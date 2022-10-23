Welcome to the October 2022 edition of the 'junior' lithium miner news. We have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2023 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that many of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid and late 2020s to supply the booming electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance and a longer time frame.
October saw excellent news with the USA government announcing US$2.8b "to supercharge U.S. manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and electric grid." Australia followed in late October announcing "support for critical minerals breakthroughs."
Asian Metal reported during the past 30 days, the 99.5% China lithium carbonate spot price was up 6.05% and the China lithium hydroxide price was up 5.68%. The Lithium Iron Phosphate (Li 3.9% min) price was up 3.33%. The Spodumene (6% min) price was up 4.53% over the past 30 days.
Benchmark Mineral Intelligence reported lithium prices of (battery grade carbonate - RMB 529,000 ($73,525), hydroxide RMB 524,000 ($72,825), and Benchmark stated (paywalled): "In addition to robust demand growth from the EV industry, contacts reported to Benchmark that burgeoning demand from the energy storage sector in recent months has also acted to fill several lithium producers order books until 2023, placing upward price pressure on the lithium chemicals market."
Metal.com reported lithium spodumene concentrate (6%, CIF China) price of CNY 37,870 (~USD 5,227/mt), as of October 21, 2022.
China Lithium carbonate spot price - CNY 542,500 (~USD 74,891)
Rio Tinto forecasts lithium emerging supply gap (chart from 2021) - 60 new mines the size of Jadar needed
For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company's news, investors can read: "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of October 2022" article. Highlights include:
Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTCQB:SYAXF)
On September 27, Sayona Mining announced: "Québec mining operator selected as NAL restart advances." Highlights include:
On October 4, Sayona Mining announced: "PFS launched for NAL lithium carbonate production."
On October 5, Sayona Mining announced: "Moblan PFS targets Québec lithium expansion."
On October 18, Sayona Mining announced: "Québec rail contract signed for NAL shipments."
Upcoming catalysts include:
Piedmont Lithium (Nasdaq:PLL) [ASX:PLL]
Piedmont Lithium 100% own the Carolina Lithium spodumene project in North Carolina, USA; as well as 25% of North American Lithium [NAL].
On September 27, Piedmont Lithium announced:
Piedmont Lithium partner Atlantic Lithium completes prefeasibility study for Ghana Project.....The PFS demonstrates a production target for the Ghana Project of approximately 255,000 tons per year of 6% lithium spodumene concentrate (“SC6”) over a 12.5-year mine life from Ore Reserves of 18.9 million tons at 1.24% Li2O. Estimated capital costs for the project increased as part of the PFS. However, Atlantic Lithium expects operating expenditures at the planned production plant to decrease. CAPEX increased from US$70 million to US$125 million. Of the increase, US$27 million is attributed to Atlantic Lithium’s decision to bring crushing in-house for improved operational control and reduced lithium losses.
On October 19, Piedmont Lithium announced:
Piedmont Lithium selected for $141.7 million grant by United States Department of Energy for Tennessee Lithium Project......The funding will support the construction of the Company’s approximately $600 million Tennessee Lithium project, which aims to expand the U.S. supply of lithium hydroxide by 30,000 metric tons per year (“tpy”).
Upcoming catalysts include:
You can view the company's latest presentation here.
Atlantic Lithium Limited [LSE:ALL] [ASX:A11] (OTCQX:ALLIF)
Atlantic Lithium is progressing its Ewoyaa Project in Ghana towards production. Piedmont Lithium has a 50% project earn-in share.
On October 13, Atlantic Lithium Limited announced: "Mining licence application Lodged for Ewoyaa Lithium Project Ghana, West Africa."
On October 20, Atlantic Lithium Limited announced:
Resource evaluation update multiple high-grade and broad drill intersections reported drilling Programme Now Completed Ewoyaa Lithium Project Ghana, West Africa......These results reaffirm our belief that the current Resource demonstrates significant growth potential, which we hope to unlock......”
Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR] (OTCPK:LINRF)
Liontown Resources 100% own the Kathleen Valley Lithium spodumene project in Western Australia. DFS completed in November 2021.
