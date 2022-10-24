gregobagel

Stock Price Action

Paramount (Apple)

Paramount Global’s (NASDAQ:PARA) stock currently trades at $18.77, down 81% from its all-time high in March 2021. Some reasons for this massive decline include :

Reason 1: Declining cable business

Reason 2: Strong competition in the streaming space

Reason 3: Poor macroeconomic outlook & sentiment

Investment Thesis

Throughout the year, PARA has continued to report increases in streaming subscribers and owns the most-watched cable network. Despite these positive developments, I am slightly hesitant to start a position because there is a possibility that its dividends will be reduced and lead to an outflow of dividend-seeking investors as we have seen from Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

Declining Cable Business

It is no surprise that cable subscriptions have been declining fast. Here are some stats:

According to Nielsen ratings, TV viewing has been dropping about 10% per quarter. In total, major US cable TV and satellite TV have lost 25 million subscribers since 2012, and are projected to lose another 25 million by 2025. That’s a doubling declining rate! Adults ages 18 through 29 are the largest age group without cable, with 34% of them not having subscriptions to satellite or cable TV services. It seems that the younger generation defaults straight to streaming and do not even consider cable TV as an option for content consumption.

However, not many know that streaming revenues are growing faster than declining cable revenues. Based on the projections by Statista in the figure below, a company that engages in both cable TV and streaming would experience net revenue growth. This is because revenue growth from Streaming would outpace declining revenue from Cable TV. This may mean that companies like PARA, WBD, and Disney (DIS) would experience a 36% revenue growth from 2016 to 2026, a CAGR of 3.2%.

Consumer spending on pay TV and streaming video in the United States from 2016 to 2026 ($ billion)

Statista

I must clarify that the projections above only take account of revenue from subscription costs and not revenues gained from ads. Since ads will become more personalized in the streaming world, we can assume that ad revenue generated from streaming services will be greater than from cable tv services. For example, PARA’s competitor, WBD’s Discovery+ streaming service makes $11 a US subscriber from a $5 monthly fee and over $6 in advertising for only 3 minutes of ad time vs. $7 from their Cable TV services. This is 57% higher. It was no surprise therefore that WBD CEO stated, “If we lost a million [cable] subs…all we need to do is pick up 650,000 [streaming] subs in order to be making more money.”

Naveen Chopra, PARA’s CFO, confirmed this in the Q2 Earnings Call “we proactively restructured key affiliate deals, resulting in a shift of revenue from our Pay TV to D2C services. Over the term of these deals, the reduction in TV Media affiliate revenue is expected to be more than offset by revenue generated from our Paramount+ hard bundle relationships, resulting in net growth to the company.”

Market Share

Viacom CBS Merger Presentation (Viacom CBS merger presentation)

In 2019, PARA had the largest US TV market share at 22%. Since then, we know that Discovery and Warner merged to form WBD, and Disney acquired most of the assets Fox owned. My estimation would put WBD’s market share at 19% and DIS’s market share at 21%. This means that:

PARA (22% Market Share) DIS (21% Market Share) WBD (19% Market Share) COMCAST (CMCSA) (18% Market Share)

While it does seem that PARA has the largest TV market share, the trailing 3 players are close behind.

PARA has a few network gems

PARA owns 5 major TV Networks. They are:

CBS Showtime MTV Entertainment Nickelodeon Paramount Network

Below is how many primetime viewerships each cable channel lost:

Panther Research

Panther Research

Panther Research

The average viewership drop-off amongst all networks stands at 75%. PARA’s Comedy Central, Showtime, and MTV have all experienced drastic declines in line with the general linear TV market. However, the company does have 2 gems, CBS and Nickelodeon. CBS was the most-watched network last quarter, while Nickelodeon was the number 1 kids’ channel. Personally, I think they make up for PARA’s other networks. Therefore, I can expect PARA to earn greater revenues above its peers who may potentially have a CAGR of 3.2%. In fact, I am anticipating a CAGR of 3.5-5% for PARA. Therefore, owning a company that has access to lucrative residual revenues from Linear TV as well as exposure to streaming is a smart move.

PARA's Debt Analysis

PARA has a total debt figure of $17 billion. Compared to its peers, its debt levels are on the higher end relative to the market cap. In an increasing interest rate environment and an anticipated economic downturn, companies with high debt levels are more at risk of going bankrupt. As such, the market has punished the stock. But let’s dig more into it.

Panther Research

Note: Updated 18 Oct 2022

According to PARA’s website, 90% of the company’s debt has maturities after 2026. This is a much better debt profile than WBD has. Its long maturity profile gives ample time for PARA to transition from a cable company to a streaming company.

Management Expectations

According to Naveen Chopra, PARA’s CFO, “Turning to the balance sheet, we finished the quarter with $4 billion of cash on hand and total debt of $15.8 billion. We continue to maintain significant financial flexibility, which will increase with the addition of proceeds from the sale of Simon & Schuster &. We also maintained a committed $3.5 billion credit facility that remains undrawn.”

