The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Brown & Brown, Inc.
|
(BRO)
|
11/1
|
11/16
|
0.1025
|
0.115
|
12.20%
|
0.75%
|
29
|
Crown Castle International Corp.
|
(CCI)
|
12/14
|
12/30
|
1.47
|
1.565
|
6.46%
|
5.07%
|
9
|
Celanese Corporation
|
(CE)
|
10/28
|
11/14
|
0.68
|
0.7
|
2.94%
|
2.96%
|
13
|
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FDBC)
|
11/17
|
12/9
|
0.33
|
0.36
|
9.09%
|
3.24%
|
8
|
Home Bancorp, Inc.
|
(HBCP)
|
10/28
|
11/10
|
0.23
|
0.24
|
4.35%
|
2.38%
|
9
|
Healthcare Services Group, Inc.
|
(HCSG)
|
11/17
|
12/22
|
0.21375
|
0.215
|
0.58%
|
6.49%
|
20
|
Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
|
(HTLF)
|
11/10
|
11/29
|
0.27
|
0.28
|
3.70%
|
2.37%
|
6
|
Hubbell Incorporated
|
(HUBB)
|
11/29
|
12/15
|
1.05
|
1.12
|
6.67%
|
2.07%
|
15
|
IDACORP, Inc.
|
(IDA)
|
11/1
|
11/30
|
0.75
|
0.79
|
5.33%
|
3.25%
|
11
|
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
|
(LECO)
|
12/29
|
1/13
|
0.56
|
0.64
|
14.29%
|
1.95%
|
28
|
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
|
(MMP)
|
11/4
|
11/14
|
1.0375
|
1.0475
|
0.96%
|
8.30%
|
22
|
Middlesex Water Company
|
(MSEX)
|
11/15
|
12/1
|
0.29
|
0.3125
|
7.76%
|
1.56%
|
50
|
Mueller Water Products, Inc
|
(MWA)
|
11/9
|
11/21
|
0.058
|
0.061
|
5.17%
|
2.28%
|
8
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.
|
(PB)
|
12/14
|
1/3
|
0.52
|
0.55
|
5.77%
|
3.04%
|
25
|
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation
|
(PNW)
|
10/31
|
12/1
|
0.85
|
0.865
|
1.76%
|
5.39%
|
11
Decreases:
None
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Oct 24 (Ex-Div 10/25)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AptarGroup, Inc.
|
(ATR)
|
11/16
|
0.38
|
97.52
|
1.56%
|
28
|
The Clorox Company
|
(CLX)
|
11/10
|
1.18
|
136.25
|
3.46%
|
45
|
Royal Bank of Canada
|
(RY)
|
11/24
|
1.28 CAD
|
90.72
|
4.12%
|
7
|
Thor Industries, Inc.
|
(THO)
|
11/9
|
0.45
|
76.59
|
2.35%
|
13
Tuesday Oct 25 (Ex-Div 10/26)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|
(BK)
|
11/10
|
0.37
|
40.23
|
3.68%
|
12
|
Fastenal Company
|
(FAST)
|
11/23
|
0.31
|
46.09
|
2.69%
|
23
|
First Republic Bank
|
(FRC)
|
11/10
|
0.27
|
112.35
|
0.96%
|
11
|
PNM Resources, Inc.
|
(PNM)
|
11/10
|
0.3475
|
46.07
|
3.02%
|
11
Wednesday Oct 26 (Ex-Div 10/27)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Costco Wholesale Corporation
|
(COST)
|
11/10
|
0.9
|
478.18
|
0.75%
|
19
|
Union Bankshares, Inc.
|
(UNB)
|
11/3
|
0.35
|
24.89
|
5.62%
|
10
|
Unum Group
|
(UNM)
|
11/18
|
0.33
|
43.59
|
3.03%
|
14
Thursday Oct 27 (Ex-Div 10/28)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
11/14
|
0.24
|
65.28
|
4.41%
|
10
|
A. O. Smith Corporation
|
(AOS)
|
11/15
|
0.3
|
50.13
|
2.39%
|
29
|
Sierra Bancorp
|
(BSRR)
|
11/14
|
0.23
|
21.66
|
4.25%
|
10
|
Celanese Corporation
|
(CE)
|
11/14
|
0.7
|
94.64
|
2.96%
|
13
|
Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
|
(EPD)
|
11/14
|
0.475
|
25.01
|
7.60%
|
25
|
Home Bancorp, Inc.
