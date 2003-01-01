bloodua

Ever since its recent spin-off from StealthGas (GASS), I have urged investors to steer clear of Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP, NASDAQ:IMPPP) given the company's strategy to pursue growth at the expense of common equity holders and repeated involvement in related-party transactions.

Since the beginning of the year, Imperial Petroleum has diluted common shareholders relentlessly, raising approximately $156 million in new capital thus causing outstanding shares to increase by more than 3,500%.

The company has used the funds to expand its fleet from four to ten vessels with two MR product tankers and two Handysize dry bulk carriers having been acquired from related party Brave Maritime, an entity controlled by the family of CEO Harry Vafias.

While my perception of the company hasn't changed by any means, I recently established a long trading position in the common shares based on expectations for a very strong Q3 earnings report.

On Monday, Imperial Petroleum indeed released impressive third quarter results well above my projections and based on current tanker market spot rates, Q4 should be at least equally strong if not better.

Despite the recent rally, shares are still trading at an approximately 65% discount to net asset value ("NAV") but this is actually above the valuations assigned to other relentless diluters like Top Ships (TOPS), Performance Shipping (PSHG), OceanPal (OP) and Globus Maritime (GLBS).

On the conference call, most questions focused on potential share buybacks and the company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid price requirement before the December 14 deadline.

While management promised to do "whatever it takes" to avoid a reverse stock split, there won't be any share repurchases for at least another couple of quarters:

Greg Humphreys (...) Any chance of a buyback for the stocks with the extra cash? Harry Vafias That's not a bad idea. Obviously it's the first really amazing results, so therefore it's a bit too early to start buying back stock as we are still in growth mode. But definitely the Board, if it is two-three more quarters with these amazing results might be a topic for discussion.

Clearly, management's focus remains on growing the fleet and not on avoiding a reverse stock split at any price as otherwise Imperial Petroleum would have followed the highly successful path of closest peer United Maritime (USEA) which recently started to repurchase a material number of common shares after diluting shareholders earlier this year. Since the initial buyback announcement in early September, the company's share price has increased by more than 100%.

That said, I firmly expect Imperial Petroleum to apply for a second, 180-day extension in due time which is likely to be granted by Nasdaq given the company' compliance with all other applicable requirements as well as its outstanding financial condition and very strong earnings outlook.

Bottom Line

Imperial Petroleum reported impressive third quarter results and should end the year on an at least equally strong note but after the recent 50%+ rally from all-time lows, market participants remain wary of the potential requirement to conduct a reverse stock split later this year

While I sold my trading position shortly after Monday's open, I decided to buy back some shares in the afternoon based on my expectations for Nasdaq to grant the company an additional 180 days to regain compliance with the $1 minimum bid price requirement.

Moreover, given elevated second hand market prices, I do not expect the company to acquire additional vessels anytime soon thus reducing the likelihood of further dilutive offerings in the near term.

Given the strong outlook and potential short-term catalyst, highly speculative investors and traders might consider using pullbacks to initiate a position in the common shares.

Investors looking for a considerably less risky way to benefit from Imperial Petroleum's very strong financial condition should consider the company's 8.75% Series A Preferred Shares (IMPPP) which at current price levels offer a very safe 11% annual yield.

Should the company decide to make use of its right to redeem the preferred shares, investors would be rewarded with an approximately 30% short-term capital gain.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.