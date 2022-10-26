Legs. When They Have Legs Then You Know It Will All Be OK. ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

META Stock Could Have Legs Even If The Avatars Don't

Here at Cestrian Towers we produce a newsletter about the Metaverse. We do so because it's going to be big, baby. We don't think it's going to be big next year or the year after. And when it does get big, nobody will be calling it the Metaverse. It will just be how the Internet is - more immersive, more graphical, on different devices, with different user interfaces. And it won't be driven by real user demands created organically out of nowhere. It will be driven by the same thing that has driven all commercial Internet developments, which is, vendors' desire to extract more money more often in more ways from customers, using the usual psyops marketing tools to create the demand for something they are about to supply. Not for nothing can you buy Nike (NKE) within Roblox (RBLX) worlds and so forth. The Metaverse right now is likely just the early doors version of what the Internet will next become.

Why do we have such confidence, you may ask. Are we, you may ponder, wet behind the ears and think the world will be a better place because of it? We are not and we do not. We are ageing tech investors and know for sure that still more horrors lay in wait for unsuspecting Internet users as the experience becomes still more like reality.

No, we have confidence because we have seen this movie before. Does anyone under the age of 45 refer to something called e-commerce anymore? (If yes, don't listen to what they have to say). Have most readers here even heard of the term m-commerce? Thought not. It was gonna be BIG back in 2001, m-commerce. Then it just disappeared. Er, until the iPhone and Android phones came along and dragged with them an oligopolistic environment in which consumers could spend more money than they had, 30% of which landed in Big Tech's already bulging fat wallets. Today we all do e- and m-commerce, it's just called buying stuff now.

Tomorrow we will all do Metaverse, but we won't call it the Metaverse.

Does Meta Platforms have a legitimate platform from which to build the new horizons? It does insofar as it has the key relationship with the real drivers of the new world, meaning, brands. Whether it can succeed or not, not even Zuckerberg knows, but having first missed mobile and then caught up and owned it, then deflated the entire text messaging industry for a mere $19bn (cheap) and the photo sharing industry for only $1bn (peanuts), we think it premature to write Zuckerberg off. Not least because everyone already has.

Right now for only 7.5x TTM unlevered pretax free cashflow, you get to buy an option on the Metaverse. The stock is so beaten up you can place a stop at the 2018 low and not lose much if it blows through it. And who knows, perhaps it has been oversold - just imagine!

We rate META at Accumulate going into earnings. If we were new to the name we wouldn't YOLO this one but we would start to build a position slowly over time, most likely with a stop a little below that 2018 low.

Numbers, valuation and stock chart follows. We will report back here after they print their numbers.

META Financials (YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis) META Valuation (YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis) META Chart (TrendSpider, Cestrian Analysis)

Full page chart, here.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 26 October 2022.