|
(HBCP)
|
11/10
|
0.24
|
40.27
|
2.38%
|
9
|
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
|
(HFBL)
|
11/14
|
0.12
|
18.82
|
2.55%
|
9
|
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
|
(KMI)
|
11/15
|
0.2775
|
17.52
|
6.34%
|
5
|
Alliant Energy Corporation
|
(LNT)
|
11/15
|
0.4275
|
49.76
|
3.44%
|
19
|
Morgan Stanley
|
(MS)
|
11/15
|
0.775
|
79.22
|
3.91%
|
9
|
NiSource Inc.
|
(NI)
|
11/18
|
0.235
|
24.49
|
3.84%
|
11
|
National Retail Properties, Inc.
|
(NNN)
|
11/15
|
0.55
|
39.66
|
5.55%
|
33
|
Northwest Natural Holding Company
|
(NWN)
|
11/15
|
0.485
|
45.81
|
4.23%
|
67
|
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.
|
(ORRF)
|
11/7
|
0.19
|
24.86
|
3.06%
|
7
|
Star Group, L.P.
|
(SGU)
|
11/8
|
0.1525
|
8.46
|
7.21%
|
10
|
SL Green Realty Corp.
|
(SLG)
|
11/15
|
0.3108
|
37.3
|
10.00%
|
11
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
11/15
|
0.121667
|
28.36
|
5.15%
|
12
|
Texas Instruments Incorporated
|
(TXN)
|
11/15
|
1.24
|
159.72
|
3.11%
|
19
|
Value Line, Inc.
|
(VALU)
|
11/10
|
0.25
|
65.48
|
1.53%
|
8
Friday Oct 28 (Ex-Div 10/31)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
The AES Corporation
|
(AES)
|
11/15
|
0.158
|
24.48
|
2.58%
|
11
|
Ally Financial Inc.
|
(ALLY)
|
11/15
|
0.3
|
26.07
|
4.60%
|
7
|
Aon plc
|
(AON)
|
11/15
|
0.56
|
280.12
|
0.80%
|
11
|
Ames National Corporation
|
(ATLO)
|
11/15
|
0.27
|
22.44
|
4.81%
|
12
|
Bank of Montreal
|
(BMO)
|
11/28
|
1.39 CAD
|
89.87
|
4.52%
|
7
|
Casey's General Stores, Inc.
|
(CASY)
|
11/15
|
0.38
|
214.53
|
0.71%
|
22
|
Donegal Group Inc. A
|
(DGICA)
|
11/15
|
0.165
|
14.61
|
4.52%
|
20
|
Donegal Group Inc. B
|
(DGICB)
|
11/15
|
0.1475
|
14.74
|
4.00%
|
20
|
East West Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EWBC)
|
11/15
|
0.4
|
66.7
|
2.40%
|
5
|
Hingham Institution for Savings
|
(HIFS)
|
11/9
|
0.61
|
246.01
|
0.99%
|
15
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
11/15
|
0.248
|
57.63
|
5.16%
|
29
|
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation
|
(PNW)
|
12/1
|
0.865
|
64.18
|
5.39%
|
11
|
1st Source Corporation
|
(SRCE)
|
11/10
|
0.32
|
55.89
|
2.29%
|
35
|
Zoetis Inc.
|
(ZTS)
|
12/1
|
0.325
|
147.21
|
0.88%
|
10
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
|
(A)
|
10/26
|
0.21
|
0.6%
|
American Financial Group, Inc.
