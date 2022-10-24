The #1 question on the minds of investors right now is will we get a recession next year, and how bad will it be.
Historically S&P earnings fall 13% during recessions and Goldman's current base-case is a 11% decline. That's far worse than the FactSet consensus which is still showing a 7.6% increase in EPS next year.
How likely is a recession in 2023?
What does the bond market, the "smart money" on Wall Street think?
The bond market agrees with most economists that recession risk is close to 100%, largely due to the Fed's aggressive rate hiking plan.
The bond market's base-case terminal Fed funds rate is now 4.75%, though including probabilities of further hikes, the bond market is expecting the Fed funds rate to peak around 4.95%.
The Fed funds futures market has a range of 4.5% to 5.5% for the terminal rate at which the Fed will pause and expects around 4% by the end of 2025.
Why does this matter? Because according to Moody's, the 2nd most accurate economist team in the world according to Bloomberg, 4.75% Fed funds rate is the level at which the US economy gets tipped into a recession.
In other words, whether or not we get a recession next year is likely to determine whether the S&P bottoms at around -35% to -40% from record highs, or a much less frightening 30%.
That 5% or 10% difference isn't going to change your life. In fact, in 5+ years, you won't even remember where the market bottomed, not as long as you are buying blue-chip bargains right now.
If you buy stocks in a 25+% bear market, you will be happy with the results, that's a guarantee as long as your time horizon is longer than three years.
If you think that economics can be used to time the stock market you are incorrect. Outside of the Great Depression, perfect economic timing would have still underperformed just buying and holding blue-chip stocks.
But it's one thing to know all this, and quite another to live through a bear market like this one.
So this is where defensive sectors like healthcare, consumer staples, and utilities can help.
Defensive sectors like healthcare and consumer staples are the only sectors that historically go up in recessions. They tend to deliver more modest returns when the new economic and market cycle begins.
In this bear market defensive sectors are doing their jobs with staples down 5%, utilities less than 10% and healthcare 12%. That's compared to the S&P which is down 21% and has been down as much as 28%.
But healthcare tends to give you the best of both worlds, declining less in bear markets and delivering healthy returns when the new bull market begins.
This is why Bank of America is currently recommending healthcare to its clients, to let them sleep well at night for what's coming next, but also to profit from whenever the market starts its new bull market.
So let me show you why Novartis (NVS), and Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) are two of my favorite healthcare dividend blue-chip recommendations for this recession and far beyond.
NVS has done a fantastic job at being defensive this year, falling just 8%, or nearly 2/3rd less than the broader market.
NVS' historical volatility is about 18% per year, which is much lower than most stocks.
NVS is a global aristocrat with a 25-year dividend growth streak, and one of the best drug makers on earth.
|Metric
|Novartis
|Quality
|97% 13/13 Quality Ultra SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) Global Aristocrat
|Risk Rating
|Very Low Risk
|DK Master List Quality Ranking (Out Of 500 Companies)
|21
|Quality Percentile
|96%
|Dividend Growth Streak (Years)
|25
|Dividend Yield
|4.4%
|Dividend Safety Score
|100%
|Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|0.5%
|Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|1.00%
|S&P Credit Rating
|AA- Stable
|30-Year Bankruptcy Risk
|0.51%
|LT S&P Risk-Management Global Percentile
|
97% Exceptional
|Fair Value
|$106.01
|Current Price
|$77.10
|Discount To Fair Value
|27%
|DK Rating
|
Potentially Very Strong Buy
|PE
|11.9
|Cash-Adjusted PE
|9.9
|Growth Priced In
|2.8%
|Historical PE
|15 to 17
|LT Growth Consensus/Management Guidance
|5.2%
|5-year consensus total return potential
|
14% to 19% CAGR
|Base Case 5-year consensus return potential
|
14% CAGR (2X the S&P 500)
|Consensus 12-month total return forecast
|21%
|Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Return Potential
|42%
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|9.6%
|Inflation-Adjusted Consensus LT Return Potential
|7.3%
|Consensus 10-Year Inflation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (Ignoring Valuation)
|2.02
|LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|6.69%
|LT Risk-And Inflation-Adjusted Return Potential
|4.40%
|Conservative Years To Double
|16.38
(Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal)
Novartis isn't just one of the world's best drug makers, it's an AA-rated Ultra SWAN quality dividend aristocrat with 97th percentile risk management according to S&P.
Like most drug makers, NVS isn't a growth stock (4% CAGR is the industry growth rate) but it's a potentially recession-resistant defensive choice that's 27% historically undervalued.
What does that potentially mean for investors?
If NVS grows as expected and returns to mid-range historical fair value by the end of 2024, investors could see Buffett-like 28% annual returns.
If NVS grows as expected and returns to mid-range historical fair value by the end of 2027, investors could more than double their money with 15% annual returns.
NVS is a potentially very good Ultra SWAN defensive dividend aristocrat opportunity for anyone comfortable with its risk profile. Look at how it compares to the S&P 500.
I consider VHT to be the gold standard of healthcare ETFs and Morningstar agrees.
