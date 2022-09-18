Is Microsoft Stock Price Ready For Takeoff (Technical Analysis)?

Summary

  • Technical indicators for Microsoft show an early formation of a reversal stock price up trend.
  • Fundamental estimates show substantial revenue and profitable growth. Microsoft's market cap is expected to explode 3x within a few years.
  • Other analysts recommend strong buying of Microsoft for short-term growth, which could be sustainable over the long term.

Microsoft France headquarters entrance in Issy les Moulineaux near Paris

Jean-Luc Ichard

Introduction

In many ventures, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) represents a diverse software company, including development tools, gaming, and enterprise-level software. It's still one of the largest software companies in the world, with solid fundamentals and technical indicators to show continued growth in this $1 trillion-plus market cap company.

Fundamentals are strong past and future

Ratios

The current ratio and quick ratio have weakened during the pandemic. The cash ratio has declined, so should this be an overall concern? Looking further at this table, you can see that these ratios fall from a slowing global economy.

From an accounting perspective, days of inventory and payables are going in the wrong direction. Thankfully, net profit has been growing over the last five years, which should override these past concerns.

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Period

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

Current ratio

2.901

2.529

2.516

2.080

1.785

Quick ratio

2.740

2.353

2.331

1.899

1.567

Cash ratio

0.204

0.164

0.188

0.160

0.147

Days of sales outstanding

87.582

85.633

81.698

82.610

81.481

Days of inventory outstanding

25.334

17.548

15.011

18.421

21.801

Operating cycle

112.916

103.181

96.709

101.030

103.282

Days of payables outstanding

82.007

79.805

99.255

105.960

110.694

Net profit margin

0.150

0.312

0.310

0.365

0.367

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Growth

Over the last five years, Microsoft has gone through a swing back to profitability since 2020 in terms of revenue, but shows weakness this year as global economic conditions worsen.

Both free cash flow growth and operating cash flow growth are the weakest for this year.

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Period

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

Revenue growth

0.227

0.140

0.136

0.175

0.180

Gross profit growth

0.293

0.152

0.169

0.195

0.171

Ebit growth

0.570

0.225

0.233

0.320

0.193

Operating income growth

0.570

0.225

0.233

0.320

0.193

Net income growth

-0.218

1.368

0.128

0.384

0.187

Operating cash flow growth

0.111

0.189

0.163

0.265

0.160

Free cash flow growth

0.028

0.186

0.182

0.241

0.161

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Data

In terms of stock price growth, Microsoft has shown some strength over the last 20 working days with a more robust simple moving average despite negative values for 50 or 200 days.

Values

SMA20

4.34%

SMA50

-2.41%

SMA200

-10.01%

Source: FinViz

Enterprise

There are some impressive metrics at the enterprise level since 2018, growth and stock price, as well as increased market capitalization by 300%. It is also remarkable to see the enterprise value add $500 million to its importance in the last three years.

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Symbol

MSFT

MSFT

MSFT

MSFT

MSFT

Stock price

105.370

140.350

203.900

284.910

280.740

Number of shares

7.700 B

7.673 B

7.610 B

7.547 B

7.496 B

Market capitalization

811.349 B

1.077 T

1.552 T

2.150 T

2.104 T

Add total debt

81.808 B

78.366 B

70.998 B

67.775 B

61.270 B

Enterprise value

881.211 B

1.144 T

1.609 T

2.204 T

2.152 T

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Estimate

Despite vital past metrics from Microsoft, their estimated guidance looks even more robust. Revenue should continue to grow beyond 2025, and dividend growth could continue to skyrocket at a conservative level. Also, EBITDA will strengthen over the next six years, showing Microsoft has confidence in its stock price, fundamentals, and dividends. Total assets will support it, but Microsoft's core strength comes from its growing research and development.

YEARLY ESTIMATES

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

Revenue

-

218,168

247,669

284,769

325,867

352,709

Dividend

2.45

2.61

2.84

3.19

3.50

3.99

Dividend Yield (in %)

1.01 %

1.08 %

1.17 %

1.32 %

1.45 %

1.65 %

EPS

-

10.02

11.79

14.00

16.17

17.24

P/E Ratio

29.84

24.13

20.50

17.27

14.96

14.03

EBIT

-

91,866

105,745

124,460

137,608

148,647

EBITDA

99,391

107,882

125,157

146,212

164,301

178,550

Net Profit

-

74,565

87,099

102,203

117,495

124,043

Net Profit Adjusted

-

74,868

87,855

102,350

117,495

124,043

Pre-Tax Profit

-

91,703

107,019

124,793

138,889

151,371

Net Profit (Adjusted)

84,378

89,639

106,010

123,257

-

-

EPS (Non-GAAP) ex. SOE

-

10.02

11.79

14.00

16.17

17.24

EPS (GAAP)

-

9.91

11.59

13.97

15.74

16.46

Gross Income

-

149,799

169,802

195,161

212,991

235,842

Free Cash Flow

66,230

70,472

83,980

100,604

108,176

117,795

Research & Development Exp.

