THEGIFT777/E+ via Getty Images

Well, Halloween is just around the corner. Good time for some nightmares. Speaking of which, we have traded Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) stock successfully several times in the last few months for short-term gains. Today, the stock is causing fear and pain. We have believed in the company and management long-term, but they are not making our job any easier.

The company just reported earnings, and they were pretty atrocious on the headlines. The quick summary is that there were lower volumes in steelmaking than expected, but auto demand was strong. Pricing is down, and expenses are up. It led to disappointing EBITDA and earnings. So should you buy shares again as they get crushed? The action is unbelievable, giving back all the huge gains over the last months. Let us discuss.

CLF stock had a great run the last month. Was up big. All of those gains are being wiped out here today following these earnings. Honestly, this was not a good report, and there is not a lot to be bullish about. Steel is cyclical, and some investors never touch it because long-term the stocks seem to offer lower returns than the broader market given how tethered the sector is to steel pricing and the economy. Pricing has come way down (each of the last few reports, the company has reduced its 2022 outlook for pricing). So, if pricing is down, volumes need to be up. But pricing often reflects higher demand. So its kind of linked. As demand softens, prices do too.

However, there is strong auto demand here. That is one big positive. Steel pricing has fallen badly because of what could occur (the fear of a recession), not necessarily what will occur. Sure, the Fed is working to lower inflation and we expected commodities to retract some. Over the last few years, this company has transformed itself, and we think that it does indeed have great long-term potential, but right now, this report left something to be desired and the Street is punishing it. Still, the valuation is compelling.

Valuation and steel pricing

What we know is that earnings estimates are coming down, and even with the reduction, and lower outlook and expectations, shares are valued at just 4X FWD EPS for 2022, and even if we take a very conservative view on earnings for 2023, and say $2.00 in EPS (way below consensus), the stock is 6.5X earnings. What are those earnings worth? What should shares be valued at? The Street has struggled with this question. After it reported, there were a few positives in the release, and some negatives.

We think the declining outlook for pricing is problematic. In Q2, management still had a strong "full-year 2022 average selling price expectation of $1,410 per net ton." Some of this is due to the fact that "the current 2022 futures curve, implies an average hot-rolled coil steel index price of $850 per net ton for the remainder of the year." This was lower than the start of 2022.

In this quarter full year pricing came down, again. Now it sees $730 for the average hot-rolled coil pricing, and full year selling prices of $1,370 per ton. Translation? Lower revenues and earnings can be expected. Which the Street kind of figured and had been pricing in, hence being persistently cheap.

Even with the declines, Cleveland-Cliffs still expects to generate massive levels of free cash flow in 2022, and should still have strong cash in 2023, just not as good as it looked back in Q1.

Revenue falls from last year

There is no way to look at performance and see things as getting tremendously better, but you also cannot look at this performance and think the stock is way overvalued. It just is not. It will take a real economic collapse to really send shares plummeting to the single-digits. From a technical standpoint, we are looking to $13 to hold, as the lows of the year were made a month ago just under this level. Despite the lower pricing, and some volume issues, the revenue numbers remain strong overall, even if they have come down. Q3 2022 consolidated revenues were $5.7 billion, falling 5% from last year, and falling 10% from the sequential quarter. This was a miss of $140 million vs. estimates.

One area that really was unbelievable to us was that expenses were up from a year ago. Let us repeat. Lower revenue versus last year, but higher expenses. Not good. That is one reason the Street is having a tantrum here in the morning. Why. In the release:

" Steelmaking unit costs increased compared to the second quarter of 2022 due to the lagged effects of higher cost inventory produced in prior periods, impacted by elevated repair and maintenance expenses and lower production volume, as well as higher costs in natural gas, electricity, scrap, and alloys."

Now, the company did also indicate it expects costs to fall about $80 per ton for steelmaking in Q4, so that is a positive that is hidden here. The company's adjusted EBITDA continues to fall now. It was $452 million in Q3. This is down from $1.1 billion in Q2 of 2022, and lower from last year's $1.9 billion. Overall, the company earned $0.29 per share, missing by $0.17. That is a huge miss.

Unbelievable action a bargain?

The valuation is still pretty attractive even after the declines, but let's say you think the 4X EPS is the right number. Well, using the very conservative $2.00 mark, that puts shares at $8. That is hard to get to, it will require a real economic collapse in 2023. A mild recession, that continues to keep steel prices about where they are now for contracts, with flat demand, should lead to earnings of $2.50-$3.00 for next year. So that would mean $10-$12 could be in the cards, and where investors may want to add more. Traders should watch for $13 to hold. There are some positives to keep in mind.

The balance sheet is improving here, folks. They were able to achieve the company's largest quarterly debt reduction such this process began, paying down hundreds of million of dollars in debt the last few quarters. There is still a lot of debt, but now down to about $4.4 billion worth, and debt associated with its recent major acquisition is $1.1 billion. The company also repurchased 2 million shares in the quarter, reducing the float, and has $2.4 billion of liquidity. They are in good shape, with just $56 million of cash on hand. In our opinion, Cleveland-Cliffs will continue to manage down this debt with cash flow.

Cash flow remains strong, but expenses need to be managed. The share repurchases are nice to boost shareholder value and increased EPS potential, but prioritizing debt reduction is key. The company continues to see robust demand in auto, and believe a reduced supply will be supportive of pricing. If pricing outlooks cease their declines, and volumes remain about where they are now, then it comes down to those expenses. If the company can manage expenses, and we like the contracts and agreements in place with labor which has helped with liabilities on that front, then shares are still a bargain. However, if volumes decline, pricing declines, and expenses remain elevated, we are overvalued.

The Street is trying to figure out the right price. Because performance is so volatile, the stock has moved all over the place. You know what that is good for? Trading. This is really a stock for traders. Investors get crushed if they do not lock in profits. From a trading aspect, the stock is always a bargain.

Final thoughts

There is value here. There is always value here, it seems. Performance was horrible and the action has been unbelievable. At least on the surface. As we dig down, we see the justification. The market wants to see proof of costs coming down. Pricing is tough to control, but demand is there. Auto demand will really keep volumes strong through 2023. We need to see more debt paid down. We like the repurchases. We would argue for a dividend should real fat times return, but prioritizing debt is key.

We are watching for entry at $13 for a bounce, but $10-$12 is possible within a few months if it looks like earnings will come down again. Cleveland-Cliffs is a better stock for trading.