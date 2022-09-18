Jean-Luc Ichard

Introduction

In many ventures, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) represents a diverse software company, including development tools, gaming, and enterprise-level software. It's still one of the largest software companies in the world, with solid fundamentals and technical indicators to show continued growth in this $1 trillion-plus market cap company.

Fundamentals are strong past and future

Ratios

The current ratio and quick ratio have weakened during the pandemic. The cash ratio has declined, so should this be an overall concern? Looking further at this table, you can see that these ratios fall from a slowing global economy.

From an accounting perspective, days of inventory and payables are going in the wrong direction. Thankfully, net profit has been growing over the last five years, which should override these past concerns.

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Period FY FY FY FY FY Current ratio 2.901 2.529 2.516 2.080 1.785 Quick ratio 2.740 2.353 2.331 1.899 1.567 Cash ratio 0.204 0.164 0.188 0.160 0.147 Days of sales outstanding 87.582 85.633 81.698 82.610 81.481 Days of inventory outstanding 25.334 17.548 15.011 18.421 21.801 Operating cycle 112.916 103.181 96.709 101.030 103.282 Days of payables outstanding 82.007 79.805 99.255 105.960 110.694 Net profit margin 0.150 0.312 0.310 0.365 0.367 Click to enlarge

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Growth

Over the last five years, Microsoft has gone through a swing back to profitability since 2020 in terms of revenue, but shows weakness this year as global economic conditions worsen.

Both free cash flow growth and operating cash flow growth are the weakest for this year.

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Period FY FY FY FY FY Revenue growth 0.227 0.140 0.136 0.175 0.180 Gross profit growth 0.293 0.152 0.169 0.195 0.171 Ebit growth 0.570 0.225 0.233 0.320 0.193 Operating income growth 0.570 0.225 0.233 0.320 0.193 Net income growth -0.218 1.368 0.128 0.384 0.187 Operating cash flow growth 0.111 0.189 0.163 0.265 0.160 Free cash flow growth 0.028 0.186 0.182 0.241 0.161 Click to enlarge

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Data

In terms of stock price growth, Microsoft has shown some strength over the last 20 working days with a more robust simple moving average despite negative values for 50 or 200 days.

Values SMA20 4.34% SMA50 -2.41% SMA200 -10.01% Click to enlarge

Source: FinViz

Enterprise

There are some impressive metrics at the enterprise level since 2018, growth and stock price, as well as increased market capitalization by 300%. It is also remarkable to see the enterprise value add $500 million to its importance in the last three years.

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Symbol MSFT MSFT MSFT MSFT MSFT Stock price 105.370 140.350 203.900 284.910 280.740 Number of shares 7.700 B 7.673 B 7.610 B 7.547 B 7.496 B Market capitalization 811.349 B 1.077 T 1.552 T 2.150 T 2.104 T Add total debt 81.808 B 78.366 B 70.998 B 67.775 B 61.270 B Enterprise value 881.211 B 1.144 T 1.609 T 2.204 T 2.152 T Click to enlarge

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Estimate

Despite vital past metrics from Microsoft, their estimated guidance looks even more robust. Revenue should continue to grow beyond 2025, and dividend growth could continue to skyrocket at a conservative level. Also, EBITDA will strengthen over the next six years, showing Microsoft has confidence in its stock price, fundamentals, and dividends. Total assets will support it, but Microsoft's core strength comes from its growing research and development.

YEARLY ESTIMATES 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Revenue - 218,168 247,669 284,769 325,867 352,709 Dividend 2.45 2.61 2.84 3.19 3.50 3.99 Dividend Yield (in %) 1.01 % 1.08 % 1.17 % 1.32 % 1.45 % 1.65 % EPS - 10.02 11.79 14.00 16.17 17.24 P/E Ratio 29.84 24.13 20.50 17.27 14.96 14.03 EBIT - 91,866 105,745 124,460 137,608 148,647 EBITDA 99,391 107,882 125,157 146,212 164,301 178,550 Net Profit - 74,565 87,099 102,203 117,495 124,043 Net Profit Adjusted - 74,868 87,855 102,350 117,495 124,043 Pre-Tax Profit - 91,703 107,019 124,793 138,889 151,371 Net Profit (Adjusted) 84,378 89,639 106,010 123,257 - - EPS (Non-GAAP) ex. SOE - 10.02 11.79 14.00 16.17 17.24 EPS (GAAP) - 9.91 11.59 13.97 15.74 16.46 Gross Income - 149,799 169,802 195,161 212,991 235,842 Free Cash Flow 66,230 70,472 83,980 100,604 108,176 117,795 Research & Development Exp. - 26,766 29,527 33,825 36,833 40,580 Shareholder's Equity 169,352 202,671 253,388 325,572 370,619 495,547 Total Assets 369,343 408,014 467,514 534,723 668,244 783,386 Click to enlarge

Source: BusinessInsider

Risk minimal due to strong future momentum

Sustainability

One concern for Microsoft is how its sustainability has a rating of underperformance. Yet, despite the ESG movement, large asset managers like BlackRock or Vanguard continue to invest in this impressive software behemoth.

