Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 11/1 11/16 0.1025 0.115 12.20% 0.75% 29 Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 12/14 12/30 1.47 1.565 6.46% 5.07% 9 Celanese Corporation (CE) 10/28 11/14 0.68 0.7 2.94% 2.96% 13 Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 11/17 12/9 0.33 0.36 9.09% 3.24% 8 Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) 10/28 11/10 0.23 0.24 4.35% 2.38% 9 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) 11/17 12/22 0.21375 0.215 0.58% 6.49% 20 Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) 11/10 11/29 0.27 0.28 3.70% 2.37% 6 Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) 11/29 12/15 1.05 1.12 6.67% 2.07% 15 IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 11/1 11/30 0.75 0.79 5.33% 3.25% 11 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) 12/29 1/13 0.56 0.64 14.29% 1.95% 28 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) 11/4 11/14 1.0375 1.0475 0.96% 8.30% 22 Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 11/15 12/1 0.29 0.3125 7.76% 1.56% 50 Mueller Water Products, Inc (MWA) 11/9 11/21 0.058 0.061 5.17% 2.28% 8 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 12/14 1/3 0.52 0.55 5.77% 3.04% 25 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) 10/31 12/1 0.85 0.865 1.76% 5.39% 11 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Oct 24 (Ex-Div 10/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 11/16 0.38 97.52 1.56% 28 The Clorox Company (CLX) 11/10 1.18 136.25 3.46% 45 Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 11/24 1.28 CAD 90.72 4.12% 7 Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) 11/9 0.45 76.59 2.35% 13 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Oct 25 (Ex-Div 10/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) 11/10 0.37 40.23 3.68% 12 Fastenal Company (FAST) 11/23 0.31 46.09 2.69% 23 First Republic Bank (FRC) 11/10 0.27 112.35 0.96% 11 PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) 11/10 0.3475 46.07 3.02% 11 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Oct 26 (Ex-Div 10/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 11/10 0.9 478.18 0.75% 19 Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) 11/3 0.35 24.89 5.62% 10 Unum Group (UNM) 11/18 0.33 43.59 3.03% 14 Click to enlarge

Thursday Oct 27 (Ex-Div 10/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 11/14 0.24 65.28 4.41% 10 A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 11/15 0.3 50.13 2.39% 29 Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 11/14 0.23 21.66 4.25% 10 Celanese Corporation (CE) 11/14 0.7 94.64 2.96% 13 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 11/14 0.475 25.01 7.60% 25 Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) 11/10 0.24 40.27 2.38% 9 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 11/14 0.12 18.82 2.55% 9 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) 11/15 0.2775 17.52 6.34% 5 Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) 11/15 0.4275 49.76 3.44% 19 Morgan Stanley (MS) 11/15 0.775 79.22 3.91% 9 NiSource Inc. (NI) 11/18 0.235 24.49 3.84% 11 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) 11/15 0.55 39.66 5.55% 33 Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) 11/15 0.485 45.81 4.23% 67 Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) 11/7 0.19 24.86 3.06% 7 Star Group, L.P. (SGU) 11/8 0.1525 8.46 7.21% 10 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 11/15 0.3108 37.3 10.00% 11 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 11/15 0.121667 28.36 5.15% 12 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 11/15 1.24 159.72 3.11% 19 Value Line, Inc. (VALU) 11/10 0.25 65.48 1.53% 8 Click to enlarge

Friday Oct 28 (Ex-Div 10/31)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years The AES Corporation (AES) 11/15 0.158 24.48 2.58% 11 Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 11/15 0.3 26.07 4.60% 7 Aon plc (AON) 11/15 0.56 280.12 0.80% 11 Ames National Corporation (ATLO) 11/15 0.27 22.44 4.81% 12 Bank of Montreal (BMO) 11/28 1.39 CAD 89.87 4.52% 7 Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 11/15 0.38 214.53 0.71% 22 Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 11/15 0.165 14.61 4.52% 20 Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 11/15 0.1475 14.74 4.00% 20 East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) 11/15 0.4 66.7 2.40% 5 Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 11/9 0.61 246.01 0.99% 15 Realty Income Corporation (O) 11/15 0.248 57.63 5.16% 29 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) 12/1 0.865 64.18 5.39% 11 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 11/10 0.32 55.89 2.29% 35 Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 12/1 0.325 147.21 0.88% 10 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) 10/26 0.21 0.6% American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) 10/25 0.63 1.9% American Tower Corporation (AMT) 10/26 1.47 3.1% The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 10/27 1.03 CAD 6.4% Brady Corporation (BRC) 10/28 0.23 2.1% First Busey Corporation (BUSE) 10/28 0.23 3.8% Camden National Corporation (CAC) 10/31 0.4 3.7% City Holding Company (CHCO) 10/31 0.65 2.6% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 10/28 0.83 CAD 5.5% Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) 10/26 0.27 3.5% Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 10/26 0.38 3.6% Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 10/31 0.2 0.3% Danaher Corporation (DHR) 10/28 0.25 0.4% Amdocs Limited (DOX) 10/28 0.395 1.9% Edison International (EIX) 10/31 0.7 5.0% The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 10/31 0.055 0.3% EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) 10/31 0.75 2.2% First Bancorp (FBNC) 10/25 0.22 2.2% Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 10/31 0.08 7.8% Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 10/31 0.02458 2.5% Humana Inc. (HUM) 10/28 0.7875 0.6% IDEX Corporation (IEX) 10/28 0.6 1.2% Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 10/25 0.71 3.4% Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) 10/31 0.095 1.8% Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 10/27 0.31 2.6% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 10/31 1 3.3% Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) 10/31 0.435 1.2% Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 10/31 0.0458 2.8% Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 10/31 1.25 3.3% McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 10/31 0.455 2.1% McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) 10/25 0.37 2.0% Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 10/31 0.36 0.7% NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) 10/26 0.5 3.0% OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 10/28 0.4141 4.7% Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 10/25 0.32 1.8% RPM International Inc. (RPM) 10/31 0.42 1.9% Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) 10/27 0.26 1.3% Stryker Corporation (SYK) 10/31 0.695 1.3% Sysco Corporation (SYY) 10/28 0.49 2.4% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 10/31 0.89 CAD 4.1% Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) 10/31 0.23 3.9% TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) 10/26 0.52 2.5% UDR, Inc. (UDR) 10/31 0.38 3.9% WD-40 Company (WDFC) 10/31 0.78 2.1% John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) 10/26 0.3475 3.6% Watsco, Inc. (WSO) 10/31 2.2 3.5% Click to enlarge

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.