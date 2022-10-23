Bill Pugliano

Materials company Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) recently presented third quarter numbers which were not strong at first glance, yet the market rewarded the stock, as the company is doing well in a challenging environment. Due to high energy prices, Dow announced a 15% production cut, but in Europe. energy prices appear to have peaked in the third quarter. Against this backdrop of high energy and raw material costs, Dow started to increase capex as part of its new strategy. As a result, the stock price deteriorated, meaning it trades well below the US$53 long-term average while generating a 6% dividend yield.

Dow's Q3 results

At first glance, the performance in the third quarter was not strong, as the company had already predicted. For example, sales were even lower than the lower-end guidance the company gave during the 2Q22 results presentation. The performance per operating segment is shown in figure 1.

Figure 1 - 3Q 2022 Operating segment performance (corporate.dow.com)

Merely comparing the quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year results paints quite a dire picture, which is not entirely fair. After all, 2021 has been an exceptionally good year for the company, in which performance was boosted by post-covid demand. Therefore, figure 2 shows the segment performance since the spinoff.

Figure 2 - Sales and Operating EBIT per segment since spin-off (corporate.dow.com; chart by author)

The data in this figure clearly show sales are in line with the pre-covid situation, but even more important, Operating EBIT is nearing 2018 numbers. Mind, the 2022 results only show the results booked during up to and including the third quarter.

The Packaging and Specialty Plastics segment is on track to outpace 2018 performance. Looking at the other two segments, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure and Performance Materials & Coatings, the operating EBIT is already higher in three quarters than it was in 2019 for an entire year. For a large part, this is driven by higher sales, but it also shows the company increased segment performance. Comparing the current macroeconomic environment against that of 2019, it becomes clear management has been able to improve the bottom line not only in a year with tailwinds (2021) but also in the highly inflationary and volatile environment we are currently facing.

This is important, as the company voiced the expectation for sales to deteriorate by 10 to 15% in the fourth quarter. Overall, however, 2022 promises to be a good year in spite of high raw materials costs, lockdowns in China, and faltering consumer demand.

Energy costs

The raw material and energy costs have had a significant effect on the business. Figure 3 shows the EPS reconciliation over the last year. Clearly, the material and energy costs hurt earnings per share. At the same time, 65% of the production capacity is based in the Americas, where energy prices have been less volatile compared to Europe.

Figure 3 - EPS reconciliation from 3Q21 to 3Q22 (corporate.dow.com)

Margin compression, sales, and volume declines were led by the EMEAI region. This region encompasses Europe, Middle East, Africa and India. Within this rather large geographic segment, Europe likely will have had the largest impact on earnings. Therefore, going forward, the question is especially how the European segment of Dow will perform.

European risk

The increasing strength of the greenback has caused FX headwinds for the income from European operations. However, as shown in the previous figure, performance of the European part of the business is mainly affected by high energy prices.

One of the most energy-intensive parts of Dow's operations is formed by steam crackers. The largest cracker by capacity is located in Freeport, Texas. This cracker has a nameplate capacity of 2000 kilotonnes per annum (KTA) and is heralded as one of the most efficient crackers.

In Europe, however, the company runs five crackers, of which three are located at Dow's second-largest site worldwide in Terneuzen, the Netherlands. The total capacity at this site is 1825KTA, close to that of the TX-9 cracker in Freeport.

Running these three (less efficient) crackers requires significant amounts of energy and as such Dow operates its own energy plant, named Elsta, next to the Terneuzen site. Historically, gas has been abundant and relatively cheap in the Netherlands, as the country sits on the largest gas field in Europe. The Dutch government, however, is shutting the field down and, in spite of energy prices spiraling out of control, does not intend to backtrack on this decision.

Essentially, the company is now left with an energy-intensive asset at a location where access to cheap energy has been cut off. Secondly, it explains the decision why the company announced plans to expand the Saskatchewan site in Alberta, Canada with an additional 1800KTA, bringing it to a total of 2500KTA. Not surprisingly, Dow highlighted the abundance of feedstock in Alberta as one of the reasons to expand this site.

