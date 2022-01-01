We recently published UniCredit's (OTCPK:UNCFF) Q3 expectations and we hope you get on board with us. The Italian bank recorded a broad-based beat across its main financial ratio and is currently up by more than 3% at the stock price level. This is the seventh consecutive quarter of record growth and the bank raised its 2022 forecast outlook. To sum up, UniCredit closed the three months July-September with a net profit, excluding Russia, of €1.3 billion, down by 9% versus the previous quarter and up by more than 30% on a yearly basis. Since our supportive buy rating, UniCredit has clearly outperformed the overall market.
Looking at the Q3 release, excluding the Russian impact, net revenues stood at €4.2 billion (up 6.8% year-on-year and down 2.4% quarter-on-quarter). Moreover, if we exclude the one-off negative impact linked to TLTRO III, the group's total sales would have reached €4.6 billion (up 12% on a yearly basis). UniCredit's CEO was not only positive on the favorable interest rate environment but also for the company's cost discipline and operational excellence.
All this, supported by the significant improvement in the company's capital efficiency and a lower risk cost, has led UniCredit to improve its guidance for the full year and now expects to close 2022 accounts with top-line sales of more than €17.4 billion and a clean net profit at almost €4.8 billion.
UniCredit's CET1 ratio stood at 15.41% and is down 32 basis points on a quarterly basis. The CET1 development includes a capital reduction due to the second share buyback tranche, adverse regulatory framework and dividend accruals. Despite that, thanks to the solid cash generation, CET1 impact was limited and remains at a very high level (compared to EU peers).
There are three additional key takeaways from the quarter that support our assumptions:
Our Q3 expectations were met. 2022 guidance was increased. All our additional points were positively covered. The bank is still trading at a lower tangible equity valuation. Therefore, we confirm our buy rating at €13 per share.
