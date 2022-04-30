Anchiy/E+ via Getty Images

What Is CannOgen International?

White Rock, Canada-based CannOgen International (CNGN:CA) was founded to develop a line of edible cannabinoid-based health products for consumers and their pets that company management believes will not have 'legal regulatory issues' due to their modulation of the activity of cannabinoid receptors.

Management is headed by President and CEO Allan Larmour, who has been with the firm since June 2021 and was previously CEO of Gama Explorations and CEO of Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies.

The company's primary offerings include:

VitaLoss - weight management

Lucidal - cognition improvement

Bonexid - bone health

SerenOtene - sleep management

Promenstra - menstrual pain management

As of April 30, 2022, CannOgen has booked fair market value investment of $1.1 million as of April 30, 2022, from investors.

The firm manufactures its products through NutraScience Labs and distributes direct to the consumer through Amware Logistics.

Management plans to advertise its products via television and infomercial avenues.

CannOgen's Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for dietary supplements was an estimated $140.3 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $271 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing consumer awareness of personal health and wellness products as well as increased R&D from product makers.

Also, below is a chart showing the historical and projected future market size by ingredient for dietary supplements in the U.S.:

U.S. Dietary Supplements Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Quincy Bioscience

Synergy CHC

Schiff Nutrition International

Verdue Sciences

Life Extension

Metagenics

Energy Brands

PetIQ

Others

CannOgen International's IPO Date & Details

The initial public offering date, or IPO, for CannOgen has not yet been indicated by the company or agent.

CannOgen intends to raise $1.46 million in gross proceeds from a Canadian IPO of 10 million of its common shares at a proposed price of $0.146 per share.

The IPO is not being marketed to investors outside of Canada. No U.S. SEC filings have been made and the offering is not being underwritten or guaranteed by any person or agent.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $6.0 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 18.85%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO and existing cash on hand as follows:

Proposed Use Of Proceeds (SEDAR)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says that there have been no legal proceedings against the firm since incorporation.

The listed agent of the IPO is Haywood Securities.

The Bottom Line

CNGN:CA is seeking Canadian public investment to fund its expansion and working capital needs for the next 12 months.

The market opportunity for personal health and wellness products is large and expected to grow at a reasonably robust rate of growth through 2028.

The primary risks to the company's outlook are its tiny size and thin capitalization against entrenched market participants and the difficulty and expense in gaining distribution slots in its preferred locations.

As for valuation, management is asking investors to pay an EV/Revenue multiple of approximately 34.5x trailing annualized revenue.

Given the tiny size of the company, lack of meaningful revenue history and an IPO price assumption that requires perfect execution and high growth, I'm on Hold for the CannOgen IPO.