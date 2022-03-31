Stanislaw Pytel

What Is Candyverse Brands?

Kelowna, Canada-based Candyverse Brands (CNDY:CA) was founded to develop, manufacture and sell plant-based, low sugar snacks for consumers in Canada and the United States.

Management is headed by founder and Chief Executive Officer Garrett Downes, who has been with the firm since inception in 2019 and was previously co-founder and Director of Angel Brands.

The company’s primary offerings include its Better Bears Flavors:

Mixed Berry

Tropical Citrus

Variety Packs

As of March 31, 2022, Candyverse has booked fair market value investment of $6.2 million as of March 31, 2022 from investors.

Candyverse’s Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for healthy snacks was an estimated $85.6 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $152 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increased convenience-seeking behavior by consumers, growing availability of products and new product options developed by manufacturers.

Also, below is a chart showing the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the U.S. healthy snack market:

U.S. Healthy Snacks Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

LILY'S SWEETS

The Hershey Company

Mondelez (Cadbury)

Dare

Haribo

GoBio Vegan Organic Gummi Bears

Yumy Bear

Smart Sweets

Healthy Hippo

YumEarth Organic

Project 7

Lily's

Kiss My Keto

Candyverse's IPO Date and Details

The initial public offering date, or IPO, for Candyverse has not been indicated by the company or its agent.

(Warning: Compared to stocks with more history, IPOs typically have less information for investors to review and analyze. For this reason, investors should use caution when thinking about investing in an IPO, or immediately post IPO. Also, investors should keep in mind that many IPOs are heavily marketed, past company performance is not a guarantee of future results and potential risks may be understated.)

Candyverse intends to raise $730,000 in gross proceeds from a Canadian IPO of its common shares, offering 2.5 million shares at a proposed price of USD$0.29.

The IPO is not being marketed to investors outside of Canada. No U.S. SEC filings have been made.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $12.6 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 4.82%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a "low float" stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Proposed Use Of Proceeds (SEDAR)

(Source - SEDAR)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management is aware of no legal proceedings in process or contemplated against the company.

The listed agent of the IPO is Leede Jones Gable.

The Bottom Line

CNDY:CA is seeking public market investment for its growth objectives in Canada and U.S. markets.

The market opportunity for selling healthy snacks is large and expected to grow in the U.S. market at a CAGR of 7.4% through 2030.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is its tiny size and need to ramp up production and sales of its products in order to gain cost efficiencies.

As for valuation, management is asking investors to pay an EV/Revenue multiple of almost 22x.

As a reference, a basket of U.S. publicly held food processing companies had an EV/Revenue multiple of 2.2x in January 2022, according to an index by noted valuation expert Dr. Aswath Damodaran.

The IPO appears priced for perfection and assumes a very strong ramp of sales growth. It is likely management will need significantly more capital to achieve even limited objectives, so I’m on Hold for the IPO.