On October 3, Liontown Resources announced: "Mining proposal and works approval paves way for start of construction and mining at Kathleen Valley." Highlights include:
You can view the company's latest presentation here.
Upcoming catalysts include:
Liontown Resources is fully funded for production start in H1 2024
Vulcan Energy Resources [ASX: VUL] (OTCPK:VULNF)
Vulcan Energy Resources state that they have "the largest lithium resource in Europe" with a total of 15.85mt LCE, at an average lithium grade of 181 mg/L. The Company is in the development stage developing a geothermal lithium brine operation (geothermal energy plus lithium extraction plants) in the Upper Rhine Valley of Germany.
On October 24, Vulcan Energy Resources announced: "Vulcan produces highest grade, lowest impurity lithium hydroxide to date from Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project." Highlights include:
Upcoming catalysts include:
POSCO [KRX:005490] (PKX)
On October 11, The Korea Herald reported:
Posco unveils W1.5tr plan to speed up lithium production. Posco Holdings, the holding firm of steelmaking conglomerate Posco Group, on Tuesday announced a 1.5 trillion won ($1 billion) investment plan to speed up its lithium production both in Argentina and South Korea. The company said it had planned to make the investment next year but decided to advance the timeline in order to meet the growing demand for lithium, a key material for electric vehicle batteries.....The two new production plants will have a combined annual production capacity of 25,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide from 2025, enough to power some 600,000 EVs. Posco aims to elevate the production capacity to up to 100,000 tons by 2028.
Upcoming catalysts include:
Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (OTCPK:WFAFY) (took over Kidman Resources)
The Mt Holland Lithium Project is a 50/50 JV between Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (OTCPK:WFAFF) and SQM (SQM), located in Western Australia. There is also a proposal for a refinery located in WA. Wesfarmers acquired 100% of the shares in Kidman for A$1.90 per share, for US$545 million in total.
On October 11, The Canberra Times reported:
Earl Grey stirs solar into lithium project. A lithium mine half-owned by Wesfarmers is a step closer to joining the global battery supply chain after adding a renewable energy source to its plans.
You can view the latest company presentation here and news on the Mt Holland construction here.
Upcoming catalysts include:
AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)
AVZ Minerals owns 51% of its Manono Lithium & Tin Project in the DRC, after selling 24% of it to Suzhou CATH Energy Technologies for US240m. DRC-owned firm Cominiere has a 25% share.
On September 30, AVZ Minerals announced:
Extension of end date to the transaction implementation agreement..... The Company confirms that the parties to the TIA have agreed to amend the end date to 31 December 2022 to provide for completion of closure formalities.
On October 17, AVZ Minerals announced: "2022 annual report....."
On October 20, AVZ Minerals announced: "Arbitration proceedings & legal update." Highlights include:
Upcoming catalysts include:
Note: July 2022 - AVZ Minerals ‘confident’ despite Manono dispute remaining unresolved
Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLI] (SLI)
No significant news for the month.
Leo Lithium Limited [ASX:LLL] (Firefinch Limited spinout 50/50 JV with Ganfeng Lithium)
No news for the month.
Critical Elements Lithium Corp. [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)
No news for the month.
Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.
Upcoming catalysts include:
You can read the latest Trend Investing Critical Elements Lithium article here.
Global Lithium Resources [ASX:GL1]
On September 29, Global Lithium Resources announced:
MOU executed with major Korean battery maker SK On. Partnership to explore business opportunities including development of downstream lithium assets.
On October 25 Hot Copper reported:
GL1 agrees to acquire 100% of Manna Project and update.... Global Lithium has launched an underwritten institutional placement to raise up to approximately A$111.4 million together with a non-underwritten SPP targeting a further approximately A$10.1 million, for total Equity Raising proceeds of up to approximately A$121.5 million (before costs).
Lake Resources NL [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1] (OTCQB:LLKKF)
Lake Resources own the Kachi Lithium Brine Project in Argentina. Lake has been working with Lilac Solutions Technology (private, and backed by Bill Gates) for direct lithium extraction and rapid lithium processing.
