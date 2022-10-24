zokara

The Chart of the Day belongs to the software company A10 Networks (ATEN). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 10/6, the stock gained 9.83%.

ATEN price vs Daily Moving Averages

A10 Networks, Inc. provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. It also provides Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight solution that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses various critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating various security and networking functions in a single appliance. In addition, the company offers intelligent management and automation tools comprising harmony controller that provides intelligent management, automation, and analytics for secure application delivery in multi-cloud environment; and aGalaxy TPS, a multi-device network management solution. A10 Networks, Inc. delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, containerized software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves cloud providers; service providers include cloud, telecommunications, and multiple system and cable operators; government organizations; and enterprises in the technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart Technical Indicators:

72% technical buy signals

1.92 negative Weighted Alpha

20.15% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

18 new highs and up 25.23% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 74.22%

Technical support level at 15.74

Recently traded at 16.28 with 50-day moving average of 14.32

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $1.23 billion

P/E 31.92

Revenue expected to increase 11.00% this year and another 10.00% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 3.20% this year, an additional 23.10% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 20.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 2 strong buy and 1 buy opinions on the stock

Analyst's price targets all over the place from 20.00 to 22.00 with an average of 21.00

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 16 to 4 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 1 to 2 for an opposite result

5,920 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago Valuation D+ C- C Growth C- C+ D Profitability A A A- Momentum A A A Revisions A C C+ Click to enlarge

Quant Ranking

Sector

Information Technology

Industry

Systems Software

Ranked Overall

433 out of 4722

Ranked in Sector

65 out of 647

Ranked in Industry

2 out of 45

