Air Liquide: Our Positive View Is Confirmed

Oct. 25, 2022 12:44 PM ETL'Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUF), AIQUY
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
2.74K Followers

Summary

  • Despite the high energy price environment, the EU delivered a strong performance.
  • Order backlog is back to growth.
  • Air Liquide confirmed its guidance and so Mare Evidence Lab's valuation.

Air Liquide America Corporation facility in Freeport, TX, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Here at the Lab, we recently commented about Air Liquide's (OTCPK:AIQUF, OTCPK:AIQUY) pre-Q3 2022 sales communication. Cross-checking our internal estimates, we were right to be supportive of Air Liquide's accounts. Indeed, the company is demonstrating resiliency across its division, and we expect upward earnings revision from Wall Street analysts.

The French gas giant recorded €8.2 billion in sales, with a 4% higher performance versus consensus expectations. Looking at the divisional level, this support was led by the Industrial Merchant segment, whereas the Large Industry partially offset Air Liquide's three-month numbers. We should report an important investment backlog at €3.4 billion, with almost 50% of the company's projects associated with energy transition. Air Liquide confirmed its guidance with an expected increase at the EBIT margin level and higher net profit against last year at CER. Important to note is the company's savings program that is well on track.

Air Liquide order backlog

Air Liquide Order Backlog (Air Liquide Q3 Results Presentation)

In our pre-Q3 comment analysis, we were skeptical about Europe's Large Industry division. We forecasted pretty resilient volumes with a decrease in steel of approximately 20% and flat chemicals assumption thanks to biofuel demand. Looking at the company press release, this is exactly what has happened. "Large Industries were impacted by a slowing demand from Steel" and "Chemical customers showed a limited decrease in a context of soaring energy prices". European revenue performances were mixed; however, considering the high energy prices, the company recorded a solid outcome (supported by the Healthcare division and a strong resilience in cylinder gas).

Concerning the other regions, the Americas Gas and Services was up by almost 13%. Despite a lower contribution from steel due to lower demand, the division was up by almost 6% on a quarterly basis. Electronics, hydrogen, and industrial merchant segments were considerably up. The same trajectory was recorded also in the APAC area, where the Electronics segment outperformed thanks to an increase in rare gas prices. Solid results were achieved in the Global Markets & Technologies as well as in the Engineering division. The former recorded a strong momentum in biogas, and we believe the Russian/Ukraine conflict is a key catalyst in that regard, whereas the latter achieved new order intakes related to air separation units and helium liquefaction.

Air Liquide sales

Air Liquide Sales (Air Liquide Q3 Results Presentation)

Conclusion and Valuation

  1. The order backlog is back to growth and is in line with the Q1 numbers;
  2. We were forecasting a strong price momentum in the second part of the year. With the company's latest guidance and Q3 results analysis, this is confirmed;
  3. Related to point two, the company is also progressing in achieving better profitability;
  4. Air Liquide has a strong track record (see figure below);
  5. Despite all the positive above points, the company is still trading at a discount compared to Linde and APD both at the EV/EBITDA level and at the P/E ratio. Therefore, we confirm our valuation with a price target of €190 per share.

Air Liquide's track record

Air Liquide's Track Record (Air Liquide Q3 Results Presentation)

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
2.74K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.