White Rock, Canada-based CannOgen International (CNGN:CA) was founded to develop a line of edible cannabinoid-based health products for consumers and their pets that company management believes will not have 'legal regulatory issues' due to their modulation of the activity of cannabinoid receptors.
Management is headed by President and CEO Allan Larmour, who has been with the firm since June 2021 and was previously CEO of Gama Explorations and CEO of Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies.
The company's primary offerings include:
VitaLoss - weight management
Lucidal - cognition improvement
Bonexid - bone health
SerenOtene - sleep management
Promenstra - menstrual pain management
As of April 30, 2022, CannOgen has booked fair market value investment of $1.1 million as of April 30, 2022, from investors.
The firm manufactures its products through NutraScience Labs and distributes direct to the consumer through Amware Logistics.
Management plans to advertise its products via television and infomercial avenues.
According to a 2021 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for dietary supplements was an estimated $140.3 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $271 billion by 2028.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing consumer awareness of personal health and wellness products as well as increased R&D from product makers.
Also, below is a chart showing the historical and projected future market size by ingredient for dietary supplements in the U.S.:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Quincy Bioscience
Synergy CHC
Schiff Nutrition International
Verdue Sciences
Life Extension
Metagenics
Energy Brands
PetIQ
Others
The initial public offering date, or IPO, for CannOgen has not yet been indicated by the company or agent.
(Warning: Compared to stocks with more history, IPOs typically have less information for investors to review and analyze. For this reason, investors should use caution when thinking about investing in an IPO, or immediately post-IPO. Also, investors should keep in mind that many IPOs are heavily marketed, past company performance is not a guarantee of future results and potential risks may be understated.)
CannOgen intends to raise $1.46 million in gross proceeds from a Canadian IPO of 10 million of its common shares at a proposed price of $0.146 per share.
The IPO is not being marketed to investors outside of Canada. No U.S. SEC filings have been made and the offering is not being underwritten or guaranteed by any person or agent.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $6.0 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 18.85%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO and existing cash on hand as follows:
Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says that there have been no legal proceedings against the firm since incorporation.
The listed agent of the IPO is Haywood Securities.
Investors can buy shares of the stock in the same way they may buy stocks of other publicly traded companies, or as part of the pre-IPO allocation.
Note: This report is not a recommendation to purchase stock or any other security. For investors who are interested in pursuing a potential investment after the IPO is complete, the following steps for buying stocks will be helpful.
Although there is not much public financial information available about the company, investors can look at the company's financial history in their SEDAR filings. (Source)
The primary financial statements available for publicly-traded companies include the income statement, balance sheet, and statement of cash flows. These financial statements can help investors learn about a company's cash capitalization structure, cash flow trends and financial position.
The company's financials show increasing topline revenue from a tiny base, growing gross profit and gross margin, but higher operating losses as it ramps up its marketing and distribution efforts.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings for reinvestment into the company's growth initiatives.
When investors evaluate potential stocks to buy, it's important to consider their time horizon and risk tolerance before buying shares. For example, a swing-trader may be interested in short-term growth potential, whereas a long-term investor may prioritize strong financials ahead of short-term price movements.
Investors who do not already have a trading account will begin with the selection of a brokerage firm. The account types commonly used for trading stocks include a standard brokerage account or a retirement account.
Investors who prefer advice for a fee can open a trading account with a full-service broker or an independent investment advisor and those who want to manage their portfolio for a reduced cost may choose a discount brokerage company.
Investors who have decided to buy shares of company stock should consider how many shares to purchase and what investment strategy to adopt for their new position. The investment strategy will guide an investors' holding period and exit strategy.
Many investors choose to buy and hold stocks for lengthy periods. Examples of basic investing strategies include swing trading, short-term trading or investing over a long-term holding period.
For investors wishing to gain a pre-IPO allocation of shares at the IPO price, they would 'indicate interest' with their broker in advance of the IPO. Indicating an interest is not a guarantee that the investor will receive an allocation of pre-IPO shares.
Investors have many choices for placing orders to purchase stocks, including market orders, limit orders and stop orders.
Market order: This is the most common type of order made by retail traders. A market order executes a trade immediately at the best available transaction price.
Limit order: When an investor places a buy limit order, they specify a maximum price to be paid for the shares.
Stop order: A buy-stop order is an order to buy at a specified price, known as the stop price, which will be higher than the current market price. In the case of buy-stop, the stop price will be lower than the current market price.
After investors have funded their account with cash, they may decide an investment size and order type, then submit the trade to place an order. If the trade is a market order, it will be filled immediately at the best available market price.
However, if investors submit a limit order or stop order, the investor may have to wait until the stock reaches their target price or stop-loss price for the trade to be completed.
CNGN:CA is seeking Canadian public investment to fund its expansion and working capital needs for the next 12 months.
The market opportunity for personal health and wellness products is large and expected to grow at a reasonably robust rate of growth through 2028.
The primary risks to the company's outlook are its tiny size and thin capitalization against entrenched market participants and the difficulty and expense in gaining distribution slots in its preferred locations.
As for valuation, management is asking investors to pay an EV/Revenue multiple of approximately 34.5x trailing annualized revenue.
Given the tiny size of the company, lack of meaningful revenue history and an IPO price assumption that requires perfect execution and high growth, I'm on Hold for the CannOgen IPO.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions. IPO investing can involve significant volatility and risk of loss.
