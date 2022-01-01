Alena Kravchenko

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

In early January this year - which admittedly feels like eons ago - US President Joe Biden was pushing Americans to take up the government’s offer of free COVID tests to help tackle the surging omicron variant. How did Biden respond when citizens asked about the availability of these tests?

“Google it!”1

This advice, undoubtedly well-meant, was roundly scoffed at by the press, however. It seemed too obvious to be very helpful.

Anyway, the anecdote serves to introduce you to one of our largest holdings, Alphabet; the parent company of Google. Note that first, Alphabet’s original and core product - its search engine - has entered our common vocabulary as a verb. ‘Googling’ something has the same meaning as ‘researching’ or ‘finding an answer to’ something. Second, the reason Biden’s advice was met with such opprobrium was because Googling something has become almost second nature to us now.

These two observations reveal a lot about Google’s strength in the search engine market, in which it has a share of over 90 percent. Because internet search is almost the prototypical network, Google has benefitted from - and we think is also protected by - the huge competitive advantage its scale brings - both to those asking the questions and those providing the answers.

The Google search platform becomes increasingly useful to anyone seeking information as a greater volume of stuff becomes available. This starts a virtuous cycle that results in a colossal market share for Google itself. In the language of business strategists, Google benefits from vast network effects.

Because Google’s search results are viewed by billions of eyeballs every day, its search page ‘real estate’ is understandably very valuable to those with goods and services to sell. Advertising revenues from this ‘real estate’ as well as that from its other properties such as Mail, Maps, and so on, totaled almost USD 150b in 2021; amounting to almost 58% of the company’s revenues.

Ad sales on YouTube, also owned by Alphabet, brought in another USD 28b. With the secular shift of the advertising spend to digital channels - over which Alphabet has a tight grip - we estimate the company has a share of around 40% of the digital advertising market and is probably the most valuable advertising property in the world.

The final piece of Google’s advertising ecosystem is its suite of products such as AdSense, which it provides to website owners wanting to sell advertising space on their properties. We estimate that Google pockets about 33 percent of every $1 in the advertising sales generated by these partner websites. By having such a lengthy list of advertisers looking for space, Google is able to match advertisers with website owners for their mutual benefit.

Altogether, Google’s various advertising businesses pull in over four-fifths of the company’s revenues, and are hugely profitable, with operating margins consistently above 25% and returns on invested capital clearing 20%, and that’s after capitalizing research & development costs.

While Google itself represents the largest chunk of Alphabet’s business, there are a couple of other businesses worth mentioning - Google Cloud and Other Bets.

Alphabet came late to the Cloud game, with the public roll-out of the Google Cloud Product in 2013, some seven years after Amazon (AMZN) had released AWS and three years after Microsoft (MSFT) launched Azure. As a latecomer, Google is up against two behemoths in the form of Amazon’s AWS (which made USD 20b last quarter versus Google Cloud’s USD 6b) and Microsoft’s Azure (which made an estimated USD 12.5b last quarter).

Given the fixed cost nature of running a business like this, Google Cloud Product is still making a loss, though given the strong growth (sales have more than doubled over the past couple of years), losses are narrowing, and the business is expected to break even in the next year or two.

Meanwhile, the more skeptical observers have described Other Bets, also part of the Alphabet empire, simply as an expensive hobby. Other Bets may be viewed as a VC-type accelerator that invests in small (usually loss-making) businesses that could become material to the company in the future. This division is serially unprofitable, but the losses barely move the needle for Alphabet as a whole.

Other Bets’ ventures range from the artificial intelligence company DeepMind - now very profitable from private company accounts - to the smart home appliances company Nest, to self-driving pioneer Waymo. It’s worth noting that DeepMind, according to its private company accounts, pulled in over GBP 100m in net profit last year, a doubling from the year before.

We are not technologists and cannot say which of these will be profitable in the long term. But innovation doesn’t happen in a straight line and given the natural tendency for huge (and hugely profitable) companies like Alphabet to rest on their laurels, at least they’re not getting lazy.

Footnotes 1 To be precise, he said: “Google…COVID test near me…to find the nearest site where you can get a test most often and free.” Click to enlarge

Disclaimer This document is prepared by Mayar Capital® Ltd., an investment manager which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) in the United Kingdom. Mayar Capital® Ltd. is the appointed investment manager of Mayar Capital UCITS ICAV, an open-ended Irish collective asset-management vehicle with variable capital and segregated liability between funds registered with and authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland. Mayar Responsible Global Equity Fund is a sub-fund of Mayar Capital UCITS ICAV. This document is not intended for distribution to or use by any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Within the EEA the Fund is only available to Professional Investors as defined by local Member State law and regulation. Outside the EEA, the Fund is only available to Professional Clients or Eligible Counterparties as defined by the FCA, and in compliance with local law. This document is not intended for distribution in the United States (“US”) or for the account of US persons, as defined in the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except to persons who are “Accredited Investors”, as defined in that Act and “Qualified Purchasers” as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It is not intended for distribution to retail clients. This document is provided for information purposes only and should not be regarded as an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares in the fund. The prospectus and supplement of the fund are the only authorised documents for offering of shares of the fund and may only be distributed in accordance with the laws and regulations of each appropriate jurisdiction in which any potential investor resides. Investment in the fund managed by Mayar Capital® Ltd. carries significant risk of loss of capital and investors should carefully review the terms of the fund’s offering documents for details of these risks. Mayar Responsible Global Equity Fund (A sub-fund of Mayar Capital UCITS ICAV) follows a long-term investment strategy. Short-term returns will vary considerably and will not be indicative of the strategy’s merits. This document does not consider the specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any investor and an investment in the fund is not suitable for all investors. Investors are reminded that past performance should not be seen as an indication of future performance and that they might not get back the amount that they originally invested. Comparison to the index where shown is for information only and should not be interpreted to mean that there is a correlation between the portfolio and the index. The views expressed in this document are the views of Mayar Capital® Ltd. at time of publication and may change over time. Where information provided in this document contains “forward-looking” information including estimates, projections and subjective judgment and analysis, no representation is made as to the accuracy of such estimates or projections or that such projections will be realised. Nothing in this document constitutes investment, legal tax or other advice nor is it to be relied upon in making an investment decision. No recommendation is made positive or otherwise regarding individual securities mentioned herein. No guarantee is made as to the accuracy of the information provided which has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this document is strictly confidential and is Intended only for use of the person to whom Mayar Capital® Ltd. has provided the material. No part of this document may be divulged to any other person, distributed, and/or reproduced without the prior written permission of Mayar Capital® Ltd. This communication is confidential and is intended solely for shareholders of Mayar Responsible Global Equity Fund. Mayar Capital Ltd. provides investment and asset management services to institutions, family offices, and high net-worth individuals. Mayar Capital Ltd. is an investment manager, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK. Mayar Capital Ltd., 27-31 Clerkenwell Close, Office 108, Clerkenwell Workshops, London EC1R 0AT, United Kingdom info@mayarcapital.com • www.mayarcapital.com ©2022 Mayar Capital Ltd. All rights reserved. Click to enlarge

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.