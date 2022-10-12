Nandani Bridglal/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) have performed poorly over the past year, losing over half of their value since April as the commodity cycle has turned swiftly and harshly. Last week, the company reported challenged earnings, but shares have largely held in, suggesting much of the bad news is priced in. With decisive action to rein in cost and favorable long-term fundamentals, AA is cheap enough to consider initiating a position.

In the company's third quarter, Alcoa lost $0.33 per share, trailing estimates by $0.51 as revenue fell about 4% short of consensus at $2.85 billion. These results were significantly impacted by higher costs and falling metals prices as production was in line with expectations at 497k tons of aluminum. Adjusted EBITDA fell from $913 million last quarter to $210 million this quarter. As you can see below, lower metal prices and a decline in the alumina price index (API) drove much of the sequential decline with higher input costs a $116 million headwind.

Declining prices and rising input costs is never an ideal situation, and the aluminum industry is feeling this squeeze. As a consequence, Alcoa estimates that more than 30% of global aluminum producers are cash-cost negative at current prices. During the quarter, Alcoa ran free cash flow breakeven, speaking to its decade-long effort to reduce costs, and over the past year, it has generated $613 million in free cash flow. This leaves Alcoa better positioned than peers to ride out a period of tighter margins, and those with operating cash losses may have to withdraw production more quickly, helping to tighten markets and increase prices again.

It is also important to recognize that while prices have fallen significantly over the past quarter, they are roughly flat from a year ago with aluminum averaging $3,200 a quarter. Yet, Alcoa's adjusted EBITDA fell by $518 million from last year, and much of the industry is operating below cost. The reason the industry is struggling much more than last year is rising input costs. As you can see, cost of goods sold jumped by 16.2 percentage points to 90.9% of revenue.

This is primarily due to higher energy costs as natural gas is an important input to the smelting and refining processes. While energy prices have risen substantially everywhere around the world, Europe has been the center of the storm given Russia has stopped exporting natural gas. In response to these cost pressures, the company has reduced its smelter production in Norway by one-third and reduced refinery production by 50% in Spain. These two facilities generated a $116 million EBITDA loss in Q3. Alcoa has also negotiated medium-term energy contracts in Norway to reduce exposure to fluctuations in natural gas prices over time.

These actions should help to materially improve EBITDA in Q4 as well as serve to help balance the market. As a result of these and other curtailments, Alcoa reduced its forecasts for full year alumina shipments by 3% and bauxite shipments by 2%. In the fourth quarter, the company expects lower energy costs in Spain and Norway as well as better bauxite profitability to help offset the headwinds from lower production.

As you can see below, during this quarter, carbon (or energy) costs rose dramatically from historic norm. At this higher cost, much of the world cannot produce aluminum in a cash-flow positive way. As a result, either energy prices need to come down to support current aluminum prices and production or if energy stays high, aluminum production will need to decline until prices rise sufficiently to normalize this relationship. This will take some time to play out, though I view higher energy prices as more likely than not to remain, meaning the cash flow squeeze will cause more curtailments until prices rise.

In addition to being able to run free cash flow breakeven during a challenging market period, Alcoa has a rock-solid balance sheet with adjusted net debt of just $1.3 billion, down from $1.7 billion last year. The company also has $1.4 billion in cash on hand, providing ample liquidity. This has enabled management to continue returning capital, repurchasing $150 million of stock during the quarter with a remaining $500 million authorized. Thanks to buybacks, its share count has declined by about 5% over the past year.

Over the longer term, the aluminum market has favorable tailwinds. Higher electric vehicle penetration means more aluminum is used in the average car. Renewable energy sources like solar and wind also use much more aluminum than legacy coal and gas facilities. As the world continues to shift to more renewable energy over the medium-term, that should lead to continued demand growth for aluminum, supporting higher prices.

Additionally, the US may further sanction Russian aluminum, which will help to constrain supply and support priced. Russia accounts for about 5% of global aluminum production (about half of its oil market share for perspective), so clamping down on their exports can have a meaningful impact on the end market and help to mitigate the energy headwinds.

Alcoa had a tough quarter as lower metals prices and higher energy costs significantly reduced margins. Still with flat free cash flow and a strong balance sheet, AA is positioned to weather this downturn better than peers, creating opportunity for it to gain share. Moreover, its actions in Europe should help to slow the cash burn there. As these costs actions flow through, in the current market environment, AA should be able to generate $325-350 million in quarterly EBITDA, for a $1.3 billion annualized pace. This should support about $300 million in annual free cash flow, for a 4% free cash flow yield at $40 a share.

Importantly, these results are in the current market conditions. As higher inputs costs force high-cost producers to reduce production, Alcoa's margins should be able to expand, and while the company will not be able to replicate the $6+ in EPS it earned last year, profits can return to about $4 if energy costs as a share of aluminum prices reduce half of their current excess relative to the five-year average. At 10x earnings with results likely troughing and some upside risk if more Russian production is taken offline, investors can begin to build a position in AA, and shares could move back toward $50 or 12x earnings over the coming months.