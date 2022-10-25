Biblical Mean Reversion In Motion

Oct. 25, 2022 10:20 AM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO, BMQWF, IUSPF, SHOP2 Comments
Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
4.73K Followers

Summary

  • Subprime loan delinquency rates are higher than the 2008 recession levels today, with unemployment still near all-time lows and the layoff cycle just beginning.
  • But the Fed won't rescue the housing market.
  • Risk markets are likely to rally on news of slower monetary tightening, but historically, market bottoms do not come until 70% through recessions when the next rate cutting cycle is nearing an end.

reverse - cube with letters, sign with wooden cubes

domoskanonos

Subprime loan delinquency rates are higher than the 2008 recession levels today, with unemployment still near all-time lows and the layoff cycle just beginning...

But the Fed won't rescue the housing market.

As shown below, Canada is top of housing risk downside globally.

Housing risk indicators, selected countries

Housing Risk Indicators

What goes up above average comes down more than average (mean reversion folks!) Below we have used car prices since October 2008.

Manheim Used Car Index rolling 9-month percentage change, October 2008 to September 2022

Manheim Used Car Index, Rolling 9M % Change

And here’s Canada tech star Shopify (SHOP) from the most expensive company in the TSX index last November to -98% since.

Shopify price chart, in Canadian dollars

SHOP (CAD)

While central banks have vowed relentless rate hikes (caveat: until something big breaks) as shown below, they have just barely started quantitative tightening (QT) in 2022. For public optics sake, central banks may well pause QT before they stop hiking rates. Risk markets are likely to rally on news of slower monetary tightening (less QT/smaller rate hikes), but historically, market bottoms do not come until 70% through recessions when the next rate cutting cycle is nearing an end.

Quantitative tightening to quantitative tinkering - G4 central bank balance sheet, 12 month change in billions of dollars

Disclosure: No positions.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
4.73K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.