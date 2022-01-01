simpson33

Investment Thesis

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is leading the charge in a world of advertising that is demanding more transparency. This has been severely lacking due to the dominance of walled gardens such as Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (META). The Trade Desk has grown into a true Ad-Tech leader, and as digital advertising (particularly connected TV) continues to take up a higher share of global advertising dollars, I think this company is positioned to benefit immensely.

I outlined my full rationale for investing in The Trade Desk, along with an explanation of its somewhat complex business model in a previous article. In short, my investment thesis is the following: The Trade Desk has established itself as a true leader in the programmatic advertising space, an industry with multiple tailwinds that should enable the business to keep growing for years to come. It has embraced openness and transparency in an industry famed for walled gardens full of opacity, and this has enabled it to win customers whilst leaving its competitors to get scrutinized by antitrust regulators. I also believe that Jeff Green is the best CEO of any company in my portfolio, as The Trade Desk consistently beats guidance and appears to be 3 steps ahead of the rest of the industry, with a lot of credit going to Green himself.

The Trade Desk

Investors may have noticed shares of The Trade Desk plunge over 5% when the market opened on Friday last week, before recovering strongly to end the day in the green. Whilst this was only a short-lived selloff, it was driven (not for the first time) by a disappointing earnings report from Snap (SNAP).

The question for investors now is exactly how many of the headwinds that impacted Snap will also impact The Trade Desk, and could there be a shock on the cards for its Q3 results?

The Trade Desk’s Q3 Earnings Expectations

The Trade Desk is set to report Q3 earnings on Thursday, November 10, and there are several key items that investors should keep their eyes on.

Starting with the headline numbers, analysts are expecting Q3 revenue of $386m, representing YoY growth of 27.9%. This is pretty much in line with management’s revenue guidance of ‘at least $385m’, however I can see The Trade Desk exceeding both figures despite the difficult macroeconomic environment.

I highlighted in a previous article that The Trade Desk looks set to benefit greatly from political advertisements in the second half of 2022, as the US midterm elections come around.

As per the below graph, analysts are expecting The Trade Desk to see 33% YoY growth in 2022; yet historically, The Trade Desk’s revenue in election years tends to outperform the years either side of it (apart from 2020, which saw a huge pandemic-induced slowdown in revenue spend during the start of the year).

I think the majority of this boost will come in Q4, but investors may certainly see some impact in the Q3 results. CFO Blake Grayson commented that political ad spend will make up a 'low single-digit percentage of the total Q3 spend', but it is a tailwind nonetheless. So, whilst the market continues to be downbeat about advertising stocks (and who can blame it), I am actually far more optimistic about The Trade Desk.

Moving onto the bottom line, and The Trade Desk doesn’t given guidance on EPS (it instead uses adjusted EBITDA as a profitability measure) so I don’t pay as much attention to these results. Yet it saw a strong beat in Q1, and just about came in line with analysts’ expectations in Q2.

Looking ahead to Q3, and analysts are expecting EPS of $0.22, which would be another improvement on The Trade Desk’s Q3’21 EPS of $0.18. This is a company that makes lots of cash, with adjusted EBITDA margins exceeding 40% in FY21 - so I’m not too concerned about EPS, but it’s always nice to see improvements.

Despite all the positives, some investors are still asking the question “Yeah but what about Snap’s terrible report? Isn’t it proof that digital advertising is falling to pieces?”.

Let’s take a look.

Repeat After Me: The Trade Desk Is Not Snap

There is something quite amusing about Snap’s earnings, and I probably find it more amusing than shareholders of Snap do. As one of the earliest companies to report each earnings season, Mr. Market has used Snap’s results as a bellwether of the entire digital advertising industry for a few quarters.

Unfortunately, Snap has shown time and time again to be a fairly low quality business, with poor cost control, and a management team who have a proven inability to forecast accurately. That’s likely part of the reason why the movements in Snap shares are so dramatic after each earnings report.

In fact, just take a look at the below table to see how poorly Snap has performed in the past 5 quarters, and the knock-on effect to The Trade Desk's shares.

I recently wrote an article called The Trade Desk Plunges On Snap Earnings… Again, which was driven by a combination of my frustration and amusement about the fact that Snap always triggers a drop in The Trade Desk’s share price.

Just take a look at the same table below, highlighting The Trade Desk’s performance for those exact same quarters where Snap had failed.

Prior to writing this article, I read a bearish article on The Trade Desk recently published by another Seeking Alpha contributor – essentially saying that investors in The Trade Desk should pay more attention to the negative news coming from Snap.

Before I go into this, I’d like to highlight that although I’ll be disagreeing with my fellow contributor, I respect anyone who puts their opinions out on the internet for scrutiny; plus, investing would be boring if we all had the same view!

Now, perhaps these concerns are merited, after all Snap had a pretty dreadful quarter. Just taking a look at the company’s investor letter, we see the following:

Over the past year, a series of significant headwinds have emerged that have disrupted this momentum. Platform policy changes have upended more than a decade of advertising industry standards, and macroeconomic challenges have disrupted many of the industry segments that have been most critical to the growing demand for our advertising solutions. We are also seeing increasing competition for advertising dollars that are now growing more slowly. Our revenue growth has substantially slowed, and we are evolving our business and strategy to adapt.

Ouch, that sounds like a lot of worrying, broad, feasible headwinds that could really hurt The Trade Desk…

Except they didn’t, because that extract was taken from Snap’s Q2 earnings – the quarter in which The Trade Desk once again exceeded management’s guidance, analysts’ expectations, and shares jumped a staggering 35%.

In fact, Snap’s Q3 investor letter was actually a lot less negative about the broader macroeconomic environment. Given this, I think investors can take some comfort in the fact that Snap’s previous doomsday prophecy for digital advertising in Q2 ended up being brushed to one side with some stellar results from The Trade Desk; and perhaps that's exactly what we'll see in Q3.

TTD Stock Valuation Appears Reasonable

As with all high growth, disruptive companies, valuation is tough. I believe that my approach will give me an idea about whether The Trade Desk is insanely overvalued or undervalued, but valuation is the final thing I look at - the quality of the business itself is far more important in the long run.

My valuation model assumptions remain unchanged from my previous article, with the only changes being to enterprise value inputs. Put it all together, and I can see The Trade Desk shares achieving a CAGR through to 2026 of 1%, 11%, and 26% in my respective bear, base, and bull case scenarios.

Whilst 11% may not seem like much, I believe that The Trade Desk has the quality, optionality, and management to deliver results that far exceed my base case scenario.

Bottom Line

Investors should have learned by now that The Trade Desk is a high-quality business with a supreme management team, and so far the secular tailwinds behind this business have overpowered the macroeconomic headwinds. I am still slightly concerned about the potential macroeconomic impact, but I was also concerned last quarter before the results blew me away.

This is a company and a management team that has earned my trust over the past couple of years, and I intend to keep on trusting them to steer the ship throughout this difficult time; unlike Snap, whose management team seems intent on steering into every iceberg they see.

For these reasons, I will reiterate my previous ‘Buy’ rating on The Trade Desk, and I look forward to seeing the results this company produces in a couple of weeks.