Although more of the energy-intensive business is being developed in the Americas, in the short term the company still has to deal with high costs at one of the largest sites. This explains why the company announced it plans to scale down production by 15%. On the upside, the energy costs incurred during the third quarter may have been the worst, as the gas price peaked and has shown a downtrend since, see figure 4.

Figure 4 - Development of European benchmark gas price, Dutch TTF (yahoo.finance.com, chart by author)

In spite of energy prices coming down, Dow presented a 4Q22 outlook which shows sale declines with double digits, see figure 5. This will partially be a self-fulfilling prophecy, as the company will scale down production in the last quarter. From the third quarter results presentation:

Operational mitigation plans will remain in place across European assets for regional reduced gas consumption of >15%

In addition to reduced production, with the world being on the verge of a recession, the ability to pass on rising costs to clients may be also hampered, as I noted in my recent coverage of BASF (OTCQX:BASFY, BFAFF) as well.

Figure 5 - Dow 4Q22 modelling guidance (corporate.dow.com)

Net-Zero ambition

Against a backdrop of higher energy and raw material prices, the company is executing its strategy of value growth with a focus on zero-carbon emissions. This means, after years of capex reduction and a strict focus on costs, the company will start to invest again, see figure 6.

Figure 6 - Capex allocation presented during 2021 investor Day (corporate.dow.com)

The investments, however, are not done head over heels and Dow has presented a clear plan on the way forward. This plan presents a good balance between investment, sustainable growth and capital discipline. The roadmap for emission reductions shows the company will start to work on small reductions through improvements on existing assets and only accelerate the efforts after this decade, see figure 7.

Figure 7 - Roadmap to emission reductions, 2021 Investor Day (corporate.dow.com)

Basically, Dow is taking the first steps to prepare for the post-fossil era. It, however, does so in a manner which won't hurt business in the short run. For example, for the aforementioned expansion at the Fort Saskatchewan site Dow will leverage the knowledge gained when upgrading the TX-9 cracker, currently the best-performing cracker in the Dow fleet concerning both energy and capital intensity.

The company doesn't rush into net-zero, but takes a step-wise approach, creating the financial framework and ability to accelerate when required.

Valuation

In spite of the current geopolitical turmoil, Dow has posted solid numbers in 2022 so far. Chances are performance in the final quarter will be limited if one takes the company's guidance into account. Yet, even if the fourth quarter potentially will be disappointing, the numbers for the entire year will still be very good, as was demonstrated in figure 2.

If a recession materializes towards the end of this year and the beginning of the next, 2023 performance may be less, but it is clear the management team is committed to the dividend and uses share buybacks to distribute additional cash.

The dividend itself has not been raised since 2019, but the stock price has been falling from a level of US$69 in May to the current value of US$47 per share, meaning the dividend yield is 6%.

Moreover, since the stock became listed in March 2019 after the DowDuPont spin-off, the average stock price has been approximately US$53. One should realize, during this brief period, the world has experienced a pandemic, supply chain disruptions and a war in Europe. In the meantime, Dow has been able to improve its performance and return substantial amounts of cash to its shareholders amongst others, a feat highlighted at the 2Q22 results presentation, see figure 8. Given the performance of the company, the current valuation at US$47 per share is attractive.

Figure 8 - Dow metrics at 2Q22 versus spin-off in 2019 (corporate.dow.com)

Conclusion

Dow's third quarter performance was not strong, but considering 2022 in aggregate, the numbers are solid. Management has been able to improve the bottom line not only in a year with tailwinds (2021), but also in the highly inflationary and volatile environment we are currently facing.

Material and energy costs are hurting earnings, but on the upside, 65% of the production capacity is based in the Americas where energy prices have been less volatile compared to Europe. Moreover, taking Dutch TTF gas futures as a reference, energy prices have been declining in Europe and the energy costs will come down in the final quarter.

Against this backdrop, Dow started to increase capex as part of its value growth with and net-zero strategy. Fortunately, the company doesn't rush into net-zero, but takes a step-wise approach, creating the financial framework and ability to accelerate when required.

At the time of writing, Dow stock offers a 6% dividend yield, as the price is well below the long-term average of US$53. In face of an impending recession, the Dow stock price has deteriorated and currently does not reflect the strong performance and earnings potential. For this reason, I remain a buyer of the stock at the current level of US$47 and below.