On October 6, Lake Resources announced:
Lake Resources and WMC Energy execute conditional framework agreement involving a 10 percent strategic investment in Lake Resources and offtake for up to 25,000 metric tons per annum (mtpa) battery grade lithium (LCE) from Kachi Project.
On October 12, Lake Resources announced: "Strategic investment and offtake agreement with SK On." Highlights include:
ioneer Ltd [ASX:INR] [GR:4G1] (OTCPK:GSCCF) (IONR)
ioneer ltd. announced in September 2021 the sale of 50% of its flagship lithium boron project to Sibanye Stillwater for US$490m.
On October 24, ioneer Ltd announced: "Quarterly activities report for the period ending 30 September 2022." Highlights include:
Upcoming catalysts include:
European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTCPK:ERPNF) (OTCQX:EMHLF)(OTCQX:EMHXY)
No significant news for the month.
Upcoming catalysts include:
You can read a recent Trend Investing update article on EMH here.
European Lithium Ltd [ASX:EUR] (OTCQB:EULIF)
On October 27 the WSJ reported:
Upstart European Lithium is valued at $970 million in deal for U.S. listing. Potential supplier of electric-vehicle battery metal to BMW aims to raise cash to produce lithium in Austria......has reached a deal that will value it at $970 million and list its shares in the U.S., company officials said......The company will merge with a special-purpose acquisition company called Sizzle Acquisition Corp. SZZL....The deal could allow it to raise cash.
Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] [GR:SAV] (OTCPK:SAVNF)
On September 26, Savannah Resources announced: "Interim results for six months ended 30 June 2022." Highlights include:
Corporate
Barroso Lithium Project (the 'Project'):
Technical:
Upcoming catalysts include:
H1, 2023 - EIA permit potentially due.
2024 - DFS due.
Galan Lithium [ASX:GLN]
Galan is developing their flagship Hombre Muerto West ("HMW") Lithium Project located on the west side edge of the high grade, low impurity Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina. In total Galan Lithium has 3.0m tonnes contained LCE @858mg/L.
On October 24, Galan Lithium announced: "Spectacular 2.5x increase in HMW resource – now 5.8mt LCE @ 866 mg/l Li (76% in measured category)." Highlights include:
Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV:CYP) (OTCQX:CYDVF)
Cypress Development owns tenements in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA.
No news for the month.
Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL] (OTCQX:LITOF)
Frontier Lithium own the PAK Lithium (spodumene) Project comprising 26,774 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum [LCT] type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide).
On October 11, Frontier Lithium announced: "Frontier intersects 326.6m of pegmatite averaging 1.92% Li2O, including a 50m zone of 2.98% Li2O."
On October 19, Frontier Lithium announced:
Frontier announces c$20 million bought deal prospectus offering....at a price of C$2.20 per Unit (the "Offering Price"), representing total gross proceeds of approximately C$20 million.
Patriot Battery Metals [TSXV:PMET] (OTCQB:PMETF)
Patriot Battery Metals own the Corvette Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec. No resource yet but some great long length drill results.
On October 6, Patriot Battery Metals announced:
Patriot announces closing of $20m flow-through financing.....at a price of $13.27 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,000,145.90 (the “Offering”). The FT Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.
On October 12, Patriot Battery Metals announced:
Patriot drills 104.5 m of 0.97% Li2O and 61.9 m of 1.42% Li2O, and extends strike length of mineralization to 2.2 km at the CV5 pegmatite, Corvette Property, Quebec.....
Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)
LPI is consolidating to own 100% of the Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile, plus plans to demerge its Australian assets into a new company called Western Lithium Ltd.
No significant news for the month.
Upcoming catalysts:
American Lithium Corp. [TSXV: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF) (acquired Plateau Energy Metals Inc.)
No significant news for the month.
Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)
Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars. Also the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Ignace REE Lithium Property in Ontario, Canada.
On September 28, Wealth Minerals announced:
Wealth Minerals provides operational update. Wealth’s drilling and field program at the project is now complete. The Company successfully drilled four holes for a total of 1,111m in total length. Hole depth varied from 194m to 350m. All the holes encountered brine, with the top of the brine level at 150m to 200m down-hole length and all holes ended in brine. Fluid samples were taken at regular intervals and sent to ALS (Chile) laboratory for analysis.....