However, I must point out that the sale of Simon & Schuster is currently facing regulatory pushback and may not go through.

Will FCF Be Able To Cover Near-Term Debt?

PARA has around $1.7 billion of debt due before 2026. Based on analyst projections of FCF in the diagram below, PARA should be able to pay off its near-term debt easily. That is good news, and I am not worried about PARA’s debt obligations. However, there is one other thing we have to consider - dividends.

Projected FCF (TIKR)

PARA's Dividend Analysis

Having understood how competitive the streaming landscape is, it took me by surprise to learn that PARA is actually paying dividends. The company has a dividend yield of 5% on its shares. Given that the company has to use its FCF to pay off debt, is the dividend even sustainable?

During the last fiscal year, the company generated only $599 million in free cash flow. That was not enough to even cover the company’s dividend payments of $647 million last year. Take a look at the chart below.

FCF, Dividends (TIKR)

Going forward, we know management expects peak EBITDA loss in 2023, and thus we can expect lower FCF next year as well. Now let’s run a quick calculation to see how much dividends management can actually afford to pay in the next couple of years. From 2022-2025, PARA will earn a total FCF of $2.7 billion. If it pays off its debt in these years, it will be left with $1 billion. If we divide this by 4 years, it means that PARA will only be able to pay dividends of $250 million per year. That is less than half of its current dividend payout of $647 million. This means that its current dividend is not sustainable.

If the dividend is reduced or even cut, we can expect to see selling pressure on the stock as legacy dividend investors leave. We already saw something similar with WBD as legacy dividend investors sold the stock after its spin-off from AT&T. I really do not like this. There is a high near-term risk of the dividend being reduced.

According to management, the company continues to pay a dividend because:

The dividend keeps many legacy dividend investors in the stock They can’t institute a meaningful buyback with their current debt levels They are focused on executing their DTC strategy.

None of the reasons really make sense to me, and I think that PARA will inevitably have to cut dividends. Do not get me wrong. I like PARA as there are many parallels with WBD. However, the fact that they are paying dividends, which is likely unsustainable, poses an additional risk that I have to account for in its valuation.

Financials

Revenues and Adj EBITDA

Revenue (TIKR)

EBITDA (TIKR)

Panther Research (TIKR)

Note: Based on analyst estimates on 10 Oct 2022

Note: EBITDA above is OIBDA

Analysts expect future revenues to grow at 4% over the next 5 years. Additionally, they expect OIBDA to grow at a rate of 5.4% for the next 5 years and reach $3.8 billion in 2025.

FCF

Free Cash Flow (TIKR)

Panther Research

Analysts expect FCF to grow at 34% over the next 4 years and the company to have a FCF yield of 11% in 2026.

EV/EBITDA

Panther Research

PARA is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.7x, compared to its 3-year historical multiple of 8x. Based on a relative comparison with its peers, I have chosen the following 3 cases:

Normal Case Multiple: 10X

The streaming wars end and PARA ranks as the 5th largest streaming platform behind DIS, WBD, AMZN (AMZN), and NFLX (NFLX).

The streaming business is equally as profitable as the linear business.

Bear Case Multiple: 7X

The streaming wars continue.

The streaming business is less profitable than the linear business.

Bull Case Multiple: 14X

The streaming wars end and the strategy of bundling PARA+ with other 3rd party services is the right streaming strategy.

The streaming business is much more profitable than the linear business.

Panther Research

Using the current stock price of $19 and analyst estimated 2025 EBITDA of $3,846 million with scenario analysis, weighting 80% for the normal case and 10% for the other 2 cases, combined with a final 10% margin of safety, I get a TP of $29.85 for 2025, representing a 57% upside from today’s prices ( 12% CAGR).

Panther Research

Looking at the current macroeconomic environment, it is also possible that analysts overstated 2025’s EBITDA. To be conservative, let us use a lower 2025 EBITDA estimate of $3,600 million. For this case, with a margin of safety of 10%, we have a TP of $26.61 for 2025, representing a 40% upside from today’s prices ( 9% CAGR).

In the above 2 scenarios, I used a margin of safety of 10% compared to the 15% I used in my analysis of WBD. This is because PARA has been operating as a merged entity longer than WBD has and so possesses less uncertainty.

PARA’s returns do not meet my personal active investment hurdle rate, so I will wait for PARA’s price to fall a little more before I consider initiating a position.

Conclusion

In conclusion, although PARA’s cable business is declining, it is declining more slowly than the growth in its streaming business. Since it is a profitable cash register, why not use it? It seems that traditional media companies like PARA, WBD and DIS, can weather the streaming wars better than NFLX can. Moreover, we can see that PARA will not face any liquidity issues anytime soon, as a majority of its debt is due after 2026.

That being said, I am uncomfortable with the fact that PARA is currently paying seemingly unsustainable dividends. If the dividend is reduced or cut, there may be a large outflow of dividend investors from the company as we saw in WBD’s case.