A Quick Take On Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) went public in October 2021, raising approximately $127 million in gross proceeds from an IPO that priced at $19.00 per share.

The firm operates alternative energy power plants that power its Bitcoin mining operations and provide power to the nearby grid.

While company leadership has done well to restructure SDIG’s debt, until we see the results of management’s shift to focus on power market revenue, I’m on Hold for SDIG.

Stronghold Digital Overview

New York, NY-based Stronghold was founded to become a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining concern 'with a focus on environmentally-beneficial operations.'

Management is headed by president, Co-Chairman and CEO Gregory Beard, who has been with the firm since March 2021 and was previously Global Head of Natural Resources at Apollo Global Management, a private equity firm.

The company’s primary facilities are:

Scrubgrass Plant

Panther Creek Energy Facility

Stronghold Digital’s Market & Competition

The global market for Bitcoin mining is currently in flux as a large amount of hashpower has recently been brought online.

The market value for mining depends on the price of Bitcoin, since the majority of value going to the miner is a function of the current Bitcoin reward rate of 6.25 Bitcoin per successfully mined block.

At a price of $20,000 per Bitcoin, the annual mining rewards would be approximately $6.6 billion.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Bitfarms (BITF)

Argo Blockchain (ARBK)

DMG Blockchain (OTCQB:DMGGF)

Hive Blockchain (HIVE)

Hut 8 Mining (HUT)

HashChain Technology

DPW Holdings

Layer1 Technologies

Riot Blockchain (RIOT)

Marathon Patent Corp.

Others

Stronghold’s Recent Financial Performance

Total revenue by quarter has risen sharply in recent quarters:

9 Quarter Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit by quarter has varied significantly as the price of Bitcoin has risen and fallen:

9 Quarter Gross Profit (Seeking Alpha)

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have dropped in recent quarters:

9 Quarter Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Operating losses by quarter have worsened significantly in recent quarters:

9 Quarter Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained materially negative in recent quarters:

5 Quarter Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in above charts is GAAP)

In the past 12 months, SDIG’s stock price has fallen 96.9% vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’ drop of around 16.8%, as the chart below indicates:

52 Week Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation And Other Metrics For Stronghold Digital

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 1.86 Revenue Growth Rate 722.5% Net Income Margin -49.7% GAAP EBITDA % -36.1% Market Capitalization $43,820,000 Enterprise Value $150,100,000 Operating Cash Flow -$15,520,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$8.05 Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Greenidge Generation (GREE); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Greenidge Generation Stronghold Digital Variance Enterprise Value / Sales 0.38 1.86 389.5% Revenue Growth Rate 276.9% 722.5% 160.9% Net Income Margin -105.7% -49.7% --% Operating Cash Flow $33,830,000 -$15,520,000 --% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

A full comparison of the two companies’ performance metrics may be viewed here.

Commentary On Stronghold Digital

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q2 2022’s results, management highlighted its power generation capabilities and revenue stream during periods ‘when grid prices are more attractive than Bitcoin mining economics.’

With the price of Bitcoin having dropped significantly from its previous highs coupled with a rising hashrate and related difficulty adjustment, the economics of mining Bitcoin have become much tougher.

As a result, management expects to switch off miners and sell more of its power to the grid over the coming months.

Leadership has also restructured its outstanding debt and eliminated $70 million of debt with lender NYDIG in return for ASIC miners that have a replacement value of around $50 million, i.e., ‘an asset sale at a meaningful premium to current market value.’

As to its financial results, revenue rose 2% sequentially in the face of a lower Bitcoin price due to increased Bitcoin production and stable power segment revenue.

However, operating losses have worsened markedly, due in part to non-cash impairments of the value of its Bitcoin held and of its mining assets.

For the balance sheet, the firm finished the quarter with $33.0 million in cash and equivalents and debt of $127.5 million, of which $100.6 million is current.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash used was $246.9 million as the firm ramped up its operations and miner purchases.

Looking ahead, management is focusing on the power segment while remaining patient on the Bitcoin mining segment and pursuing potential joint venture or M&A opportunities that leverage its power plant ownership position.

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing SDIG at a higher EV Sales multiple versus Greenidge Generation Holdings, a similar Bitcoin miner that owns its primary power system.

The primary risks to the company’s outlook is the potential for further downside to Bitcoin’s price or a reduction in demand for power from its power segment.

A number of Bitcoin mining firms are pursuing other ventures to diversify revenue streams and ‘smooth out’ their revenue predictability as their financial results and stock prices have been hard hit by Bitcoin’s price volatility in the past few years.

While company leadership has done well to restructure SDIG’s debt, until we see the results of management’s shift to focus on power market revenue, I’m on Hold for SDIG.