On October 17, Wealth Minerals announced:
Wealth signs nondisclosure agreement with the National Mining Company of Chile – ENAMI......Mr. Van Alphen also said: “Wealth has a technology partner selected (see press release of August 9, 2022) and is moving forward with a major Chilean mining partner. ENAMI has extensive experience in successfully mining and processing resources in Chile, and that know-how will be needed in developing Ollagüe and Atacama. Chile is a prime mining jurisdiction, and all the pieces necessary for a successful lithium mining operation are being put in place.”
On October 19, Wealth Minerals announced: "Wealth Minerals closes $1.84 million flow-through financing."
Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.
E3 Lithium Ltd. [TSXV:ETL] [FSE:OW3] (OTCQX:EEMMF) (Formerly E3 Metals)
E3 Lithium Ltd. is a lithium development company focused on commercializing its extraction technology and advancing the world's 7th largest lithium resource with operations in Alberta. E3 has an inferred mineral resource of 6.7 million LCE.
On October 4, E3 Lithium Ltd. announced: "E3 Lithium announces acquisition of Clearwater Royalty......"
You can read the company's latest presentation here.
Iconic Minerals [TSXV:ICM] [FSE:YQGB] (OTCQB:BVTEF)/ Nevada Lithium Corp. [CSE: NVLH]
Joint Venture (Nevada Lithium Corp. earn in option to 50%) in the Bonnie Claire Project in Nevada, USA; with an Inferred Resource of 18.68 million tonnes LCE.
On September 29, Iconic Minerals announced: "Iconic intercepts lithium grades up to 5570ppm at Bonnie Claire Project....."
Arena Minerals [TSXV:AN] (OTCQX:AMRZF)
On October 3, Arena Minerals announced:
Arena Minerals discovers 275 metre Aquifer averaging 441 mg/l lithium at Fortuna II Claim Block and provides Sal de a Puna Project drill update......
On October 6, Arena Minerals announced: "Arena Minerals to acquire 2,000 hectares adjacent to R-01 discovery in Pastos Grandes."
On October 12, Arena Minerals announced:
Arena Minerals completes pond construction.... at its Sal de la Puna Project (“SDLP Project”) located in the Pastos Grandes basin within Salta province, Argentina. The evaporation pilot pond covers a total of 10,000 m2 and has been filled with raw brine from the Almafuerte claim block. The evaporation pond has been designed to produce >35% lithium chloride (“LiCl”) (6% lithium) from SDLP raw brine.
Investors can view a recent Trend Investing article on Arena Minerals here.
Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO] [LN:RIO] (RIO)
On September 29, Rio Tinto announced:
Rio Tinto starts demonstration plant for lithium concentration in Quebec.......The plant will demonstrate at industrial scale a new spodumene concentration process that provides lithium oxide (Li20) grades and recoveries well above the industry average.
On October 17, Kitco reported:
Rio Tinto says Argentinian lithium starter plant to market entry in 2024......"At the Rincon lithium project in Argentina, we are progressing early works including construction of a camp and airstrip. We are also developing a three thousand tonne per annum lithium carbonate starter plant to accelerate market entry by the first half of 2024, and de-risk the planned full-scale operation....."
Lithium South Development Corp. [TSXV:LIS] (OTCQB:LISMF)
On October 6, Lithium South Development Corp. announced: "Lithium South resource expansion drill program advancing."
Alpha Lithium [NEO: ALLI] (formerly TSXV: ALLI) [GR:2P62] (OTCPK:APHLF)
On October 12, Alpha Lithium announced: "Alpha Lithium files Preliminary Technical Report for Salar De Tolillar Project."
Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF)
Avalon has three projects in Ontario, Canada, and five in total throughout Canada. Avalon’s most advanced project is the Separation Rapids Lithium Project in Ontario with a M& I Petalite Zone Resource of 6.28mt grading 1.37% Li2O, plus an Inferred Resource of 0.94mt at 1.3%. Avalon also has a Partnership JV Agreement with Indian conglomerate Essar to establish Ontario's first regional lithium battery materials refinery in Thunder Bay.
