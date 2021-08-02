Block, Inc (NYSE:SQ), once a high-flying tech/growth stock, is down about 80% from all-time highs. And reflecting on a x2 EV/Sales multiple, I argue the company's valuation has derated sufficiently to offer investors an attractive risk/reward opportunity.
In my opinion, Block is poised to sustain double-digit growth rates over the next five years, as the company's operations will likely continue to benefit from the secular growth connected to fintech trends.
Personally, I believe Block should be valued at around $63.36/share. I base my thesis on a residual earnings valuation model, which anchors EPS estimates on analyst consensus. I initiate coverage on SQ with a 'Buy' rating.
Block, Inc. is a U.S.-based fintech company, which offers businesses, sellers, and individuals access to various digital payment products and services. As of 2022, the company operates two major segments: Square and Cash App.
Square is best described as a payment ecosystem - hardware and software - that allows sellers to process digital payments, structure reporting and analyze transactions (payment data analytics). While Square solutions also process credit card data through traditional technology, Square is arguably best known for "Near Field Payment Processing" and "Square Stand," a proprietary technology that enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal.
Cash App is a product that supports individuals and companies to manage their finances - offering users an opportunity to receive, send, spend, and invest money (including trading Crypto Currencies). Accordingly, the value proposition could be described as a solution similar to PayPal (PYPL).
Earlier this year, Block also completed the acquisition of Afterpay, an Australian payment platform that allows users to "buy now and pay later." Block paid $29 billion for Afterpay - which is almost the entire market capitalization of Block's current equity value including Afterpay (approximately $33 billion).
From 2012 to 2022 (TTM reference), Block's revenues have expanded at a 10-year CAGR of about 55%, jumping from $203 million to $16.3 billion. Over the same period, gross profit increased at a competitive rate: from $65 million in 2012 to $5.1 billion in 2022 (TTM reference).
It is true that Block's revenues are down about 7% versus 2021 (TTM reference), but the decline was mainly driven by lower trading revenues from cryptocurrencies - as crypto trading platforms suffered from a falling crypto valuation as well as from lower crypto trading volume. Note, Coinbase revenues contracted by about 23% as compared to 2021.
Investors should also consider that the "crypto winter" is not the only (temporary) headwind from Block. Swedish fintech Klarna, a Block competitor in digital payment processing and "buy now pay later," has recently made headlines with widening losses, slowing revenue growth and 10% lay offs.
But, while other companies are struggling (Klarna - as highlighted; and also PayPal has recently clearly lost some consumer love), Block is well position to take additional market share - with almost no debt on the balance sheet ($324 million of net debt) and positive cash from operations ($717 million TTM reference)
In my opinion, it is hard to argue that Block's short-term headwinds imply long-term challenges, or a structurally changing environment for digital banking/payment. In fact, the global fintech market is expected to reach a size of about $700 billion by 2030, which would indicate a CAGR of about 20.5%.
Such a growth outlook is more/less in line with my personal assumptions about the fintech market's growth, driven by structural trends such as digitalization of payment, new-generation banking and new use-cases for distributed ledger technology.
Notably, analyst consensus expects that Block's revenues could grow to $40 billion by 2027, which would imply a 5-year CAGR of approximately 18 - 19 percent.
If Block would indeed manage to capture an approximately 20% CAGR through 2027, which I believe is reasonable, then SQ's x2 EV/EBIT valuation is simply too attractive to ignore.
That said, to derive a more precise estimate of a company's fair implied valuation, I am a great fan of applying the residual earnings model, which anchors on the idea that a valuation should equal a business' discounted future earnings after capital charge. As per the CFA Institute:
Conceptually, residual income is net income less a charge (deduction) for common shareholders' opportunity cost in generating net income. It is the residual or remaining income after considering the costs of all of a company's capital.
With regard to my SQ stock valuation model, I make the following assumptions:
Given these assumptions, I calculate a base-case target price for SQ of about $63.36/share.
Notably, my base case target price does not calculate a lot of upside. But investors should also consider the risk reward profile. To test various assumptions of Square's cost of equity and terminal growth rate, I have constructed a sensitivity table. Note, the matrix looks very favorable from a risk/reward perspective.
Much of Block's value is based on growth. And judgements about growth are always connected to speculation. Accordingly, investors should consider that the company might fail (simply a function of probabilities and uncertainty) to grow at a 20% CAGR through 2030.
I would also like to point out that Block's approximately $14 billion of combined goodwill and other intangible assets might be exposed to a write-down - if valuations in the fintech space keep falling.
Investors should also consider that much of Block's share price volatility is driven by investor sentiment towards risk and growth assets in general. Thus, investors should expect price volatility even though Block's business outlook remains unchanged.
Finally, rising real yields could add significant headwinds to Block's stock price, as the higher discount rates affect the net-present value of long-dated cash-flows.
Reflecting on a x2 EV/Sales multiple, I argue Block's valuation has sufficiently accounted for any speculative aspect that might be related to Block's growth potential. In my opinion, the long term outlook for Block's value proposition remains strong, and I am confident that the company will continue to deliver strong revenue growth through 2030. Personally, I calculate a base-case target price for SQ of about $63.36/share.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: not financial advise
