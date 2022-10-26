Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2022 8:00 AM ET

Jim Landers - Vice President of Corporate Services

Ben Palmer - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Schmit - Chief Financial Officer

Jim will get us started by reading the forward-looking disclaimer.

Jim Landers

Before we get started today, I'd like to remind everyone that some of the statements that we'll make on this call may be forward-looking in nature and reflect a number of known and unknown risks. I'd like to refer you to our press release issued today, our 2021 Form 10-K and other SEC filings that outline those risks, all of which are available on our website at marineproductscorp.com.

If you’ve not received our press release, please visit our website. In today's earnings release and conference call, we will refer to EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance. We use this non-GAAP measure because it allows us to compare performance consistently over various periods without regard to changes in our capital structure.

Our press release issued this morning and our website contain a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income, which is the nearest GAAP financial measure.

I will turn the call over to our President and CEO, Ben Palmer.

Ben Palmer

Jim, thanks and thank you all for joining our call this morning. Let me begin with a few highlights regarding our third quarter 2022 earnings press release that was issued this morning. Marine Products Corporation recorded quarterly net sales during the third quarter – I'm sorry, we recorded record quarterly net sales during the third quarter as our average selling prices for the boats increased by 33%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. This improvement in average selling prices was due to a favorable model mix, as well as price increases we instituted to cover higher costs of primarily materials and components.

The unit sales volume this quarter was essentially the same as in the prior year third quarter. The backlog of firm orders coupled with other strong purchase indications from dealers remains high as we continue to exercise our best efforts to meet extraordinary levels of demand. Dealer inventory levels remain at historic lows.

We also announced this morning that our Board of Directors declared an increased regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share. This 17% increase represents an immediate and tangible means of sharing our financial success with our shareholders and expresses confidence in our business to the investment community.

With that overview, I'd like to turn the call over to Mike Schmit, our CFO.

Mike Schmit

Thanks, Ben. I'll begin with an overview of the company's third quarter 2022 financial results. Net sales for the third quarter were a record $100.1 million, a 32% increase to the third quarter of last year. As Ben mentioned, average selling price of our boats increased by 33%, due to increases in response to higher supplier costs and a favorable model mix. Parts and accessories sales were also higher in the third quarter, compared to the third quarter of last year.

The number of units sold during the quarter was relatively flat to the same quarter last year. Gross profit in the third quarter was $25 million, a 56% increase compared to the third quarter of 2021. Gross margin during the quarter increased to 25%, compared to 21% in the third quarter of last year. Gross margin as a percentage of net sales also improved, primarily due to price increases and a favorable model mix.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $10.3 million, a 34% increase, compared to $7.7 million in the third quarter of last year. These expenses were 10% of net sales in both years, and the increase in total dollars were due to the costs that vary with higher sales and profitability such as incentive compensation, sales commissions, and warranty expenses.

EBITDA in the third quarter was $15.2 million, an increase of $6.4 million or 72%, compared to the third quarter of last year. We reported a record quarterly net income of $11.5 million, a 72% increase, compared $6.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.34, also a quarterly record, compared to $0.20 in the third quarter of last year.

Our international sales, which account for approximately 5% of our total sales, increased by 52%, compared to the third quarter of last year. This sales increase was evenly distributed among our international markets. Our cash balance at the end of the third quarter was $26.7 million, a $12.8 million increase, compared to the cash balance at the end of last year.

The increase in cash since the end of last year is due to sales growth and profitability, partially offset by increases in working capital requirements required to support production during the time when supply chain disruptions continue to impact shipments. Although these issues are beginning to improve as we mentioned.

Dealer inventories continue to be at historically low levels and are now slightly lower than they were at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Our backlog coupled with other [indiscernible] indications of demand continues to be high. As the 2023 model year begins, we are coordinating with our dealer network to prioritize our production to fulfill firm orders they have taken from retail customers who are waiting on their new boats in the coming months.

Of course, our dealer network also wants to build inventory to showcase our products and meet new retail demand, especially as we look towards the winter boat show season and the retail selling season, which follows.

I'll now turn it back over to Ben for a few closing remarks.

Ben Palmer

Thanks. Our record results this quarter are the result of the hard work of our management team and dedicated employees who continue to produce, deliver quality products in a very challenging operating environment. We also want to recognize our network of loyal dealers who unfailingly serve our strong – as strong brand ambassadors, and without whom we could not be successful.

One of our strengths is our successful consistent research and development effort, directed towards improving our portfolio of products. As we roll-out our 23 models, two of them really stand out. Both are in the 25 foot range. One is Robalo and the other is a Chaparral.

I'll ask Jim Landers to preview these models which received a highly favorable response from our dealers during the 2023 Chaparral and Robalo dealer conference we held in August.

Jim Landers

Certainly, Ben, glad to. The Robalo 250 center console occupies a really nice space between our 23-foot and 27-foot Robalos. It's powered by twin outboards like her larger sister ship. The high belt line design for the 2023 Robalo 250 provides more deck and cockpit space than a boater might expect for a boat of this size. And unlike many other coastal offshore fishing boats, this boat has a large amount of very comfortable [ball seating] [ph] with a standard removable back rest.

The [aft transom seat] [ph] folds flush to the aft bulkhead to increase fishing space when you're using it for fishing. Our fishing features include a large fish box, a live well, rod holders, a side entry door, and a fiberglass hardtop. Reviewers thus far have also noted that the boat comes up on plane very quickly and has a tight turning radius.

Another 25-foot boat that's new for 2023 is the Chaparral 250 OSX. This new outboard sport luxury model is the smallest in Chaparral's OSX lineup and was designed as a luxurious dayboat for an active family and continued Chaparral's tradition of building attractive bow riders. The space that would have been occupied by a sterndrive engine, a generation ago is now used for storage and features comfortable seats that convert to aft facing lounges.

The raised belt line and padded bolsters on this boat make the numerous passenger seating spaces drier and more comfortable in rough seas. Along with our other 2023 models, this boat features our new envisioned marine silicone upholstery. It's soft, it's easy to clean, and resist sun damage and scratches.

There are many other thoughtful options for an active family group, including a transom stereo, an air pump, and a water sports arch tower, which can be raised and lowered at the touch of a button so that the helmsman doesn't have to leave the helms seat when the [arch tower] [ph] is being raised and lowered.

Ben Palmer

Thank you, Jim. The updated market share statistics for the 12 months ended June 30, 2022 indicate that the combination of Robalo and Chaparral outboards in the 18-foot to 36-foot category had a market share of 6.1%. Our Robalo brand by itself holds the third highest market share in this category. Chaparral held a market share of 21.1% and the 21-foot to 34-foot sterndrive category, which was the second highest in this category.

I'd like to thank you for joining us this morning and we'll be happy to take any questions that you have.

Okay. Thank you. We appreciate everybody who called in and listened this morning. We hope you have a good day and we will talk to you soon. Thanks.

