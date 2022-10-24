Following our previous Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) publication, today we are back to comment on the American chemical giant's Q3 results. Here at the Lab, we recently published a follow-up note called Dow is too discounted based on macro to micro implications such as supportive chemical spread, FCF yield and EBITDA margin across the cycle, and debt & pension liabilities consideration.
As already mentioned, during the CS presentation, Dow's top management was forecasting the Q3 EBITDA at $1.9 billion. During Q1, the company managed to beat its own expectation; however, this time all was in line with their internal guidance. At the aggregate level, Dow's global volumes were down, this was weighted down by Europe. On the turnover side, on a quarterly basis, the price was down by 6%. Looking at the modeling guidance provide by the company, we derive a projected Q4 EBITDA of circa $1.5 billion against a consensus expectation of $1.75 billion.
Regarding the specific divisions, here below are Mare Evidence Lab's main key takeaways:
To sum up, we might conclude that it was not a good quarter for the American chemical giant. The CEO's words were encouraging and this negative sentiment was confirmed. He said that "the macro environment will remain dynamic" in the short-term horizon. "As a result, we have outlined a playbook of actions that have the potential to deliver more than $1 billion in cost savings in 2023" adding also that "Decarbonize and Grow strategy with higher-return investments that will extend our competitive advantages and industry leadership positions". Despite that, we believe that Dow's worst-case scenario is already priced in by Wall Street. In the past, the company was trading at an average EBITDA multiple of 6.5x versus the current NTM EBITDA at 4.5x. Therefore, taking into consideration Dow's Q4 expectations, we have decide to lower our forecast NTM EBITDA to $8.5 billion. Applying a 5.5x multiple, we derive a target price of $52 per share, maintaining our buy rating.
