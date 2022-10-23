In a recent article, I showed how we at The Natural Resources Hub screened for top income investment ideas from the dividend kings, an elite group of stocks that have raised dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. And we picked Altria Group (MO) for high-yield investing and AbbVie (ABBV) for dividend growth investing out of 41 dividend kings.
Below, I intend to present the result of the screening of the dividend champions for the best dividend ideas. Dividend champions are companies that have raised the dividend for 25 consecutive years. As of October 2022, there are 143 dividend champions, including the dividend kings.
As I explained in the above-cited article,
"Dividend yield is the ratio of a company's current annual dividend compared to its current share price. Dividend growth rate is the annualized percentage rate of growth a particular stock's dividend undergoes over a period of time, typically one year. The sum of the dividend yield and dividend growth can be called the expected total return, from which one may calculate at what share price an entry should be made so as to meet a hurdle rate of total return."
For high-yield targets, we require a 10% hurdle rate of total return and a dividend yield not much less than the CPI, currently at 8.3%, such that the current yield, in combination with visible dividend raises in the near future, will handily beat inflation and deliver income for retirees. Targets with a hurdle rate of 10% total return should outperform S&P 500 by ~1.8%, considering the index has an average dividend yield of 1.86% and dividend growth rate of 6.37% in 2000-2021.
Four stocks meet the above criteria (Fig. 1). They are Altria; VF Corp. (VFC), maker of branded clothes and shoes; Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), both being oil and gas midstream companies.
For dividend-growth targets, we require a >15% rate of total return per year and a >15% dividend yield on cost in 10 years, and we prefer current dividends, rather than future dividend increase, to be a big part of the future dividend yield on cost. Dividend growth investing works the best for future or early retirees, who have many years to compound dividend growth.
These dividend-growth criteria lead us to six stocks, namely, water heater and boiler manufacturer A. O. Smith Corp. (AOS); Little Rock, AR-based Bank OZK (OZK); apparel-maker VFC, as discussed above; tobacco company Altria, which uniquely qualifies as both a high-yield and dividend-growth stock; and mutual fund firms T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN).
Over the last 10 years, Enbridge grew revenue at a CAGR of 4.8%, EBITDA at 11.7%, net income at 18.3%, and EPS by 8.7%. EBITDA margins improved during that time from 11.5% to 22.4%.
At a forward EV/EBITDA of 12.6X, Enbridge seems to be perfectly priced to the forward dividends (US$2.67 per share) and the 3% per-share dividend growth guidance, for a high-yield investor who expects a 10% total return. Enbridge appears to be more expensive than the other high-quality midstream stocks (averaging 10.3X). For an adequate margin of safety, one may consider an entry in the neighborhood of US$30 per share.
However, if you just want to beat the 8.3% CPI, my calculation indicates you could buy the stock all the way up to US$50 per share.
Enbridge does expose investors to the following risks:
In the last 10 years, T. Rowe Price managed to grow revenue at a CAGR of 8.8%, EBITDA at 9.3%, net income at 10.1% and, due to share buybacks, EPS at 11.1%. It was able to maintain relatively stable margins. Besides, it converted an average of 97% of net income into leveraged free cash flow, which suggests high-quality earnings.
Underpinned by profitable growth, T. Rowe Price was able to raise dividends at a CAGR of 12.2% during that time while keeping the payout between 33% and 45%.
Supposing it maintains the historical dividend growth rate, T. Rowe Price will be yielding 16.3% on cost by 2032 (Fig. 1).
T. Rowe Price is currently valued at a P/E of 9.5X or an EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.9X, both on a trailing 12-month basis. These multiples are 40-44% below the 5-year averages, and are either near or at the lowest level in the last 10 years.
The main reason that T. Rowe Price trades at such low multiples is the 52% selloff from the recent peak (Fig. 3). Because its revenue is in direct correlation to the assets under management, a decline in the AUM is bound to have an impact on its financial performance. Its AUM fell from US$1.69 trillion as of December 31, 2021, to US$1.23 trillion as of September 30, 2022, a decline of 27%.
However, as a fellow Seeking Alpha author pointed out, multiple previous bear markets - including the Great Depression and the global financial crisis - seem to suggest that share price collapses tend to be short-lived and followed by rapid recovery and new all-time highs. The current pullback is likely no exception.
The challenge is to time an advantageous entry. My calculation suggests, for an investor with a 15% hurdle rate of total return, T. Rowe Price currently offers a 37% discount, large enough for such a high-quality business with decades of profitable growth.
The primary risk for dividend growth investors is T. Rowe Price may not be able to raise the dividends for an extended period of time. That seems highly unlikely. Firstly, T. Rowe Price had US$2.1 billion in cash and only US$307 million in total debt as of the 2Q2022, equivalent to US$7.9 per share of net cash, which can be distributed as dividends. Secondly, T. Rowe Price made US$3.90 per share in net income in the 1H2022. Even if it only makes US$0.45 per share in each of the 3Q and 4Q of 2022 - i.e., a 86% decline from the 4Q2021, a low probability event - the US$4.80 per share dividends are still fully covered.
Like the dividend kings, the dividend champions are rich in high-quality high-yield and DGI ideas.
Our screening of the dividend champions generates two ideas that are in or near the window of opportunity:
Should a global recession occur, a generational opportunity may arise for income investors to make an entry into these two dividend champions.
As a natural resources industry expert with years of successful investing experience, I conduct in-depth research to generate alpha-rich, low-risk ideas for the member of The Natural Resources Hub (TNRH). I focus on identifying high-quality deep values in the natural resources sector and undervalued wide-moat businesses, an investment approach that has proven to be extremely rewarding over the years.
Disclosure: Besides myself, TNRH is fortunate enough to have multiple other contributing authors who post articles for and share their views with our thriving community. These authors include Silver Coast Research, ..., among others. I'd like to emphasize that the articles contributed by these authors are the product of their respective independent research and analysis.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
