Summary

  • Google has long-term strong fundamentals with continued upward momentum since 2017.
  • The technical analysis reveals that short-term markets should only be taken once market conditions improve for more optimal timing. Why keep capital tied up when you can get better performance.
  • Insider activity selling in the last few months should raise.
  • Today's earnings report shows confirm short-term weakness due to challenges in the economy.

Google Chicago office. Google is a technology company known for cloud computing, search engine, browser and online advertising.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Alphabet has many diverse product brands, including security companies, phone hardware, Nest, Fitbit, etc. Google is the main driver for all revenue, so that this article will refer to that instead of Alphabet. Google is about advertising with high-profile platforms, including its search engine, cloud solutions, and YouTube. Google also dominated in the mobile space with the Android operating system along with its line of phones.

Fundamental shows long-term solid growth with some short-term weakness for market entry potential according to this article’s technical analysis.

Fundamentals

Ratios

Current and quick ratios have been dropping since 2017. The quick ratio was weakest in the last two years during the pandemic. However, net income growth and gross profit growth were the strongest in the previous year.

Despite today's earnings report, it is surprising to see YouTube's growth decline, which hurts Google's outlook. Heated competition from TikTok does not help in this video platform space. As hinted here, Google may go into short-term cost-cutting mode, including hiring freezes and potential job cuts. This should immediately affect Google's stock price positively in the coming weeks.

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Period

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

Current ratio

5.140

3.919

3.374

3.067

2.928

Quick ratio

4.986

3.765

3.254

2.957

2.800

Cash ratio

0.443

0.482

0.409

0.466

0.326

Revenue growth

0.228

0.234

0.183

0.128

0.412

Gross profit growth

0.184

0.184

0.164

0.087

0.500

Ebit growth

0.102

0.007

0.301

0.204

0.909

Operating income growth

0.102

0.007

0.301

0.204

0.909

Net income growth

-0.350

1.427

0.117

0.173

0.888

Enterprise

As with other big tech companies, Google also shows solid trends along with its market cap.

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Symbol

GOOG

GOOG

GOOG

GOOG

GOOG

Stock price

58.185

54.453

72.792

91.787

133.290

Market capitalization

806.494 B

756.973 B

1.008 T

1.250 T

1.775 T

Estimate

Like any other big tech, Google's net profit and revenue will double over the next five years. In addition, there is a growing EBITDA metric which shows a strengthening forecasted stock price.

YEARLY ESTIMATES

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Revenue

288,204

319,223

357,111

407,780

447,085

EPS

5.15

5.96

6.77

8.03

9.06

EBITDA

115,023

128,313

145,798

165,250

182,329

Net Profit

67,629

75,810

86,584

99,879

110,500

Risk is Mixed with Strong Insider Selling

Price Target

It is rare to see how analysts' mean price target is always on the mark. Even after Google's stock split, the price targets are on par with current prices.

target Goog

Target GOOG (custom platform)

Source: Business Insider

Recommendation

There is a manageable set of recommendations with buys. As you can see, several analysts have a neutral rating which shows there is not an upward trend in the near term. Therefore, it might be wise to seek those companies for better performance than competitors. Some even pay dividends, whereas Google does not.

Interval

RECOMMENDATION

BUY

SELL

NEUTRAL

One month

BUY

16

2

8

One week

BUY

14

2

10

One day

BUY

16

5

5

Short Volume vs. Total Volume

Google shows lower volume than other stocks analyzed but shorting remains below 50% of total volume. It peaked slightly a few months prior which hints at a weakening stock price. So, one needs to be careful with this stock price since short-term fundamentals are not as strong.

trading volume Goog

Trading Volume GOOG (custom platform)

Source: Stockgrid

Insider Stats

Most insider stats show that recent selling activity indicates a weak price, with all executives selling. There has been no indication of anyone buying, so this is another trustworthy indicator for being cautious with this stock.

X

Filing Date

Trading Date

Ticker

Insider

Title

Trade Type

Price

Quantity

Owned

Delta Own

Value

0

nan

2022-10-06 15:55:51

2022-10-05

GOOG

Schindler Philipp

SVP, Chief Business Officer

S - Sale

$100.80

-76,678

672,945

-10%

-$7,729,104

1

nan

2022-10-05 21:37:40

2022-10-04

GOOG

O'Toole Amie Thuener

VP, Chief Accounting Officer

S - Sale

$101.04

-855

58,840

-1%

-$86,389

2

nan

2022-10-04 16:49:51

2022-10-03

GOOG

Raghavan Prabhakar

SVP

S - Sale

$98.09

-22,208

590,192

-4%

-$2,178,453

3

nan

2022-10-03 19:21:42

2022-09-28

GOOG

Walker John Kent

Pres, Global Affairs, CLO

S - Sale

$100.01

-34,809

391,084

-8%

-$3,481,064

4

nan

2022-09-28 12:29:04

2022-09-26

GOOG

Mather Ann

Dir

S - Sale

$98.60

-300

36,440

-1%

-$29,580

5

nan

2022-09-12 17:03:54

2022-09-09

GOOG

Hennessy John L

Dir

S - Sale

$110.00

-1,500

52,720

-3%

-$165,000

6

nan

2022-09-02 15:34:57

2022-09-01

GOOG

O'Toole Amie Thuener

VP, Chief Accounting Officer

S - Sale

$109.15

-855

60,746

-1%

-$93,323

Source: Open Insider

Insider Activity

As for insider activity, like insider stats, all insiders sold stocks in September and October.