No news for the month.
Snow Lake Lithium (LITM)
On October 4, Snow Lake Lithium announced: "Snow Lake Lithium hosts LG Energy Solution as part of collaboration to create a lithium hydroxide processing plant." Highlights include:
Essential Metals [ASX:ESS] (OTCPK:PIONF)
Essential Metals has 9 projects (lithium, gold, gold JV, and nickel JV) all in Western Australia. Their flagship Pioneer Dome Lithium (spodumene) Project has a JORC Compliant Total Resource of 11.2Mt at 1.21% Li2O.
On October 7, Essential Metals announced: "Positive results from additional metallurgical test work completed at Dome North." Highlights include:
Green Technology Metals [ASX: GT1]
Green Technology Metals [ASX:GT1] ("GT1") has several very promising lithium projects near Thunder Bay in Ontario, Canada. The current JORC Total Mineral Resource is 4.8Mt @ 1.25% with a projects (spodumene) wide target resource of 50-60 MT @ 0.8-1.5% Li2O.
On October 24, Green Technology Metals announced: "GT1 extinguish royalty on the Root Lithium Project." Highlights include:
On October 24, Green Technology Metals announced: "GT1 increase to 100% ownership of Ontario Lithium Projects." Highlights include:
International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] [FSE: IAH] (OTCQB:ILHMF)
On October 5, International Lithium Corp announced:
International Lithium Corp. announces start of Phase 3 drilling at Raleigh Lake and reaffirms Maiden Resource Estimate in 2022.....
Lithium Energy Limited [ASX:LEL]
On October 19, Lithium Energy Limited announced: "Major lithium discovery confirmed in first drillhole of maiden programme at the Solaroz Lithium Brine Project." Highlights include:
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB:PNXLF)
On October 3, Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. announced:
Positive lithium results continue at Argentina Lithium’s second drill hole on Rincon West. “The results of the second exploration hole demonstrate remarkably consistent lithium grades, when compared to the first. RW-DDH-002 results reveal an impressive concentrated brine aquifer, tested with packer sampling over ~77% of the interval between 182 and 305 metre depths, with lithium values ranging from 337 to 367 mg/litre. Additional concentrated brines with lower lithium contents were also recovered from above this 118 metre interval. Drilling thus far validates that the adjacent lithium salar extends under our properties, with consistently high lithium grades. The drill program will continue as planned with the aim of delineating an initial lithium mineral resource.” stated Miles Rideout, V.P. of Exploration.
On October 6, Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. announced:
Argentina Lithium continues to build on property positions at the Rincon and Antofalla Salars. The Company has entered into an option agreement with a local vendor to earn a 100% interest in four contiguous mine concessions totalling 791.3 hectares at the Salar de Rincon (the “Paso de Sicooption”). The Company has also entered into a second option agreement with a second local vendor to earn a 100% interest in a single mine concession measuring 843.5 hectares at the Salar de Antofalla (the “Volcan option”).......
Winsome Resources Limited [ASX:WR1] [FSE:4XJ]
On September 26, Winsome Resources Limited announced: "Stage 1 baseline environmental studies at Cancet completed."
On September 30, Winsome Resources Limited announced: "Exceptional high grade lithium assay results uncover significant upside from Adina project ahead of drilling campaign." Highlights include:
On October 5, Winsome Resources Limited announced: "Cancet exploration and drilling update: More strong results as rigs head to site." Highlights include:
On October 14, Winsome Resources Limited announced: "New drilling campaigns underway at Cancet and Adina projects."
On October 19, Winsome Resources Limited announced:
GEOPHYSICAL GRAVITY SURVEY REVEALS HIGH PRIORITY DRILL TARGETS AT CANCET......The customised gravity processing accurately delineates the known pegmatite intercepts and suggests the main Cancet pegmatite could extend beyond existing drilling over 700m to the east. Furthermore, a previously untested 1,100m-long feature analogous to the main Cancet pegmatite lies approximately 200m to the north under shallow cover.....
