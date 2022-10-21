LilliDay

Dr. Michael Burry, notorious for his large short position in the housing/financial crisis, has issued many warning signals to investors in recent years. This time around, Dr. Burry sees serious risks in certain places in the market that could negatively impact both fixed income and equity markets.

We will explain why Michael Burry believes there are serious problems in the Treasury markets, why QT could be called off soon, and how equity markets could be negatively impacted and still have some room to fall.

Unstable Bond Markets & QT

Commenting on a Twitter thread, Dr. Burry states that he believes the Federal Reserve will wind down QT as early as early next year. An unexpected move for some, as the Fed only began deleveraging earlier this year.

The story begins with the Federal Reserve currently raising interest rates at a record pace, faster than at any time in recent history. The current Federal Funds rate currently stands at 3%-3.25%, with an additional 1.75-2% priced in by the FOMC meeting in March, bringing the Federal Funds rate to around 5%, which, one assumes, will cause serious turmoil in Treasury bond markets.

Federal Funds Futures (CME Group)

The Federal Reserve also seems unconcerned with international monetary policy, instead focusing on addressing domestic inflation at all costs to bring it back to the 2% baseline. Even though inflation may have been caused by supply problems beyond the Fed's control. Even the UN called on the Fed to stop raising interest rates.

Interest rate differentials between countries have already led to serious stimulus for the U.S. dollar, strengthening the U.S. currency and affecting other countries. This means serious problems, as the Fed estimates that 50 percent of global GDP is produced in countries whose currencies are anchored to the U.S. dollar, not counting the United States itself.

The dominance of the USD is also evidenced by the fact that 60 percent of international and foreign currency liabilities (mainly deposits) and receivables (mainly loans) are denominated in U.S. dollars. And with rising interest rates, it becomes more expensive to repay debt in U.S. dollars, leading to sovereign debt crises.

Data by YCharts

Treasury securities are moving like never before. It is almost as if they are running up against a wall to levels not seen since the global financial crisis.

Yields have risen so rapidly in response to the Fed's rapid rate hike cycle, economic growth (which has lagged), a record amount of stimulus injected into the system in recent years and other parameters.

Data by YCharts

As interest rates continue to rise, volatility will continue to increase. A mix of increased volatility, reduced liquidity and less depth in the market is a deadly mix to send bond prices soaring. Moreover, the U.S. is issuing twice as many bonds as it did before the pandemic, in a seemingly illiquid Treasury bond market.

In short, there are not enough buyers for treasuries as the U.S. issues more of them, and large participants such as U.S. commercial banks, foreign governments and life insurers shy away because of rising interest rates and sharp losses. Financial institutions also do not want to enter because of regulatory concerns. Companies also seem to be holding on to their liquidity to make cheaper acquisitions or hold a buffer for a possible earnings recession.

Fixed Income Issuance (Sifma)

These regulations are called the SLR ratio, or Supplementary Leverage Ratio, which requires banks to set aside capital. This and the Basel III accords kept banks' balance sheets from becoming "too big." Because banks had to maximize their returns on a smaller amount of assets, they were more inclined to leave low-yielding instruments such as Treasury bonds.

During the pandemic, banks received SLR relief as more government debt entered the system. However, this SLR relief expired in March 2021, and banks began to reduce their exposure to Treasury securities because it hampered their profitability. So banks began using the Fed's reverse repo facility instead of holding Treasury securities.

Reverse Repo vs Commercial Bank Treasury (Federal Reserve)

And all this is leading us into illiquid markets, where intervention could happen very soon if things get even more illiquid. For example, Deborah Cunningham, chief investment officer of global liquidity markets, even said that "you can drive a truck through the bid-ask spread" for some securities.

Normally, the Fed would step in and buy bonds. But because they are doing QT, rolling treasuries off their balance sheet, they are not doing that now.

