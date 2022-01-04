kanawatvector

To My Partners:

Tourlite Fund, LP Founder Class returned -2.8% for the Third Quarter of 2022. The fund has returned 1.6% since inception in April 2022, compared to a -20.2% decline for the S&P 500. [1],[2]

Third Quarter 2022 Since Inception (4/1/22-9/30/22) Tourlite Founders (2.8%) 1.6% S&P 500 (4.9%) (20.2%) Click to enlarge

Portfolio Update

At the end of the quarter, our portfolio’s sector concentration represented: consumer (~50%), industrials (~35%), and technology (~15%).3 The Fund’s net exposure continued to remain low during the third quarter. Our gross exposure during the quarter at ~150%, continued to remain lower than our expected range (180% - 250%).

Portfolio Exposures5

Long Exposure Short Exposure Gross Exposure Net Exposure Dollar Exposure 78% (75%) 153% ~3% Beta-Adjusted Exposure4 85% (85%) 170% ~0% Click to enlarge

In the third quarter, the dominance of macroeconomic factors and factor exposures continued.6 We believe once correlations break down, there will be a strong opportunity for fundamental investors to capture the resulting spread. Until we see a shift in the market regime, from macro towards share prices driven by business fundamentals, the Fund remains focused on downside protection while addressing the optimal time to start playing offense. We plan to aggressively increase our gross exposure as correlations within factors break down and as the anticipated spread between our long and short portfolio increases.

While we experienced a drawdown during the quarter, primarily in August, we believe that there are positive takeaways. Since inception, we have experienced very low correlation to the overall market and our risk management process has been implemented to protect capital.

As the market melted up during the early weeks of July, we added exposure to “aggressive short” positions.7 We were early as these companies continued to outperform though mid-August as a result of a large amount short covering and the reduction of risk in the market. At times, these securities can be highly correlated to one another, and performance can be disconnected from business fundamentals.

Perimeter Solutions (PRM)

On August 5th, Perimeter, one of our largest long positions, reported earnings and its stock price declined ~10%. We believe the initial reaction was overdone due to a potential misunderstanding of the Fire Safety business, which experienced a decline in reported margin due to passing through higher input costs. A majority of PRM’s contracts are structured to pass through input costs, both rising and falling, and preserve EBITDA dollars.

After recovering from its negative earnings reaction, the stock continued to sell off in September. Perimeter trades at an attractive ~8.5% 2023 free cash flow yield.

Undisclosed Short Position

In August, the Company reported inline revenue and lowered full year revenue guidance by ~10%. The stock spiked ~20% the following day, eventually giving back those gains within the following two weeks. This scenario was common with higher short interest companies during August. As a result, we monitor our exposure to “aggressive shorts”, individual factor exposures, and short interest.

Select New Positions

New Long: Verra Mobility (VRRM)

Verra Mobility is a leader in transportation technology. The business has three segments: commercial, government and parking. The commercial and government segments represent 85%+ of revenues. Verra is an attractive business with mid-to-high single digit revenue growth and sustainable competitive advantages.

Commercial services provide tolling services and violation management for commercial fleets (i.e., rental cars). Verra is integrated with tolling authorities and has a revenue split with rental car operators. The business should benefit from two key tailwinds including the continued shift from cash to cashless tolls and conversion of highways to toll roads. Currently ~65% of toll booths are cashless and that is expected to grow to over 80% over the next few years. Verra is highly integrated into the rental car system with long-term contracts and technology that would be expensive to replicate.

The Government segment offers solutions to cities and school districts including red-light, speed and bus lane camera enforcement. Most of these relationships are revenue shares and Verra maintains ownership of the hardware/cameras. Future growth will come from expanding offerings to states with limited current enforcement (i.e., only have red light cameras) and breaking into the 17 states with no photo enforcement.

Based on our projections for 2023, Verra trades at over a 7.5% free cash flow yield.

New Short: Canadian Retailer

The retailer was a beneficiary of the pandemic which put a pause on secular headwinds, which are likely to resume. The company’s poor position within its competitive landscape is likely to continue pressuring organic growth and margins. A material portion of operating income is produced by its financial services segment, extending credit to low-income customers, which adds additional risk in the current macro environment.

Market Outlook

In the third quarter, the dominance of macroeconomic factors and factor exposures continued to result in high correlation between securities in the market. We continue to remain cautious about the economic outlook over the coming quarters. While the market appeared optimistic for a pivot in policy by the Federal Reserve, comments by members of the Fed affirmed its continued fight against inflation.

There are a few factors which lead us to believe the October rally may continue during the fourth quarter before a slowing economy drives earnings lower in 2023. From September 12th, when August CPI reaccelerated, the S&P 500 declined -12.7%. Market tone shifted from a potential pivot in Fed policy, back to reaffirming the fight against inflation. With the odds pointing towards cooling inflation and global fears of economic stability, a dovish shift in the market’s perception is possible.

Coming into the quarter, positioning of long/short funds are at 5-year lows. Earnings estimates for 2022 are -3.8% lower than at the beginning of the year, while economic conditions have yet to be impacted from the Fed’s recent tightening. While we believe earnings have room to fall in 2023, the third quarter of 2022 seems to have held up. Bearish positioning with better-than-expected reported earnings could push the market higher in the interim.

To update our analysis from our July letter, over the first nine months of the year, the S&P 500 returned -23.9% and the NASDAQ Composite declined -32.0%.8 Since the beginning of the year, consensus estimates for the S&P 500 Ex-Energy have declined -3.8% for 2022 and -4.0% for 2023. Current consensus estimates imply a year-over-year increase of ~9% for 2022 and ~11% for 2023. We continue to see the same downside risk to earnings in the case of economic contraction.

Past Peak to Through Declines9

SPX Price 2023 EPS P/E Multiple Dot-Com Bubble Burst (51%) (26%) (43%) Great Financial Crisis (58%) (50%) (28%) YTD as of Sep. 30th (26%) 0.0% (27%) YTD as of Sep. 30th (ex-Energy)10 (27%) (4%) (27%) Click to enlarge

We performed the same analysis to measure the correlation within factors between the top five companies on key “Factors to Watch” on Bloomberg and the holdings of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK).11 The data shows that while correlations remain at elevated levels in the third quarter compared to 2021, they are mixed compared to the first half of 2022.

Increase in Daily Correlation Among Top Constitutes[12]

Growth Value Volatility Momentum ARKK H1 2022 vs. 2021 Average +26% +17% +35% +28% +28% Median +27% +16% +45% +40% +27% Q3 2022 vs. H1 2021 Average -7% -7% +4% -7% +10% Median +3% +0% -14% -11% +9% Click to enlarge

Operational Update

In addition to our prime brokerage account with BTIG, the Fund opened an account with Interactive Brokers LLC to increase the trading capabilities for the Fund.

Past investor letters can be found on the Investor’s section oftourlitecapital.com. An overview of our investment strategy can be found in our 2022 Second Quarter letter. Please reach out to ir@tourlitecapital.com for access.

Thank you for your trust and support. Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions.

Sincerely,

Jeffrey G. Cherkin

