Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) has functions that primarily center on various types of tech and engineering consulting, including a pretty important focus on cybersecurity, as well as some general management consulting, for various branches of government. The drivers of their business are twofold: greater emphasis on cybersecurity especially as geopolitical tensions mount, as well as greater expenditure by government secularly on government programs, because the US government just keeps getting larger. We are seeing some decline in the velocity of contract closes, but that's just because contracts are getting larger and more complex. The business is resilient, but also very premium, so ultimately it's not very compelling.
Briefly on the BAH business model, the following are their functional areas:
You can see how these things interlink.
Critically, its customers are almost always government entities and therefore depend on things like government budget, size of the government, and strategic concerns related to cybersecurity, which are exacerbated by conflict including the Ukraine war where Russia commonly does attempt cyber attacks.
The most recent quarter came out some months ago and there are a few salient points that we want to point out to investors:
In other words, the next quarter, which will be for the latter part of the calendar year, should see some positive increments as major contracts become awarded and milestones continue to be reached. Also, considerations around the greater Russian hostility to the West and vice versa should create demand for cybersecurity services relating to lots of important government entities and missions. Management acknowledges that Cyber is likely to be the platform for the push that gets them well beyond the $1 billion in EBITDA mark by 2025, which is their current objective.
The problem is the price of the business. It is trading at a 16x multiple for EV/EBITDA, and it's 24x for PE. That in our opinion is an objectively high multiple. While strategic markets do put it in a good position in terms of resilient fundamentals, and consulting is not capital intensive, there are other businesses out there that trade at substantially lower multiples while also being able to assure investors of high probability earnings stability or even growth. In BAH's defense, it is better priced than Accenture (ACN), which does not have these strategic markets and is only marginally cheaper than BAH at a 13.6x EV/EBITDA multiple and a 23.7x PE. While it can also achieve growth thanks to its tech consulting markets, BAH is more of a solid play in our view. Nonetheless, bargains need to be struck in the current markets to outrun a growing risk free rate. BAH is effectively being valued as if it has no equity risk. We will take a pass on BAH.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