Federal Reserve Total Assets (Federal Reserve (FRED))

Whereupon the U.S. Treasury Department last week asked for a detailed opinion on the benefits and limitations of a buyback program in its quarterly survey of primary dealers.

Although such a program has not been done since 2002, when the federal government was running a budget surplus. Essentially, revenues from the sale of new bonds were used to buy back the old bonds. Note that this is not the same as complete control of the yield curve.

Bloomberg Terminal

While it could help liquidity in the short term, there is always a chance of failure. Especially since it is a relatively old instrument that has not been used very often, and not even once in the current economic conditions.

If yields continue to rise, the Federal Reserve may have to stop its QT or change course. And at worst, if inflation persists and is not transitory, the Fed may also have to use its ultimate tool: yield curve control. That is a tool in which the Fed sets an upper limit on interest rates.

Is A Fed Pivot In Sight?

Accordingly, Michael Burry and some other economists expect a QT pivot early next year. But does this mean that a Fed Pivot in terms of interest rates is also in sight? This is an important question, because a Fed Pivot in history usually meant a bottom in equity markets.

One way to show that there is still far too much liquidity in the system for a Fed Pivot is the record of wage growth. In the latest FOMC minutes, Federal Reserve participants also agreed that uncertainty about their economic outlook is high and that the risks to their inflation outlook are weighted upward.

One risk was, "a larger-than-expected pass-through of wage increases into price increases as potential shocks that, if they materialize, could exacerbate an already challenging inflation problem."

A number of participants commented that a wage-price spiral had not yet developed but cited its possible emergence as a risk. (FOMC Minutes, September 2022)

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

Moreover, there is still record growth in net worth, a large increase in consumer loans and also commercial loans. Combined with the Fed's strong willingness to raise interest rates even in a recession, this means that interest rates could remain high for quite some time.

The Fed is so afraid of being the Fed of the 1970s that they are becoming the Fed of the 1930s. -Michael Burry

The Federal Reserve knows from its policy in the 1970s-1980s that it is a perilous gamble to assume that inflation is under control, and revert their policy too quickly. Thus raising rates, and "keeping at it," according to the Fed, citing a term much coined by Paul Volcker.

CPI vs Federal Funds Rate (Federal Reserve (FRED))

All Silliness Must Go

Likewise, Michael Burry himself may believe that more pain lies ahead, before we mark a bottom in equity markets. He alluded to this by saying that "all silliness must go."

That silliness refers to many growth companies still out there that are not yet profitable and need low interest rates to continue their operations. According to Michael Burry, just last month there were 218 primary stock listings with a market cap of more than US$1BN, with an EBITDA of more than negative US$100M.

He has a sense of the mid-late 2000s, when free cash flow was completely sold off and ignored, while earlier momentum stocks came down, but not far enough. He also tweeted that he thought there were "more value hedge funds in 2002 than there are value investors today."

Data by YCharts

In addition, he threw some shade at famed investor Cathie Wood, who saw an exponential boom in her Ark Innovation fund (ARKK), shortly before collapsing reaching back to pre-pandemic lows.

Michael Burry said he didn't know how "anyone over 40 couldn't see this coming," speculating that it was purely due to greed. He shared the chart below, without mentioning Cathie Wood or ARKK.

Bloomberg Terminal

The Bottom Line

Michael Burry believes there is still a ways to go, and that equities could move lower amid turmoil in bond markets. Higher bond yields are usually correlated with lower stock prices because it becomes more expensive to service debt, affecting earnings.

Interest rates also have a negative effect on stocks because financial analysts use Discounted Cash Flow valuation methods, and future discounted valuations are lower the higher the discount rate for future cash flow. Nevertheless, Michael Burry still believes there are great investments in the value sector trading at a discount, apparently at low valuations of price relative to free cash flow.

As a result, it is important to buy companies with very strong balance sheets and a good prospect of generating free cash flow. Even companies with debt can still look attractive because they can buy back their own debt at lower prices if they can do so with their own cash flow.