What makes VHT better than its peers?
Over the last 15 years it's been in the 61st percentile of healthcare funds, and over the last 10 years the 77th. In the last three and five years it's been in the top 8% and 11%, respectively, of its peers.
VHT owns 405 of the world's best healthcare blue-chips mostly focused on:
On Morningstar's moatiness scale, 85% of these companies are wide or narrow moat, with fortress balance sheets, and strong 20% free cash flow margins.
Their payout ratio is a very safe 42%, compared to 60% safe for this sector according to rating agencies.
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10-Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Vanguard Healthcare ETF
|1.4%
|9.3%
|10.7%
|7.5%
|5.2%
|13.7
|1.67
|S&P 500
|1.8%
|8.5%
|10.3%
|7.2%
|4.9%
|14.6
|1.62
|Vanguard Utility ETF
|3.1%
|6.5%
|9.6%
|6.7%
|4.5%
|16.2
|1.55
|iShares Consumer Staples ETF
|2.5%
|6.3%
|8.8%
|6.2%
|3.9%
|18.5
|1.46
(Sources: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, YCharts, Morningstar)
Compared to the gold standard utility and consumer staples ETFs, VHT is the only defensive sector ETF that analysts expect to beat the market over the long-term.
The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes. - Mark Twain
In our case, "past performance is no guarantee of future results."
Still, studies show that blue chips with relatively stable fundamentals offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion over time.
18 years is a time frame in which 91% of total returns are due to fundamentals, not luck.
Over the last 18 years all three sectors have outperformed the S&P 500. They fall less in bear markets, with VHT delivering the best Great Recession peak declines of -35%.
Very consistent low volatility returns of 12% per year, and 11% to 13% CAGR over the long term.
In both the Pandemic crash and Great Recession VHT delivered far smaller declines, beating consumer staples and utilities.
In 2022's stagflation bear market the peak decline of 15% compares favorably to:
Like most dividend ETFs, the income doesn't grow every year, due to rebalancing. But overall the dividend growth is consistent and VHT's income grows at a good clip.
|Portfolio
|2005 Income Per $1000 Investment
|2022 Income Per $1000 Investment
|Annual Income Growth
|Starting Yield
|
2022 Yield On Cost
|S&P 500
|$19
|$76
|8.50%
|1.9%
|7.6%
|iShares Consumer Staples
|$18
|$115
|11.53%
|1.8%
|11.5%
|Vanguard Utility ETF
|$40
|$166
|8.73%
|4.0%
|16.6%
|Vanguard Healthcare ETF
|$8
|$80
|14.50%
|0.8%
|8.0%
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
VHT isn't a high-yielding ETF today, but its historical dividend growth rate is among the best of any sector ETF. 15% annual income growth for 17 years is about 2X that of the S&P 500 and utilities.
|Year
|PE
|2008
|11.01
|2009
|14.25
|2010
|13.59
|2011
|13.7
|2012
|15.81
|2013
|21.35
|2014
|22.27
|2015
|18.05
|2016
|19.75
|2017
|21.31
|2018
|19.78
|2019
|19.07
|2020
|23.38
|2021
|20.18
|2022
|18.7
|2023
|17.75
|2024
|15.95
|15-Year Average
|18.15
|15-Year Median
|19.07
|10-Year Average
|20.38
|10-Year Median
|19.98
|5-Year Average
|20.22
|5-Year Median
|19.78
|12-Month Forward
|17.90
|Historically Overvalued
|-10.43%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
VHT is historically worth 19 to 20X earnings, and today trades at 17.9X forward earnings.
VHT is about 10% historically undervalued and a potential strong buy for anyone looking for a defensive sector ETF to buy ahead of next year's recession that's likely to deliver long-term market beating returns.
I can't tell you whether or not the market has fully priced in a 2023 recession yet (though I don't think it has).
I can't tell you the exact time the bear market will bottom (though it's likely to be sometime next year).
What I can tell you is that anyone selling right now is very likely to deeply regret it in 5+ years, when a new bull market is likely to have stocks up historically around 100% to 300%.
Defensive blue-chips like healthcare, utilities, and consumer staples are a great way to ride out market storms like this one, with smaller declines that can help you avoid panic selling.
But while consumer staples and utilities tend to underperform in a recovery, healthcare tends to do well in all economic conditions.
That's what makes NVS and VHT such potentially attractive long-term dividend growth opportunities right now.
NVS is one of the best high-yield drug makers you can buy right now.
VHT is a great choice for those who want the benefits of healthcare but don't want to pick individual companies.
If you need help staying calm, safe, and sane in this bear market NVS and VHT can help.
If you are yearning to sleep well at night no matter what happens with the economy in 2023 or beyond, NVS and VHT can help.
If you want to make your own luck on Wall Street, then undervalued healthcare blue-chips like NVS and VHT might be just what you're looking for.
If you're after strong returns after this bear market bottoms (whenever that finally is) NVS and VHT are near perfect options for these turbulent times.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns NVS in our portfolios.
