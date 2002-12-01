A Competitive Landscape For The Semiconductor Industry

Oct. 25, 2022 2:54 AM ETSMH, RIGZ, XSD, SOXX, FTXL, PSI, SOXQ, USD
CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.26K Followers

Summary

  • Overall semiconductor stocks and the broader IT sector appear to move in tandem.
  • Semiconductors underperformed from 2002 to 2012 and then outperformed from 2013 to 2021.
  • The newfound fragmentation of the semiconductor sector may be contributing to the recent underperformance of semiconductor stocks.

many silicon Wafer with semiconductors

PonyWang

By Erik Norland

Has deglobalization come for the semiconductor industry? On Oct. 11, the U.S. government announced new licensing requirements for the export of high-performance AI semiconductor chips to China.

These export restrictions came two months after the enactment of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which provides over $50 billion in subsidies for the onshoring of semiconductor production to the United States.

On the face of it, semiconductors and the broader field of technology look closely correlated. Over long periods of time, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index and the broader S&P Information Technology Select Sector Index achieve broadly similar returns (Figure 1). Moreover, on a day-to-day basis they tend to display a high correlation (Figure 2).

That said, the strong correlation and general pattern of price movements belies significant differences in returns between semiconductor stocks and the broader IT sector (Figure 3).

Figure 1: Overall SOX and the S&P IT Select Sector Index appear to move in tandem

S&P IT Select Secor

Figure 2: SOX vs. S&P IT Select Sector Index 1Y rolling correlation has ranged from +0.78 to +0.91

Correlation Philly Semiconductor and S&P IT Select Sector

Figure 3: Semiconductors underperformed from 2002-12 & outperformed from 2013-21.

Total Return

From 2002 to 2012, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index underperformed the broader tech sector by 50%. During the next decade, this return pattern reversed. While the overall tech sector returned a spectacular 648%, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index did even better, returning 1109% between 2012 and 2021.

However, 2022 has been difficult, especially for semiconductors. While the broader technology sectors have lost over 30% year-to-date, semiconductor stocks are down over 40%. Part of the reason may be that the broader tech sector was already fragmented with U.S. and Chinese online retailers, social media and internet search engines already largely excluded from one another’s markets. Now the newfound fragmentation of the semiconductor sector may be contributing to the recent underperformance of semiconductor stocks.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.26K Followers
As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group is where the world comes to manage risk. Comprised of four exchanges - CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX - we offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the myriad of risks they face in today's uncertain global economy. CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes also, offers exciting career opportunities in a variety of disciplines. We value being a good corporate citizen and take an active role in the communities where we work and live.Our Investor Relations page contains comprehensive investor relations information for CME Group shareholders. Take a closer look at CME Group's sponsorships with Saracens, the Blackhawks and others.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.