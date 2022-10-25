Charday Penn

The Chart of the Day belongs to the business services company Cass Information Services (CASS). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 10/14, the stock gained 7.79%.

CASS Price vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, and real estate loans; and cash management services to privately-owned businesses and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

72% technical buy signals

7.90+ Weighted Alpha

1.31% loss in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

18 new highs and up 22.47% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 77.75%

Technical support level at 40.58

Recently traded at 41.53 with 50 day moving average of 36.93

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $565 million

P/E 16.93

Dividend yield 2.75%

Wall Street has not discovered this stock yet so there are no Revenue or Earnings projections

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 78 to 5 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 21 to 3 for an opposite result

1,280 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Both Wall Street and Seeking Alpha has yet to discover this stock, so presently there are no Quant or Fundamental ratings on this stock.