Date

Shares Traded

Shares Held

Price

Type

Option

Insider

Trade

2022-09-24

12,038.00

36,522.00

99.17

Sell

No

Schindler Philipp

-12038.0

2022-09-24

77,314.00

229,386.00

nan

Sell

No

O'Toole Amie Thuener

-77314.0

2022-09-24

76,026.00

153,360.00

99.17

Sell

No

RAGHAVAN PRABHAKAR

-76026.0

2022-09-24

23,104.00

256,456.00

99.17

Sell

No

RAGHAVAN PRABHAKAR

-23104.0

2022-09-24

23,496.00

232,960.00

nan

Sell

No

RAGHAVAN PRABHAKAR

-23496.0

2022-09-24

6,019.00

18,261.00

99.17

Sell

No

WALKER JOHN KENT

-6019.0

2022-09-24

6,121.00

12,140.00

nan

Sell

No

WALKER JOHN KENT

-6121.0

2022-09-24

5,107.00

97,893.00

99.17

Sell

No

WALKER JOHN KENT

-5107.0

2022-09-24

5,193.00

92,700.00

nan

Sell

No

MATHER ANN

-5193.0

2022-09-24

30,135.00

334,505.00

99.17

Sell

No

Schindler Philipp

-30135.0

2022-09-24

30,645.00

303,860.00

nan

Sell

No

Schindler Philipp

-30645.0

2022-09-24

1,069.00

6,360.00

nan

Sell

No

Schindler Philipp

-1069.0

2022-09-24

1,051.00

7,429.00

99.17

Sell

No

Schindler Philipp

-1051.0

2022-09-24

6,525.00

125,075.00

99.17

Sell

No

Schindler Philipp

-6525.0

2022-09-24

6,635.00

118,440.00

nan

Sell

No

Schindler Philipp

-6635.0

2022-09-24

12,242.00

24,280.00

nan

Sell

No

WALKER JOHN KENT

-12242.0

2022-09-25

300.00

11,480.00

98.6

Sell

No

WALKER JOHN KENT

-300.0

2022-09-27

34,809.00

18,474.00

100.0

Sell

No

WALKER JOHN KENT

-34809.0

2022-09-29

34,809.00

53,283.00

nan

Buy

No

WALKER JOHN KENT

34809.0

2022-09-29

34,809.00

1.00

nan

Sell

No

WALKER JOHN KENT

-34809.0

2022-10-02

12,237.00

64,343.00

97.33

Sell

No

WALKER JOHN KENT

-12237.0

2022-10-02

6,158.00

58,185.00

98.72

Sell

No

Pichai Sundar

-6158.0

2022-10-02

3,813.00

54,372.00

99.54

Sell

No

Pichai Sundar

-3813.0

2022-10-03

855.00

24,480.00

101.04

Sell

No

O'Toole Amie Thuener

-855.0

2022-10-04

76,678.00

226,365.00

100.8

Sell

No

O'Toole Amie Thuener

-76678.0

Source: Business Insider

Technical Analysis Not for Near Term

Fibonacci Trendline

As described in this analysis research report, Google's stock price appears to have little short-term momentum. If Google's stock price is showing any form of strength, it might take a while to cross the Fibonacci trendline. As a result, investors should look at other comparable stocks with better near-term performance.

fibonacci goog

Fibonacci GOOG (custom platform)

MACD

As the current price of Google stock is below the MACD zero line, there is some needed growth in the stock price before optimal entries are allowed. As stated before, it might be wise to pursue other better-performing stock opportunities while waiting for Google to take place.

macd goog

MACD GOOG (custom platform)

RSI

The current stock price of Google is halfway between overbought and oversold conditions. It shows that the current price of Google stock is optimal for market entry when another analysis allows.

rsi Goog

RSI GOOG (custom platform)

Prediction Shows Higher Probability for Uptrend

Monte Carlo

Monte Carlo predictive paths are trending relatively high with similar patterns of higher predictable moves in the normalized distribution chart. The predictability is relatively high in the normalized distribution chart, with a low probability of lower prices. Always remember to use something other than artificial intelligence as the exclusive predictor of forecasted stock price movements.

montecarlo goog

Monte Carlo GOOG (custom platform)

Regression

In the 30-day forecasted regression red line, Google stock price appears choppy and unpredictable. Again, it is wise to wait until predictable momentum returns to the stock price, which may happen later in 2023.

regression goog

Regression GOOG (custom platform)

Conclusion

Long-term Google should continue to dominate top stocks over the long run, as hinted in some of the fundamental analysis estimates. This will depend upon how global markets respond to worsening economic conditions. In the short term, one should focus on investing in Google, as hinted in the technical analysis charts. Specific indicators show that orders can be placed; any investor should reap long-term benefits from these positions.

Due to contradicting stories in different types of analysis, it might be wise to put Google on hold status with the potential of buying shortly in 2023, according to the fundamental analysis.

Quantlabs.net is a quantitative trading website managed by Bryan Downing that focuses on quantitative analysis, trading models and high-frequency trading (HFT) algorithms and tutorials using open source code projects including R, QuantLib, Marketcetera, and others. With an emphasis on practical quant training and teaching, Quantlabs.net helps new, experienced, independent and professional quant traders quickly get up to speed on key techniques, strategies, and software shortcuts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hold due to short term technicals and insider selling activity.

Comments