-

26,766

29,527

33,825

36,833

40,580

Shareholder's Equity

169,352

202,671

253,388

325,572

370,619

495,547

Total Assets

369,343

408,014

467,514

534,723

668,244

783,386

Source: BusinessInsider

Risk minimal due to strong future momentum

Sustainability

One concern for Microsoft is how its sustainability has a rating of underperformance. Yet, despite the ESG movement, large asset managers like BlackRock or Vanguard continue to invest in this impressive software behemoth.

Value

Social score

8.39

Peer count

105

Governance score

5.33

Total esg

15.24

Highest controversy

3

ESG performance

UNDER_PERF

Percentile

10.73

Peer group

Software & Services

Environment score

1.53

Source: Yahoo Finance

Price Target

Another concern is how confident stock market analysts set excessive stock price targets but readjust after the stock price drifts over the last four months. These market analysts expect explosive moves out of Microsoft but are only disappointed to see a moderate level of variance in the stock price. As a result, I would imagine Microsoft's stock price should increase slowly to be a potential outperformer compared to the general American major stock indices.

price target microsoft

price target microsoft (custom platform)

Recommendation

Microsoft has firm and overwhelming recommendations to strong buy as a market reversal appears to take the stock up and away.

Interval

RECOMMENDATION

BUY

SELL

NEUTRAL

One month

STRONG_BUY

17

0

9

One week

STRONG_BUY

17

1

8

One day

BUY

14

2

10

Source: Trading View

Short trading volume vs. total volume

Microsoft's shorting volume is slightly less than 50% of the total trading volume. There are encouraging signs as retail and institutional investors long buy this stock than short. However, as it drops, it only confirms the theory of a reversing trend for Microsoft's stock price.

short volume vs total microsoft

short volume vs total microsoft (custom platform)

Insider Activity

Over the last few weeks, there has been a recent buyback of Microsoft stock which further confirms there could be an expected uptrend. This includes recent purchases by CEO Satya Nadella.

Date

Shares Traded

Shares Held

Price

Type

Option

Insider

Trade

2022-09-18

33,465.00

479,324.00

nan

Buy

No

Young Christopher David

33465.0

2022-09-18

29,641.00

641,946.46

nan

Buy

No

Hogan Kathleen T

29641.0

2022-09-18

14,342.00

111,200.00

nan

Buy

No

Capossela Christopher C

14342.0

2022-09-18

11,302.00

121,138.73

nan

Buy

No

SMITH BRADFORD L

11302.0

2022-09-18

11,302.00

121,138.73

nan

Buy

No

Althoff Judson

11302.0

2022-09-18

12,621.00

219,066.60

nan

Buy

No

Hood Amy

12621.0

2022-09-18

27,996.00

174,191.14

nan

Buy

No

Nadella Satya

27996.0

2022-10-16

177.47

67,294.68

228.56

Sell

No

Jolla Alice L.

-177.47

Source: BusinessInsider

Technical Analysis confirm Perfect Entry Potential

Fibonacci Trendline

If one were to wait on the classic market entry scenario when the stock price crosses above the Fibonacci trendline, they could lose out on significant profit potential. However, as the fundamentals seemed to confirm, Microsoft's stock price currently could be under a strong uptrend. So why miss out?

fibonacci microsoft

fibonacci microsoft (custom platform)

Bollinger Bonds

Microsoft's stock price is currently halfway between the upper and lower bands, representing a classic market entry based on solid fundamentals.

bollinger band microsoft

bollinger band microsoft (custom platform)

MACD

Microsoft stock price is undervalued as it is below the MACD 0 blue line. Therefore, this represents a near-perfect opportunity to buy into this stock if you were to rely on the strong fundamentals described in this report.

macd microsoft

macd microsoft (custom platform)

RSI

Even better, the relative strength indicator is halfway between undersold and oversold market conditions for the Microsoft stock price currently. So again, it represents a decent opportunity to dive into a robust big technology company.

rsi microsoft

rsi microsoft (custom platform)

Prediction via AI

Monte Carlo

Most Monte Carlo prediction paths show a higher probability of an uptrend on the current Microsoft stock price. Also, the normalized distribution chart shows much higher predictability of an uptrend starting with the current Microsoft stock price.

monte carlo microsoft

monte carlo microsoft (custom platform )

Regression

30-day projected move with the red regression line shows slow growth but may strengthen as the American stock market may intensify in the near term.

regression microsoft

regression microsoft (custom platform)

Conclusion

Does Microsoft's stock price currently represent a near-perfect time to take positions? Based on fundamental analysis, near-perfect technical analysis conditions, and minimal risk, one can consider this a strong buy recommendation. If one can override noted Microsoft stock price concerns, any investor should be able to sleep at night knowing there is a set of indicators that show a strong uptrend forming in this stock.

Quantlabs.net is a quantitative trading website managed by Bryan Downing that focuses on quantitative analysis, trading models and high-frequency trading (HFT) algorithms and tutorials using open source code projects including R, QuantLib, Marketcetera, and others. With an emphasis on practical quant training and teaching, Quantlabs.net helps new, experienced, independent and professional quant traders quickly get up to speed on key techniques, strategies, and software shortcuts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

