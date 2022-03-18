Justin Sullivan

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. In the past years, HPQ has been benefiting from some of the pandemic induced trends, especially from the emergence of work-from-home. The demand for computers, printers and other electronic devices, which are necessary to work from home, has increased substantially. However, this trend appears to be changing now.

In today's article, we are going to take a look at how HPQ may perform in the current macroeconomic environment, and underline the key macroeconomic headwinds, which may pose challenges for the firm in the near term. Then we are also going to take a closer look at the valuation, based on the firm's dividend payments.

Macroeconomic environment

Fading pandemic induced trends

More and more people are returning to the offices after a relatively long period of remote work. Many firms are in favor of these trends, however many employees may not be fond of such a change. Several articles have pointed out that employees really want flexibility and would prefer to work remotely or in a hybrid regime.

In our opinion, the trend of returning to the office will eventually continue. In the current, tight job market, employees may have some bargaining power about the place of work. However, with the emergence of corporate layoffs, as a part of many cost cutting plans in today's challenging macroeconomic environment, this bargaining power may soon disappear. If work-from-home indeed becomes less common in the years to come, the demand for electronics, which are necessary to work remotely, may decline.

Not only that, but this trend may lead to a reduction in demand for electronic devices. Consumer confidence often also plays a role in how much people are willing to spend on durable, non-essential goods.

Consumer confidence

Consumer confidence is a leading economic indicator that can gauge the overall sentiment of the consumers. Low confidence is an indication that people are uncertain about their financial outlooks, which can lead to an increase in savings and coincidentally a decrease in spending. Consumer confidence is therefore often used to form expectations about the change in consumer spending trends in the near future.

When people decide to spend less and save more, they are likely to start reducing or delaying the purchases of durable, discretionary, non-essential items. At a later stage, the spending on services may also be impacted.

In the United States, consumer confidence has been rapidly declining in the past years. Despite the recent bounce at the end of the summer, the readings remain extremely low.

U.S. Consumer confidence (tradingeconomics.com)

Both of these factors are likely having a negative impact on HPQ's financial performance, which is also reflected in their latest earnings results:

Personal Systems net revenue was $10.1 billion, down 3% year over year (flat in constant currency) with a 6.9% operating margin. Consumer net revenue decreased 20% and Commercial net revenue increased 7%. Total units were down 25% with Notebooks units down 32% and Desktops units up 1%.

Printing net revenue was $4.6 billion, down 6% year over year (down 5% in constant currency) with a 19.9% operating margin. Consumer net revenue was up 1% and Commercial net revenue was down 3%. Supplies net revenue was down 9% (down 9% in constant currency). Total hardware units were down 3% with Consumer units down 1% and Commercial units down 15%.

In our opinion, the significant decline in the number of total units across all segments is a clear indication of the declining demand. For this reason, we believe that HPQ's business and its stock may not be attractive for investors looking for growth at the moment.

Currency

It's important to point out that a large portion of HPQ's revenue is generated outside of the United States.

Revenue by region (HPQ)

The relative strength of the USD compared to other currencies has a substantial negative impact on HPQ's revenues from abroad, and therefore on the financial performance of the firm. In our opinion, the FX headwinds are likely to persist in the near term.

All in all, we believe that the current market environment may not be ideal for HPQ. Declining demand, fading pandemic related trends and currency headwinds are all working against the firm now. On the other hand, HPQ may be attractive for dividend and dividend growth investors at the current price levels. Let us take a look.

Dividends

HPQ has a strong track record of returning value to its shareholders through dividend payments. In fact, the company has been paying dividends each year in the last three decades and they have even managed to grow the dividend every year in the last 8 years.

Dividend history (Seeking Alpha)

The current annual dividend is $1, which corresponds to an annual yield of 3.7%.

In our opinion, this dividend is safe and sustainable in the near term, even if we account for declining sales and earnings in the near term. The dividend payout ratio (TTM) (GAAP) is only 17.5%, substantially below the information technology sector median and the firm's own 5Y average. The dividend coverage ratio of more than 4 also indicates that the quarterly payments are likely to be safe and sustainable in the near term.

Dividend safety (Seeking Alpha)

Now the question that we have to answer is: How much are these dividends worth?

We are going to use the Gordon Growth Model to answer this question.

Valuation - Dividend Discount Model

The Gordon growth model ('GGM') is a relatively simple and widely recognized dividend discount model, used to value the equity of dividend paying firms.

The model is described by the following formula:

GGM (wallstreetprep.com)

The main assumption of this model is that the dividend grows indefinitely at a constant rate. Due to this criterion, the growth model is particularly appropriate for firms that are:

1.) Paying dividends

2.) In the mature growth phase

3.) Relatively insensitive to the business cycle

A strong track record of steadily increasing dividend payments at a stable growth rate could also serve as a practical criterion if the trend is expected to continue in the future.

While HPQ may not be insensitive to business cycles, we believe that the application of the GGM to value to the firm is still appropriate, because of the long history of dividend payments, even during periods of downturns.

To estimate the intrinsic value of HPQ's stock, we have to make a few assumptions regarding the input parameters:

1.) What is our required rate of return?

We often prefer to use the firm's weighted average cost of capital (WACC) as our required rate of return. In case of HPQ, this value is estimated to be 9%.

WACC (finbox.com)

2.) What could be a reasonable constant dividend growth rate in perpetuity?

To answer this question, we often look at company's dividend payment history and try to define a reasonable long term trend. Important to note here that the growth rate has a substantial impact on the calculated fair value. Assuming unrealistically high growth rates can lead to a significant overestimation of the fair value. For this reason, we rather like to stay on the conservative side.

Dividend growth (Seeking Alpha)

While in the recent period the dividend has been growing rapidly, we believe that using a range of 4% to 6% may be more appropriate for our purposes.

The table below summarizes the results of our intrinsic value calculation (in USD per share) using a 9% required rate of return and the above defined range of constant sustainable dividend growth rates.

Fair value in USD per share (Author)

Currently, HPQ is trading in the middle of our fair value range. We have seen that the recent dividend increases have been far higher than our conservative 4% to 6% assumption. For this reason, we believe that the stock at the current valuation may be attractive for dividend and dividend growth investors.

However, due to the substantial macroeconomic headwinds, highlighted in the first part of our analysis, we are reluctant to rate the stock as "buy".

To sum up

Macroeconomic headwinds, including poor consumer sentiment, diminishing Covid-19 related trends and the challenging FX environment are all negatively impacting HPQ's business. As of now, we do not see the potential for a dramatic improvement in any of these areas in the near future, meaning that we do not expect HPQ's financial performance to improve in the coming quarters.

On the other hand, HPQ pays a safe and sustainable dividend. Based on the GGM, the valuation of HPQ's stock at the current price levels may be attractive for dividend and dividend growth investors.

For these reasons, we rate HPQ's stock as "hold".