|
(AFG)
|
10/25
|
0.63
|
1.9%
|
American Tower Corporation
|
(AMT)
|
10/26
|
1.47
|
3.1%
|
The Bank of Nova Scotia
|
(BNS)
|
10/27
|
1.03 CAD
|
6.4%
|
Brady Corporation
|
(BRC)
|
10/28
|
0.23
|
2.1%
|
First Busey Corporation
|
(BUSE)
|
10/28
|
0.23
|
3.8%
|
Camden National Corporation
|
(CAC)
|
10/31
|
0.4
|
3.7%
|
City Holding Company
|
(CHCO)
|
10/31
|
0.65
|
2.6%
|
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|
(CM)
|
10/28
|
0.83 CAD
|
5.5%
|
Comcast Corporation
|
(CMCSA)
|
10/26
|
0.27
|
3.5%
|
Cisco Systems, Inc.
|
(CSCO)
|
10/26
|
0.38
|
3.6%
|
Dillard's, Inc.
|
(DDS)
|
10/31
|
0.2
|
0.3%
|
Danaher Corporation
|
(DHR)
|
10/28
|
0.25
|
0.4%
|
Amdocs Limited
|
(DOX)
|
10/28
|
0.395
|
1.9%
|
Edison International
|
(EIX)
|
10/31
|
0.7
|
5.0%
|
The Ensign Group, Inc.
|
(ENSG)
|
10/31
|
0.055
|
0.3%
|
EOG Resources, Inc.
|
(EOG)
|
10/31
|
0.75
|
2.2%
|
First Bancorp
|
(FBNC)
|
10/25
|
0.22
|
2.2%
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
10/31
|
0.08
|
7.8%
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
10/31
|
0.02458
|
2.5%
|
Humana Inc.
|
(HUM)
|
10/28
|
0.7875
|
0.6%
|
IDEX Corporation
|
(IEX)
|
10/28
|
0.6
|
1.2%
|
Ingredion Incorporated
|
(INGR)
|
10/25
|
0.71
|
3.4%
|
Investar Holding Corporation
|
(ISTR)
|
10/31
|
0.095
|
1.8%
|
Johnson Outdoors Inc.
|
(JOUT)
|
10/27
|
0.31
|
2.6%
|
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
(JPM)
|
10/31
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Quaker Chemical Corporation
|
(KWR)
|
10/31
|
0.435
|
1.2%
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
10/31
|
0.0458
|
2.8%
|
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.
|
(MAA)
|
10/31
|
1.25
|
3.3%
|
McGrath RentCorp
|
(MGRC)
|
10/31
|
0.455
|
2.1%
|
McCormick & Company, Incorporated
|
(MKC)
|
10/25
|
0.37
|
2.0%
|
Morningstar, Inc.
|
(MORN)
|
10/31
|
0.36
|
0.7%
|
NetApp, Inc.
|
(NTAP)
|
10/26
|
0.5
|
3.0%
|
OGE Energy Corp.
|
(OGE)
|
10/28
|
0.4141
|
4.7%
|
Oracle Corporation
|
(ORCL)
|
10/25
|
0.32
|
1.8%
|
RPM International Inc.
|
(RPM)
|
10/31
|
0.42
|
1.9%
|
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.
|
(SSD)
|
10/27
|
0.26
|
1.3%
|
Stryker Corporation
|
(SYK)
|
10/31
|
0.695
|
1.3%
|
Sysco Corporation
|
(SYY)
|
10/28
|
0.49
|
2.4%
|
The Toronto-Dominion Bank
|
(TD)
|
10/31
|
0.89 CAD
|
4.1%
|
Trinity Industries, Inc.
|
(TRN)
|
10/31
|
0.23
|
3.9%
|
TTEC Holdings, Inc.
|
(TTEC)
|
10/26
|
0.52
|
2.5%
|
UDR, Inc.
|
(UDR)
|
10/31
|
0.38
|
3.9%
|
WD-40 Company
|
(WDFC)
|
10/31
|
0.78
|
2.1%
|
John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
|
(WLY)
|
10/26
|
0.3475
|
3.6%
|
Watsco, Inc.
|
(WSO)
|
10/31
|
2.2
|
3.5%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CMCSA, O, SYY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments