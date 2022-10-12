Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock has lost close to 30% of its value this year, with the steepest declines seen during the three months through June. That is when it became clear that inflation was going to stick around for longer than expected, and Fed rate hikes would only become more aggressive, pointing to further macroeconomic headwinds through the remainder of the year. While the company’s revenue growth has decelerated towards the slowest pace in years in low double-digits over the past two quarters, its latest fiscal first quarter double beat offers some relief, especially given the tough operating and macro environment in the three months through September.
As CEO Satya Nadella has preached repeatedly, Microsoft is not “immune to the economic forces hitting its clients,” but the company’s sprawling portfolio of mission-critical offerings can help “improve overall efficiency.” This is consistent with the increasing momentum observed in demand for Microsoft’s Azure cloud-computing solutions – dubbed a “deflationary force” by Nadella – which will help to offset any near-term weakness in PC demand due to cyclical headwinds.
Meanwhile, the surging dollar remains a key overhang on Microsoft’s near-term fundamental and valuation outlook, given more than half of the company’s consolidated revenues are generated from operations outside of the U.S. Specifically, Treasury yields that are now pushing past 4% in anticipation for more aggressive rate hikes, along with the surging dollar, are two major factors injecting uncertainty over Microsoft’s forward fundamental and valuation outlook. Yet, given the performance of its underlying business remains resilient, with consistent progress on the cloud-computing front amidst a turbulent September-quarter, alongside a significantly discounted valuation relative to peers and its own multi-year average, Microsoft is well-positioned for a strong recovery at current levels.
Microsoft’s Productivity and Business Processes segment revenues topped $16 billion (+9% y/y; -1% q/q) in the fiscal first quarter, highlighting again the strength of its moat in the provision of mission-critical software across all use cases, spanning corporate to day-to-day personal settings. As mentioned in one of our previous coverages on the stock earlier this year, demand for Microsoft’s suite of productivity software offerings has become relatively inelastic to price changes, which plays a critical role in ensuring the company’s overall resilience in a slowing economy and reinforcing the company’s favorable forward growth prospects.
Job postings across America have continued on a steady decline this year. And in corporate America, where Microsoft’s offerings are primarily used, job postings have declined for 30 straight weeks, down more than 6% m/m through October 23. Yet, Microsoft 365 still managed to add seats, which is corroborated by y/y growth of 11% in Office 365 Commercial sales alone during the fiscal first quarter. The segment’s continued delivery of organic growth, albeit at a decelerating pace, is impressive given its maturity – not only does it defy “the law of large numbers,” but also demonstrates resistance against challenges of a looming consumer slowdown that has put investors on edge this year. The segment’s robust fiscal first quarter results continues to support a robust demand environment for Microsoft’s productivity software, assuaging investors' angst over potential adverse impacts from dwindling corporate IT budgets as macroeconomic conditions deteriorate.
We believe the change in working and collaboration patterns following the pandemic has played a significant role in bolstering the mission-critical nature of Microsoft’s cloud-based productivity software. Since the start of the pandemic, the use of online / digital collaboration and productivity platforms has increased by close to 50% to accommodate remote working arrangements, drawing up compensating tailwinds for Microsoft amidst a weakening economy.
The critical nature of Microsoft’s productivity software in corporate America today is further corroborated by CIOs reluctance to cut investments in software and communications solutions “if macro were to deteriorate further” – a recent survey conducted by RBC Capital Markets on a cohort of IT executives indicated “spending intentions were most positive for Microsoft,” among others, with 71% of respondents indicating a need to double-down on the software giant’s productivity solutions. And to better capitalize on this opportunity, Microsoft has also improved the value proposition of its productivity software with the recent roll-out of new features spanning Teams Premium, Microsoft Places, and OpenAI’s Dall-E 2 for Microsoft Designer, among others:
Intelligent Cloud is where the spotlight is at for Microsoft. The segment’s revenues grew 20% y/y to $20.3 billion in the fiscal first quarter, underscoring robust hyperscaler demand still despite diminishing IT budgets as part of pre-emptive cost-savings efforts implemented across the board ahead of a looming economic downturn. More importantly, the results demonstrate strong share gains by Azure, narrowing its distance from market leader AWS (AMZN) in the global cloud-computing race.
Azure has gained significant momentum since our last coverage on the stock in July. Deal wins valued at $100+ million and $1+ billion remain on the rise, reinforcing the robust growth trends management had alluded to previously in its FY 2023 outlook. In fact, Azure is putting market leader AWS on notice by becoming an increasingly favored public cloud-computing service provider among large enterprises, given the impressive pace of growth in Tier 1 workload deal volumes secured in recent quarters. More than 71% of IT executives recently surveyed by RBC Capital Markets had indicated strong spending intentions for Microsoft Azure, while Google Cloud garnered a solid 73% and AWS 57%. And over a longer time span, many C-suite decision-makers “see the greatest increase in spend 2022 [and] in 2025 [on] Microsoft” software and cloud-computing solutions, with AWS following closely behind.
Azure is also well-positioned to monetize on growing demand for cybersecurity solutions. Security software is currently the most resilient segments against growing recession risks, representing the “top area of investment still to come in 2022” given the increasing urgency to counter rising cybersecurity threats. With more workloads migrating from legacy IT infrastructures to the cloud, the commercial segment is placing an increasing emphasis on cloud security, in addition to other “security spending priorities” such as “endpoint protection, identity, email, and application security.” Specifically, AI/ML is becoming an increasingly critical consideration when decision-makers think about their respective cybersecurity set-ups.
And these trends continue to reinforce Azure’s growth story; about a quarter of Microsoft’s revenues are generated from security sales after all. Its provision of cybersecurity solutions to address each of the top security spending priorities identified above also makes it well-positioned as a “security spend consolidator”. Critical security services provided include Azure Active Directory, which protects user identity and authentication to “guard against 99.9% of cybersecurity attacks”; Microsoft Sentinel, which is an AI-enabled security information and event manager (“SIEM”) platform, uses AI for quick “threat detection and response” while realizing as much as 48% in cost-savings compared to traditional SIEMs; and Microsoft Defender for Cloud, which builds on Microsoft Defender offered to individuals through Microsoft 365, and protects against cybersecurity “weak spots” across different cloud configurations spanning “multicloud and hybrid environments.”
Balancing revenue growth with sustained margin expansion through disciplined execution of day-to-day operational requirements and investment opportunities remains a priority for Microsoft. And despite near-term macroeconomic weakness, the company has continued to demonstrate its ability to deliver. Not only that, Microsoft’s fiscal first quarter results also highlights a few of its key strengths that bolster its longer-term growth prospects – namely, its ability to ensure a sustained growth trajectory over the longer term via a diversified product portfolio, leverage its existing customer base to enter new growth opportunities and expand its addressable market (e.g. Microsoft Design and Microsoft Teams), and maintain profit margin expansion by gradually and steadily gaining market share in the burgeoning cloud-computing business. These continue to make valuable strengths to help Microsoft overcome its biggest near-term roadblocks, including FX headwinds, broader market weakness, and any regulatory challenges.
In our view, Microsoft remains a favorable long-term investment at current levels for both growth and income investors. With the stock now trading at a significant discount relative to its own multi-year average and to its large-cap peers, despite having its growth prospects intact, further uptrend momentum awaits which seeks to benefit growth investors looking for a compelling risk/reward entry. Meanwhile, Microsoft has also steadily upped its dividends in recent years as a result of its growing checkbook, underscoring favorable shareholder returns for income-focused investors over the longer-term.
