Yield

Earnings Yield Premium over 10-Year Domestic Bond Yield

This illustrates the policy divergence from the U.S., which has widened over the past 10 years as ripple effects from changes in Fed policy have impacted the bond market. Should the relationship change in the future, compression may come from rising bond yields if the BOJ changes its stance, but an 11.5% premium with bond yields currently near zero is a sizable opportunity.

DXJ is also 100% currency-hedged, completely erasing any fluctuations in the yen-dollar exchange rate so that total returns are solely determined by equity performance. More importantly, this enables investors to avoid magnifying the effects of the ongoing yen tug-of-war in their Japan allocations.

Important Risks Related to this Article

There are risks associated with investing, including the possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty. The Fund focuses its investments in Japan, thereby increasing the impact of events and developments in Japan that can adversely affect performance. Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations. Derivative investments can be volatile and may be less liquid than other securities, and more sensitive to the effects of varied economic conditions. As this Fund can have a high concentration in some issuers, the Fund can be adversely impacted by changes affecting those issuers. Due to the investment strategy of this Fund, it may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Dividends are not guaranteed, and a company currently paying dividends may cease paying dividends at any time. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

Brian Manby, CFA

Brian Manby, CFA, Senior Analyst, Research

Brian Manby joined WisdomTree in October 2018 as an Investment Strategy Analyst. He is responsible for assisting in the creation and analysis of WisdomTree’s model portfolios, as well as helping support the firm’s research efforts. Prior to joining WisdomTree, he worked for FactSet Research Systems, Inc. as a Senior Consultant, where he assisted clients in the creation, maintenance and support of FactSet products in the investment management workflow. Brian received a B.A. as a dual major in Economics and Political Science from the University of Connecticut in 2016. He is holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.67K Followers
WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.