Battery recycling, lithium processing and new cathode technologies
Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK](OTCQX:RCKTF)
On October 7, Rock Tech Lithium announced: "Rock Tech Lithium completes 2021 – 2022 Drill Program at Georgia Lake." Highlights include:
On October 11, Rock Tech Lithium announced:
European Investment Bank reviews a €150 million support for Rock Tech’s Guben converter.....The European Investment Bank financing looks to support the creation of capacities to produce lithium hydroxide as one of the key components of electric vehicle batteries, hence enabling the EU's green transition.
On October 20, Rock Tech Lithium announced: "Rock Tech concludes lithium hydroxide supply deal with Mercedes Benz for EV ramp up."
On October 24, Rock Tech Lithium announced:
Rock Tech and Transamine to form Joint Venture focused on securing supply of spodumene.....RTT shall identify, pursue, and secure the supply of and to establish a new route for lithium-bearing spodumene for the Company's planned European lithium converters....
Neometals (OTC:RRSSF) (Nasdaq:RDRUY) [ASX:NMT]
No lithium related news for the month.
Nano One Materials (TSX: NANO) (OTCPK:NNOMF)
No news for the month.
Other lithium juniors
Other juniors include: 5E Advanced Materials Inc [ASX:5EA] (FEAM), American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTCPK:AMLM), Anson Resources [ASX:ASN] [GR:9MY], Ardiden [ASX:ADV], Arizona Lithium [ASX:AZL] (OTCQB:AZLAF), Atlantic Lithium [LON:ALL] (OTCQX:ALLIF), Bradda Head Lithium Limited [LON:BHL] (OTCQB:BHLIF), Bryah Resources Ltd [ASX:BYH], Carnaby Resources Ltd [ASX:CNB], Critical Resources [ASX:CRR], Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], Eramet [FR: ERA] (OTCPK:ERMAF) (OTCPK:ERMAY), Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Greenwing Resources Limited [ASX:GW1] (OTCPK:BSSMF), HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp. [TSXV:HX] (formerly Dajin Lithium Corp. [TSXV:DJI]), Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR], Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], International Battery Metals [CSE: IBAT] (OTCPK:IBATF), Ion Energy [TSXV:ION], Jadar Resources Limited [ASX:JDR], Jourdan Resources [TSXV:JOR] (OTCQB:JORFF), Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM: KOD), Larvotto Resources [ASX:LRV], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX:LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lepidico [ASX:LPD] (OTCPK:LPDNF), Liberty One Lithium Corp. [TSXV:LBY], Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCPK:LTMCF), Lithium Corp. (OTCQB:LTUM), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. [TSXV:LEXI](OTCPK:LXENF), Lithium Ionic Corp. [TSXV:LTH], Lithium Plus Minerals [ASX:LPM], Lithium Springs Limited [ASX:LS1], Metals Australia [ASX:MLS], MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MinRex Resources [ASX:MRR], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), New Age Metals [TSXV:NAM] (OTCQB:NMTLF), Noram Lithium Corp. [TSXV:NRM] (OTCQB:NRVTF), One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI] (OTC:OWRDF), Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Power Metals Corp. [TSXV:PWM] (OTCQB:PWRMF), Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Quantum Minerals Corp. [TSXV:QMC] (OTCPK:QMCQF), Spearmint Resources Inc [CSE:SPMT] (OTCPK:SPMTF), Surge Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:NILI] (OTCPK:NILIF), Tantalex Lithium Resources [CSE:TTX], [FSE:1T0], Ultra Lithium Inc. [TSXV:ULI] (OTCQB:ULTXF), United Lithium Corp. [CSE:ULTH] [FWB:0UL] (OTCPK:ULTHF), Vision Lithium Inc. [TSXV:VLI] (OTCQB:ABEPF), Xantippe Resources [ASX:XTC], Zinnwald Lithium [LN:ZNWD].
October saw lithium chemicals prices and spodumene prices hit new record highs.
Highlights for the month were:
As usual, all comments are welcome.
