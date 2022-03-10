Recent Stock Purchase October 2022

  As you can see, I nibbled on several different positions earlier this month. Seeing some of these dividend stalwarts with yields way above their historical average was too much to ignore.
  Sure prices may continue to fall further but as a long time dividend investor I know that it is impossible to catch an absolute bottom.
  As mentioned earlier, averaging into positions over time allows me to build up a portfolio without sweating the day to day or week to week market gyrations.

As you know by now, I make a stock purchase every single month no matter what is going on in the world and despite the doom and gloom headlines. Perhaps I am naive or more of an optimist that we will get through these dark financial times somehow.

Either way, I have been busy buying up some stock this month and was happy to put some fresh and recycled capital to work to try and recoup some of my lost dividend income courtesy of the numerous cuts bestowed upon my portfolio in recent years.

I know the only thing in my power is to dollar-cost average into my positions buying at near all-time highs while also buying during big time swoons and staying diversified to mitigate those dividend cuts we have all become familiar with.

With that being said, and sticking to my October 2022 stock considerations, I continued to nibble and add to my portfolio:

Date Action Symbol Description Quantity Amount
10/06/2022 Buy (UGI) U G I CORP 10 -$326.98
10/06/2022 Buy (MO) ALTRIA GROUP INC 5.8509 -$250.00
10/06/2022 Buy (VZ) VERIZON COMMUNICATN 6.581 -$250.00
10/03/2022 Buy (MO) ALTRIA GROUP INC 6.1232 -$250.00
10/03/2022 Buy (VTRS) VIATRIS INC 29.488 -$250.00
10/03/2022 Buy VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATN 6.4703 -$250.00
10/03/2022 Buy (VFC) VF CORP 8.3128 -$250.00
10/03/2022 Buy UGI U G I CORP 8 -$265.04
Transactions Total: -$2,092.02

As you can see, I nibbled on several different positions earlier this month. Seeing some of these dividend stalwarts with yields way above their historical average was too much to ignore.

Sure prices may continue to fall further but as a long-time dividend investor I know that it is impossible to catch an absolute bottom. As mentioned earlier, averaging into positions over time allows me to build up a portfolio without sweating the day-to-day or week-to-week market gyrations. In all, I was able to put over $2,000 to work in October which is just fine by me.

What do you think about my October buys? What have you been picking up? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above

I’m an early 40′s Internet entrepreneur that launched several dot coms with varying success in each. At the very least my living has been made online for the past 18 years and at the most I had a fun time in each venture.I began seriously investing for dividend income around 2007 when my business at the time was literally falling off a cliff, as most of the world was starting too as well, when my need for another income stream became more apparent. I have always known the benefits of dividends from my very first stock purchase back in 1988 but wasn't yet sold on the concept of tying up my money indefinitely purely for a dividend income stream. It was around that time that I learned about Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Champions when it all just made sense. I could literally see the effects of compounding dividends from these select companies and thought a nice diversified portfolio could provide me with a decent to excellent income stream decades down the road.

