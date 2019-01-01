The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
WANdisco has been one of the bright spots in the portfolio this quarter.
For the nine months ended 30 September, bookings grew to $61.2m from $3.5m in the comparable period in 2021. When I first wrote about the company in 2019, I said that if it could get to $100m in annual revenue, it could earn at least $30m in after-tax earnings given its high-margin royalty business model. Applying a standard 15x earnings multiple (conservative for a high growth, high margin, profitable software business) would double our investment. If it keeps up the current momentum, the company could comfortably exceed this target.
WANdisco has always had a capable product for moving vast amounts of on-premises data to the cloud, one that Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) validated on the technical side. However, it suffered from a lack of “product-market-fit,” in other words, a killer use case that clients were willing to pay for in large numbers. This changed when CEO David Richards refocused the company on the emerging Internet of Things market and revamped the sales and marketing operation, including hiring an ex-Googler with deep relationships within the telco enterprise space.
Just two customers accounted for the majority of revenues; a large telco using WANdisco to manage data transfer from its distributed network of smart meters, some telematics, and a large European automobile parts supplier. Both have significantly expanded their initial contracts as their data requirements have grown.
While I am encouraged by management’s tenacity to keep pressing for customers, I am watching closely to see the company prove its ability to add further customers.
Disclaimer
Alphyn Capital Management, LLC is a state registered investment adviser.
The description herein of the approach of Alphyn Capital Management, LLC and the targeted characteristics of its strategies and investments is based on current expectations and should not be considered definitive or a guarantee that the approaches, strategies, and investment portfolio will, in fact, possess these characteristics. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances of market events, nature and timing of the investments and relevant constraints of the investment. Alphyn Capital Management, LLC has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. Alphyn Capital Management, LLC is not giving tax, legal or accounting advice, consult a professional tax or legal representative if needed.
Reference or comparison to an index does not imply that the portfolio will be constructed in the same way as the index or achieve returns, volatility, or other results similar to the index. Unlike indices, the model portfolio will be actively managed and may include substantially fewer and different securities than those comprising each index. Results for the model portfolio as compared to the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the “S&P 500”) for informational purposes only. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged market capitalization-weighted index of 500 common stocks chosen for market size, liquidity, and industry group representation to represent US equity performance. The investment program does not mirror this index and the volatility may be materially different from the volatility of the S&P 500.
Performance results of the master portfolio are presented for information purposes only and reflect the impact that material economic and market factors had on the manager’s decision-making process. No representation is being made that any investor or portfolio will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
Results are net of all standard fees calculated at the highest rate charged, expenses and estimated incentive allocation. Model portfolio returns are inclusive of the reinvestment of dividends and other earnings, including income from new issues. The return is based on annual returns since inception and does not give effect to high water marks, if any. Returns may vary for investors who are restricted from participating in new issues.
Hypothetical performance results are unaudited and do not reflect actual results of any accounts managed by Alphyn Capital Management, LLC. Hypothetical performance results are for illustrative purposes only and are not necessarily indicative of performance that would have been actually achieved if an investment utilized the strategy during the relevant periods, nor are these simulations necessarily indicative of future performance of the strategy. Inherent limitations of hypothetical performance may include: 1) hypothetical results are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight; 2) hypothetical results do not represent the impact that material economic and market factors might have on an investment adviser's decision-making process if the adviser were actually managing client money; 3) there are numerous factors related to the markets in general, many of which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which may adversely affect actual investment results.
There is no assurance that any of the securities discussed herein will remain in an account’s portfolio at the time you receive this report or that securities sold have not been repurchased. The securities discussed do not represent an account’s entire portfolio and, in the aggregate, may represent only a small percentage of an account’s portfolio holdings. It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were or will prove to be profitable or that the investment recommendations or decisions we make in the future will be profitable or will equal the investment performance of the securities discussed herein.
The graphs, charts and other visual aids are provided for informational purposes only. None of these graphs, charts or visual aids can and of themselves be used to make investment decisions. No representation is made that these will assist any person in making investment decisions and no graph, chart or other visual aid can capture all factors and variables required in making such decisions.
This report is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. It is not a recommendation of, or an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy, any particular security, strategy or investment product. Our research for this report is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent that the research or the report is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. Our views and opinions expressed in this report are current as of the date of this report and are subject to change. Any reproduction or other distribution of this material in whole or in part without the prior written consent of Alphyn Capital Management, LLC is prohibited.
