By Valuentum Analysts

At Valuentum, we use discounted cash-flow [DCF] analysis as the bedrock of our process. However, we also use relative valuation and technical and momentum indicators and blend that into an output called the Valuentum Buying Index rating, or the VBI rating. We think looking at investment ideas from a number of perspectives makes a lot of sense.

For example, where there are pitfalls with respect to multiple analysis, in that multiples may only provide a snapshot of a company's value at a specific moment in time, the DCF looks at the long run considerations of the equity. Further, there is a ton of valuable information in prices, and we like to blend technical and momentum indicators into our process, as well.

The center of the Venn diagram above, the Valuentum Buying Index (VBI) combines rigorous financial and valuation analysis with an evaluation of a firm's technicals and momentum indicators to derive a rating between 1 and 10 for each company (10=best). Because the process factors in a technical and momentum assessment after evaluating a firm's investment merits via a rigorous DCF and relative-value process, the VBI attempts to identify entry and exit points on what we consider to be the most undervalued stocks. (Image Source: Valuentum)

The flow chart on how we rank stocks in our coverage universe. (Image Source: Valuentum)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) currently registers a 3 on the Valuentum Buying Index on the basis of three of its key investment considerations that we'll talk about soon (DCF Valuation, Relative Valuation, and Technical Evaluation). This rating means that we're less excited about the capital appreciation potential of shares, but it doesn't mean that we don't like its dividend growth prospects, per se. In fact, we're huge fans of Starbucks' dividend growth potential.

Starbucks' Dividend Health

Dividend Cushion Cash Flow Bridge (Image Source: Valuentum)

The Dividend Cushion Cash Flow Bridge, shown in the image above, illustrates the components of the Dividend Cushion ratio and highlights in detail the many drivers behind it. Starbucks' Dividend Cushion Cash Flow Bridge reveals that the sum of the company's 5-year cumulative free cash flow generation, as measured by cash flow from operations less all capital spending, plus its net cash/debt position on the balance sheet, as of the last fiscal year, is greater than the sum of the next 5 years of expected cash dividends paid.

Because the Dividend Cushion ratio is forward-looking and captures the trajectory of the company's free cash flow generation and dividend growth, it reveals whether there will be a cash surplus or a cash shortfall at the end of the 5-year period, taking into consideration the leverage on the balance sheet, a key source of risk. On a fundamental basis, we believe companies that have a strong net cash position on the balance sheet and are generating a significant amount of free cash flow are better able to pay and grow their dividend over time.

Firms that are buried under a mountain of debt and do not sufficiently cover their dividend with free cash flow are more at risk of a dividend cut or a suspension of growth, all else equal, in our opinion. Generally speaking, the greater the 'blue bar' to the right is in the positive, the more durable a company's dividend, and the greater the 'blue bar' to the right is in the negative, the less durable a company's dividend.

Dividend Cushion Deconstruction (Image Source: Valuentum)

The Dividend Cushion Ratio Deconstruction, shown in the image above, reveals the numerator and denominator of the Dividend Cushion ratio. At the core, the larger the numerator, or the healthier a company's balance sheet and future free cash flow generation, relative to the denominator, or a company's cash dividend obligations, the more durable the dividend. In the context of the Dividend Cushion ratio, Starbucks's numerator is larger than its denominator suggesting strong dividend coverage in the future.

The Dividend Cushion Ratio Deconstruction image puts sources of free cash in the context of financial obligations next to expected cash dividend payments over the next 5 years on a side-by-side comparison. Because the Dividend Cushion ratio and many of its components are forward-looking, our dividend evaluation may change upon subsequent updates as future forecasts are altered to reflect new information. As of right now, the company's Dividend Cushion ratio stands at 1.2, which is good, in our view.

As of the company's latest investor presentation, dated September 13, 2022, Starbucks is targeting a competitive dividend, reflecting a 50% earnings payout ratio. Starbucks first started paying dividend in 2010 and has raised it in each of the past dozen years, too, and we expect a nice pace of growth going forward. On September 28, Starbucks announced an 8.2% increase in the payout. Shares yield ~2.4% at the time of this writing.

Starbucks' Capital Allocation Plans (Image Source: Starbucks)

It’s very difficult for us to find much fault in the dividend of the premier retailer of specialty coffee in the world, but we’ll give it a try. Starbucks could encounter trouble in China as it faces a whole different set of regulations in the country, and while its global growth prospects are robust, European expansion may be much more difficult given cultural preferences, particularly in Italy and France. Capital expenditures for growth will pressure free cash flow, but extensive unit expansion may only slow the pace of dividend growth. Starbucks is also facing growing competitive pressures in the US, though its brand loyalty and operational prowess continues to impress.

