Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is positioned favorably as a leading home solar firm in the United States, making it a relevant stock given today’s growing utility costs. RUN provides low-cost energy solutions and attracted a growing customer base of 724,177, up from 660,311 recorded in FY ‘21 and up from 550,078 recorded in FY ‘20. This resulted in a growing total revenue of $1,954.4 million, which is expected to increase further to approximately $2,170 million in FY '22, or 34.74% year over year.

RUN enjoys meaningful partnerships, like with Ford (NYSE:F) and an expansion in Peoria, Illinois, strengthening its competitive advantage in the market. In fact, the company holds an A- rating from Better Business Bureau and has a positive catalyst regarding its strong service transfer performance, bringing 100.3% net subscriber value recovery as of this writing.

RUN posted a negative bottom line and will likely remain in negative territory, in light of its growing interest obligation. However, it trades below its book value right now, and considering analysts' optimistic EBITDA margin forecast, I think the company is a good buy-the-dip candidate.

Recognizing Cost Savings for Customers

One of the obstacles to continuing the transition to renewable energy in today's high inflationary environment is the comparatively high investment cost compared to today's consumer budget.

RUN’s competitive advantage provides its customers with viable cost savings and with its zero down payment strategy, I believe it is set to grab more customers and achieve its total value (net subscriber value multiplied by subscriber additions) target of approximately $900 million this FY ’22, up from $631.1 million recorded in FY ‘21. Additionally, according to the management, they are increasing their capacity which snowballed to growing annual recurring revenue of $917 million as quoted below.

We ended Q2 with approximately 724,000 customers and more than 614,000 subscribers, representing 5.1 gigawatts of networked solar energy capacity, an increase of 21% compared to the prior year. Our subscribers generate significant, recurring revenue with most under 20-year or 25-year contracts for the clean energy we provide. At the end of Q2, our annual recurring revenue or ARR stood at $917 million with an average contract life remaining of over 17 years. Source: Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

This Snowballed to its Improving EBITDA Margin Outlook

RUN had a trailing EBITDA margin of -13.37%, up from -17.56% in FY '21 and -23.70% in FY '20; moreover, analysts expect this figure to improve to -8.09% in FY '22 and -2.00% in FY '23. Another value adding catalyst is its expanding product offering as quoted below.

In addition, driving towards higher margin product via battery attach, right, like we commented about battery attach that that is a product that kind of has momentarily had dip in or a lack of further increase in the attachment rate, which we think is going to resume as that supply eases and certainly the consumer demand is there. So, like, margin expansion opportunities, coupled with just grinding out day-by-day further efficiency in the business to compensate the inflation pressures we know all around us. Source: Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

With a boost from RUN's partnership with Ford to officially cater opportunities from vehicle to grid charger and with Enel X Way to supply the growing demand in EV charging and home solar, I believe we can see an improving EBITDA margin in the future.

RUN is Relatively Cheap

RUN: Relative Valuation (Source: Data from SeekingAlpha. Prepared by Author)

Considering its peer group median of 5.68x, RUN still currently trades at a premium at a trailing EV/Sales of 6.74x. However, looking at its EV/Sales 5-year average of 9.41x, I believe it is comparatively cheap as of this writing. In this comparison, it is clear that SPWR stands out with its trailing EV/Sales multiple of 1.78x which provides a significant discount compared to its peers' median. Despite RUN's profitability issue today, the stock is now selling below its book value per share of $29.95, as opposed to SPWR, which is trading above its book value per share of $2.37. In fact, RUN trades at a 0.67x price to book ratio and is expected to trade at a 0.65x forward price to book ratio. This implies a huge discount from its peer’s median of 3.89x, making RUN relatively attractive in today’s price.

Trading Near Support

RUN is currently sitting on its multi-year trendline support, as shown in the image above. This challenges bearish pressure from today’s rising rates environment. If this trendline breaks, I believe it will unlock the opportunity to get RUN at a better price and may push its price to its next significant support which is around $16.

Final Key Takeaways

RUN: Growing Net Earnings Asset (Source: RUN)

The increasing long-term debt of $7,418.80 million, worse than the $6,373.60 million reported in FY '21, may discourage investors from purchasing RUN, especially considering today’s market sentiment. However, this debt is non-recourse in nature and secured by its solar assets’ projects. Hence, it is part of the company's leasing power purchase agreement ('PPA') operation which is estimated by the management to provide meaningful recurring revenue to offset its debt related cost. As shown by its growing net earning assets, I think we can assume that RUN remains profitable enough to cover its debt-related cost as of this writing.

RUN has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26x, better than its 1.75x 5-year average. It maintains a higher cash and cash equivalent balance, amounting to $522.50 million, which is above its 5-year average of $367.26 million. Its improving EBITDA margin outlook can also provide early indication of profitability. RUN enjoys a growing customer base, trading below book value and relatively cheap among its peers, making it attractive at today’s price.

