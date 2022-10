Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher

Tech earnings

from Alphabet ( GOOG ) ( GOOGL ), Microsoft ( MSFT ). Saudis say depleting oil reserves

could 'become painful

in the months to come.' Intel's ( INTC ) Mobileye ( MBLY

prices IPO

.

Learn how to invest successfully with Alpha Picks

here

.