Starbucks' Key Investment Considerations

Image Source: Valuentum

Starbucks purchases and roasts high-quality coffees that it sells, along with handcrafted coffee, tea and other beverages and a variety of fresh food items, through its company-operated stores. The company continues to innovate with ordering and other forms of customer-centric technology. Starbucks is continuously testing out new products. It has one of the strongest and most-recognized brands in the world, which we think is largely responsible for it being able to charge lofty prices, despite significant competition in its markets. Annual price increases across the menu appear to have become commonplace.

Inflationary pressures are still a major concern, however, and while some commodity prices have come in during the past several months, we believe that things have changed fast across the broader economic environment. Investors should be cognizant that input (coffee) costs can be volatile. A variety of factors can influence the price of coffee, such as the strength of South American currencies relative to the dollar and weather patterns. Wage/labor cost pressures are another concern. Here is what we wrote in our October 7 note. It's possible Starbucks may face some near-term pressures as consumers pull back on discretionary spending a bit.

Starbucks' China division may face some near-term pressures, too, but it is growing at a tremendous overall pace, as the firm is opening a store in China almost every day. Management expects its China business will eventually be larger than its US business. Performance in the region has been solid, but we're watching the geopolitical environment closely there. Management has some aggressive but achievable long-term goals, including 15%-20% annual growth in EPS during the next couple of years driven by 10%-12% annual global revenue growth powered by strong comp performance across its global portfolio. Expansion in China will be key to achieving these goals. Margin improvement may be difficult to come by in this inflationary environment, but it's hard to argue with Starbucks' ability to price higher to offset headwinds.

Starbucks is investing in its digital capabilities, which we think may provide it with a unique advantage with younger consumers when coupled with its brand strength and customer loyalty programs. Management has placed a great emphasis on improving Starbucks’ mobile app and taking a technology-first approach to the company’s growth ambitions. We like the developments on this front.

Starbucks' Economic Profit Analysis

Return on Invested Capital (Image Source: Valuentum)

The best measure of a firm's ability to create value for shareholders is expressed by comparing its return on invested capital [ROIC] with its weighted average cost of capital [WACC]. The gap or difference between ROIC and WACC is called the firm's economic profit spread. Starbucks' 3-year historical return on invested capital (without goodwill) is 50.6%, which is above the estimate of its cost of capital of 8.7%.

As such, we assign the firm a ValueCreation rating of EXCELLENT. In the chart above, we show the probable path of ROIC in the years ahead based on the estimated volatility of key drivers behind the measure. The solid grey line reflects the most likely outcome, in our opinion, and represents the scenario that results in our fair value estimate. A focus on improving ROIC gives Starbucks an attractive Economic Castle rating.

Starbucks' Cash Flow Valuation Analysis

Image Source: Valuentum

We think Starbucks is worth $81 per share with a fair value range of $61-$101. Shares are trading at ~$84 each at the time of this writing. The margin of safety around our fair value estimate is driven by the firm's MEDIUM ValueRisk rating, which is derived from an evaluation of the historical volatility of key valuation drivers and a future assessment of them.

Our near-term operating forecasts, including revenue and earnings, do not differ much from consensus estimates or management guidance. Our model reflects a compound annual revenue growth rate of 9.9% during the next five years, a pace that is higher than the firm's 3-year historical compound annual growth rate of 5.5%.

Our model reflects a 5-year projected average operating margin of 15.4%, which is above Starbucks' trailing 3-year average. Beyond year 5, we assume free cash flow will grow at an annual rate of 4.7% for the next 15 years and 3% in perpetuity. For Starbucks, we use an 8.7% weighted average cost of capital to discount future free cash flows.

Starbucks' Margin of Safety Analysis

Image Source: Valuentum

Our discounted cash flow process values each firm on the basis of the present value of all future free cash flows. Although we estimate Starbucks' fair value at about $81 per share, every company has a range of probable fair values that's created by the uncertainty of key valuation drivers (like future revenue or earnings, for example). After all, if the future were known with certainty, we wouldn't see much volatility in the markets as stocks would trade precisely at their known fair values.

Our ValueRisk™ rating sets the margin of safety or the fair value range we assign to each stock. In the graph above, we show this probable range of fair values for Starbucks. We think the firm is attractive below $61 per share (the green line), but quite expensive above $101 per share (the red line). The prices that fall along the yellow line, which includes our fair value estimate, represent a reasonable valuation for the firm, in our opinion.

Concluding Thoughts

Very few companies can get away with charging $5 for a ‘cup of joe,’ maybe more depending on your fancy, but Starbucks can. In many ways, the company doesn’t sell coffee as much as it sells ‘status,’ and the executive team has made its locations a ‘destination’ for consumers looking to get their caffeine boost for the day. The company has taken the upscale coffee market by storm, and despite its broad-based brand awareness, has years and years of unit growth ahead of it. We’re not concerned about the health of its dividend, and we expect it to experience quite the trajectory in coming years as it grows with earnings. Shares yield ~2.4% and should be on every investor's dividend growth radar.

