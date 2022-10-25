Tenable: Solid Quarter And Guide; Better Than Feared

Oct. 26, 2022 1:39 AM ETTenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB)
Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
5K Followers

Summary

  • Tenable reported solid results beating revenue and EPS estimates and provided revenue guidance that was shy of estimates but EPS guidance ahead of consensus estimates.
  • Tenable has the largest market share in the VM space. Tenable's focus on newer asset classes such as containers, microservices, operational technology, and active directory continues to pay off.
  • Following Tenable's solid results and mixed guidance, we maintain our buy rating on the stock. Demand for Tenable's products continues to be driven by new and existing customers.
  • Tenable is a defensive stock. Even in times of recession, elevated security spending will drive growth for the company aided by share gains from legacy vendors.
  • Therefore, we recommend that investors take a small position, given a reasonable valuation.

Cyber security concept. Electronic components and communication network.

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Following Tenable's (NASDAQ:TENB) solid F3Q results, we maintain our buy rating on the stock and recommend investors buy shares here. Tenable reported a solid quarter and provided mixed guidance (revenue shy of estimates, but EPS ahead). Tenable continues to execute very well on the product front and aims to become the de facto leader in vulnerability management. We believe Tenable continues to focus on being the best VM solution in the market for both on-premise and hybrid multi-cloud deployments. This focus is beginning to pay off, as evidenced by share gains and industry recognition. Tenable is already the largest pure-play VM solution provider in the market. Given our confidence in its position within the VM market, we recommend investors buy shares here.

Solid quarter and almost inline guidance

Tenable reported solid F3Q22 results beating revenue and EPS estimates and provided a little mixed guidance. Tenable reported F3Q revenue of $174.9 million, which was $4.8 million ahead of the consensus estimate and about $3.8 million ahead of our estimate. Revenue grew 26% Y/Y, up from 23% in the prior year. Tenable reported EPS was $0.15 versus the consensus estimate of $0.03. EPS beat was driven mainly by higher-than-expected revenue and lower-than-expected operating expenses.

Current Calculated Billings (CCB) was $207.3 million and was up 24% Y/Y. Dollar Based Net Expansion Rate (DBNER) was 118% during the quarter and is expected to remain within the 110% to 120% range. Tenable generated about $35 million in unlevered free cash flow with about 20% margin. About 95% of Tenable's revenue is recurring. Tenable finished the quarter strongly with about $548 million in cash and short-term investments.

The company also had another excellent quarter for new enterprise customer additions. Tenable added a record 712 new customers during the quarter. The company also added 89 large net new six-figure customers, which grew 44% y/y. The company noted strength in both new logos and sales to existing customers. The following chart illustrates Tenable's results versus our estimates.

Results versus estimates

Tech Stock Pros & Refinitiv

Mixed Outlook - Revenue is slightly below, but EPS above

Tenable guided F4Q22 revenue in the $180-182 million range versus the consensus of $182.5 million. The mid-point of the revenue guidance implies revenue growth of about 21.5%. Tenable guided EPS to be 6-to-7 cents versus a prior consensus estimate of 5 cents. Given the overall solid performance, investors came to view the results and guidance as strong. The stock is trading up about 4% after the market. The following chart illustrates our estimates versus consensus.

New estimates versus prior

Refinitiv & Tech Stock Pros

Reasonable valuation

YTD, Tenable stock is down about 38% and is about 46% below its 52-week high of $64. Tenable is significantly cheaper than the security peer group overall. On an EV/Sales basis, Tenable stock trades at 4.6x NTM (Next Twelve Months), while the peer group is trading at 6.9x, despite growing in line with the peer group. Tenable is significantly cheaper than Qualys on an EV/Sales basis but more expensive on a P/E basis. On a growth-adjusted basis, Tenable trades at 0.2x versus the peer group average of 0.33x.

Security software valuation

Refinitiv & Tech Stock Pros

Qualys (QLYS), Tenable's direct competitor, is growing significantly slower than Tenable but is more richly valued on an EV/Sales basis. Qualys trades at 8.8x, close to 2x expensive than Tenable. However, Qualys is highly profitable, and tech investors now prefer profits over growth. Currently, investors prefer profitable but slower growth over faster growth with minimal profits. The following chart illustrates Tenable Wall Street analyst ratings and consensus price targets.

Street recommendations and price targets

Refinitiv & Tech Stock Pros

What to do with the stock

YTD, Tenable underperformed both Nasdaq and S&P indices, despite reporting solid results during the prior three quarters. We like Tenable as it continues to fortify its leadership in traditional vulnerability management while rolling out coverage into newer asset classes such as containers, microservices, serverless computing, and SaaS applications. Most enterprises will likely deploy these newer asset classes over the next few quarters as they become standard building blocks in the cloud. We expect Tenable to grow faster than its peers Qualys and Rapid7 due to its singular focus on Vulnerability Management. We expect Tenable to grow faster than its peers as the newer asset classes Container, Serverless, Active Directory, and OT security offerings drive growth for the foreseeable future. Tenable stock is cheaper than our peer security software group, and we believe the risk/reward is favorable. Therefore, we recommend investors buy the shares here.

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
5K Followers
We are professional stock pickers with a proven track record, in investments, industry expertise, and technology edge. We have been top-ranked (Starmine Thomson Reuters, Factset, Institutional Investor) tech equity analysts at Wall Street bulges. Before our Wall Street careers, each of us worked in the tech industry starting as an engineer at various high-tech companies before eventually earning an MBA. We strive to provide clear, applicable, and insightful Wall Street grade fundamental research with an investing edge on tech stocks. We are objective in our assessment of the technologies involved and frequently take contrarian positions after through investigation into hype and conventional wisdom. We aspire to provide best in class investment research to retail investors. We want to level the playing field for retail investors, by providing the best-in-class research that is only accessible to institutional investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.