Markets Unlocked 10/24/22: Sectors, Yen, And What's Real?

Summary

  • One of the things we are watching to help us know when it’s time to pay attention is this current range on the daily chart of stock indexes.
  • Energy’s strength is clear, with 0% of stocks in the sector near 52-week lows, and 100% of those stocks in intermediate-term uptrends.
  • We’ve traded in and out of the Japanese Yen a bit in recent weeks, and have had a short on for our members since late September.

A neatly aligned Japanese wad of 10,000 yen bills

kazuma seki/iStock via Getty Images

A few thoughts here, as we head into the end of October.

Don’t be misled by daily moves

There’s a lot of noise in markets. Commentators (of all sorts) report every market move with breathless significance, but the reality is that most day-to-day moves just don’t matter. Furthermore, given current price levels and volatility, an 80-point swing in the S&P can be “no big deal”.

One of the things we are watching to help us know when it’s time to pay attention is this current range on the daily chart of stock indexes. (See chart at top of this post.) There are certainly other ways action could develop, but as long as we are snugly within the range, we’re thinking the day-to-day moves are largely meaningless.

Our bigger-picture bias still points to risks lurking in the wings, but near-term is highly uncertain. Regardless of your bias, this is really a spot where you have to be flexible but only act on clear signals.

Remember, for active traders, no position is also a valid position!

Keep an eye on sector strength

The table below shows one of the ways we like to slice and dice sectors. This is an analysis of the individual stocks of the S&P 500, sorted into major sectors.

Energy’s strength is clear here, with 0% of stocks in the sector near 52-week lows, and 100% of those stocks in intermediate-term uptrends! Exceptional, especially given the broad market action.

A look at other sectors might also give you some other ideas, if you work with a longer-term perspective.

author

Big currency moves

We’ve traded in and out of the Japanese yen a bit in recent weeks, and have had a short on for our MarketLife members since late September. We have been increasingly concerned about the possibility of an intervention, and this emerged Friday with a gigantic single-day rally.

This is one of the risks of trading currencies. All assets have potential issues, but central bank or other political interventions can result in stunning moves in currencies, which may sometimes see significant slippage on stops.

In this case, no real damage was done, but it’s a reminder of the risks in fx trading.

Japanese Yen

The week ahead (potentially market-moving data releases)

  • Monday: none
  • Tuesday: Case-Shiller Home Price Index
  • Wednesday: New Home Sales, EIA Crude Oil Inventories
  • Thursday: GDP, Jobs numbers, Durable Goods
  • Friday: Personal Income & Spending, PCE, Pending Home Sales

Adam Grimes has well over two decades of experience in the industry as a trader, analyst and system developer. Growing up in an agricultural community in America’s Midwest, Adam’s first trading experiences were in agricultural commodities and futures. He then moved to currency futures, trading during the Asian Financial Crisis, and then on to stock index futures, options, and individual stocks. His trading experience covers all major asset classes–futures, currencies, stocks, options, and other derivatives, and the full range of timeframes from very short term scalping to constructing portfolios for multi-year holding periods. He currently is President of Talon Advisors, LLC, where he writes daily market commentary and institutional advisory. He also shares daily market analysis and educational content at MarketLife, LLC. Prior to his work with these firms, he held the position Partner and Chief Investment Office at Waverly Advisors, VP of Quantitative System Development at Level Partners, LLC, Senior Analyst and Trader at MBF Asset Management on the New York Mercantile Exchange, and Chief Technical Strategist at SMB Capital. Adam is the author of The Art & Science of Technical Analysis: Market Structure, Price Action & Trading Strategies, published in 2012 by John Wiley & Sons, and The Art & Science of Trading: Course Workbook, published in 2017 by Hunter Hudson Press. Adam is also a contributing author for several publications on quantitative finance and related topics, and is much in demand as a speaker and lecturer on the topics of technical trading, risk management, and system development. Adam is also an accomplished musician, having worked as a professional composer, and classical keyboard artist specializing in historically-informed performance practices. He is also a classically-trained French chef, having served a formal apprenticeship with chef Richard Blondin, a disciple of Paul Bocuse.

Comments