Value Social score 8.39 Peer count 105 Governance score 5.33 Total esg 15.24 Highest controversy 3 ESG performance UNDER_PERF Percentile 10.73 Peer group Software & Services Environment score 1.53 Click to enlarge

Source: Yahoo Finance

Price Target

Another concern is how confident stock market analysts set excessive stock price targets but readjust after the stock price drifts over the last four months. These market analysts expect explosive moves out of Microsoft but are only disappointed to see a moderate level of variance in the stock price. As a result, I would imagine Microsoft's stock price should increase slowly to be a potential outperformer compared to the general American major stock indices.

price target microsoft (custom platform)

Recommendation

Microsoft has firm and overwhelming recommendations to strong buy as a market reversal appears to take the stock up and away.

Interval RECOMMENDATION BUY SELL NEUTRAL One month STRONG_BUY 17 0 9 One week STRONG_BUY 17 1 8 One day BUY 14 2 10 Click to enlarge

Source: Trading View

Short trading volume vs. total volume

Microsoft's shorting volume is slightly less than 50% of the total trading volume. There are encouraging signs as retail and institutional investors long buy this stock than short. However, as it drops, it only confirms the theory of a reversing trend for Microsoft's stock price.

short volume vs total microsoft (custom platform)

Insider Activity

Over the last few weeks, there has been a recent buyback of Microsoft stock which further confirms there could be an expected uptrend. This includes recent purchases by CEO Satya Nadella.

Date Shares Traded Shares Held Price Type Option Insider Trade 2022-09-18 33,465.00 479,324.00 nan Buy No Young Christopher David 33465.0 2022-09-18 29,641.00 641,946.46 nan Buy No Hogan Kathleen T 29641.0 2022-09-18 14,342.00 111,200.00 nan Buy No Capossela Christopher C 14342.0 2022-09-18 11,302.00 121,138.73 nan Buy No SMITH BRADFORD L 11302.0 2022-09-18 11,302.00 121,138.73 nan Buy No Althoff Judson 11302.0 2022-09-18 12,621.00 219,066.60 nan Buy No Hood Amy 12621.0 2022-09-18 27,996.00 174,191.14 nan Buy No Nadella Satya 27996.0 2022-10-16 177.47 67,294.68 228.56 Sell No Jolla Alice L. -177.47 Click to enlarge

Source: BusinessInsider

Technical Analysis confirm Perfect Entry Potential

Fibonacci Trendline

If one were to wait on the classic market entry scenario when the stock price crosses above the Fibonacci trendline, they could lose out on significant profit potential. However, as the fundamentals seemed to confirm, Microsoft's stock price currently could be under a strong uptrend. So why miss out?

fibonacci microsoft (custom platform)

Bollinger Bonds

Microsoft's stock price is currently halfway between the upper and lower bands, representing a classic market entry based on solid fundamentals.

bollinger band microsoft (custom platform)

MACD

Microsoft stock price is undervalued as it is below the MACD 0 blue line. Therefore, this represents a near-perfect opportunity to buy into this stock if you were to rely on the strong fundamentals described in this report.

macd microsoft (custom platform)

RSI

Even better, the relative strength indicator is halfway between undersold and oversold market conditions for the Microsoft stock price currently. So again, it represents a decent opportunity to dive into a robust big technology company.

rsi microsoft (custom platform)

Prediction via AI

Monte Carlo

Most Monte Carlo prediction paths show a higher probability of an uptrend on the current Microsoft stock price. Also, the normalized distribution chart shows much higher predictability of an uptrend starting with the current Microsoft stock price.

monte carlo microsoft (custom platform )

Regression

30-day projected move with the red regression line shows slow growth but may strengthen as the American stock market may intensify in the near term.

regression microsoft (custom platform)

Conclusion

Does Microsoft's stock price currently represent a near-perfect time to take positions? Based on fundamental analysis, near-perfect technical analysis conditions, and minimal risk, one can consider this a strong buy recommendation. If one can override noted Microsoft stock price concerns, any investor should be able to sleep at night knowing there is a set of indicators that show a strong uptrend forming in this stock.