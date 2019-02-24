Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is the quintessential fast-food restaurant of 21st-century America. For shareholders, it's been a rocket ship, surging from its IPO price of $22 per share in 2006 to nearly $1600 per share as of my writing this. Bulls point to Chipotle's powerful, year-after-year growth in share price. Skeptics fret over saturating the market and point to the fact that Chipotle trades for a full 48x its estimated 2022 earnings. In this article, we'll take a look at what is driving the massive success of Chipotle stock and whether it can continue.

Chipotle reported earnings this week and beat earnings expectations, but revenue came in a bit light. This was due to the company's successful strategy of increasing menu prices not only to cover inflation but to boost profit margins a little as well. Even after price increases, Chipotle's management feels that they offer good relative value to many consumers with a chicken burrito costing about $9 before tax. I generally agree with this.

Chipotle's customer base leans upper-middle class, but worryingly, the company noted in its quarterly conference call that foot traffic is slipping a bit, especially among its lower-income consumers. Whether this continues will be an interesting dynamic to follow going forward for Chipotle shareholders. Whether the company sees more benefits from customers ditching pricier fast-casual restaurants, or whether they see more low-income consumers drop out of the mix is an open question.

Chipotle's Massive Comeback

Prior to the pandemic, Chipotle's net income had been up and down over the past 10 years– with the most notable struggle being the food safety crisis in late 2015. Food poisoning from Chipotle restaurants sickened hundreds of customers across the U.S and sent net income tumbling from $475 million in 2015 to a mere $22 million in 2016. Chipotle spent the next few years recovering, and net income recovered to $350 million by 2019 (although this was helped by corporate tax cuts that took Chipotle's corporate income tax rate from around 40% to around 20%).

By 2019, Chipotle had already been testing a new strategy called the "Chipotlane," which is a drive-through for online pickup and delivery. By a stroke of luck, the pandemic ended up massively benefitting Chipotle's online pickup and delivery orders. With mask mandates, social distancing, and consumer fear of the pandemic, demand for dine-in restaurants decreased and demand for to-go food increased. More and more customers opted to order online for pick-up or delivery, and Chipotle was among the few restaurants with the "digital infrastructure" to serve them. CMG further benefitted from trillions of dollars worth of stimulus money being thrown into an economy already at full employment in late March of 2021. As a result, net income doubled compared with pre-pandemic levels.

Chipotle's profits are now at all-time highs, with the company making $257 million during the last quarter alone. Sell-side analysts have steadily raised expectations for the company, predicting EPS growth of 31% in 2023 and another 24% in 2024, after earnings growth of an estimated 29% in 2022.

To this point, the question for investors is whether this growth is achievable and then whether it's sustainable. Chipotle's history (and the history of restaurants in general) suggests that the restaurant business is prone to ups and downs and has a lot of idiosyncratic risk. On the other hand, retail and restaurant businesses can scale like few other businesses, because they can open new locations and immediately start to bring in business.

How Much Can Chipotle Grow?

As you can see, Chipotle has steadily grown its base of locations and plans to continue. There's always the question of market saturation, and company managements by and large tend to overshoot by opening too many locations. The plan is for Chipotle to eventually have 7,000 locations in North America. However, note that just because the company opens more stores does not necessarily mean that it'll drive infinite growth– the problem with saturation is when you start competing with your own stores.

Stripping out the effect of opening new stores, Chipotle's same-store sales rose 7.6% year-over-year, about the same as inflation. They likely can continue to expand and slow down when same-store sales indicate that they need to. My guess is that 7,000 stores is too many. At least when I'm home in Texas, Chipotle locations are plentiful enough that doubling the store count seems too aggressive. There's also some talk of continued international expansion. But being in Europe as I write this, America's love for super salty, spicy food is generally not shared by other wealthy countries, and Chipotle's few locations abroad haven't been a huge hit as far as I know.

For what it's worth, my experience is that Chipotle's food is decent but not great. Some locations are spotty in quality while others are more reliable. Also, in my experience, Chipotle is about 10x more likely to cause stomach upset than any other restaurant. As a result, I'll eat there, but only rarely.

CMG's Valuation Is Actually Insane

My main points on CMG so far:

CMG stock has been a juggernaut.

Chipotle had huge problems with the food safety crisis of 2015 but has mended its reputation among consumers.

CMG stock was a massive pandemic winner.

Future growth prospects for Chipotle are likely decent, but we don't know exactly how good. And there are reasons to be skeptical.

As a business, Chipotle is strong. They've proven that they can make money, even though they had to come back from some tough times. The question is what to pay for a business that made $257 million in the last quarter but had income ranging from roughly $0 during the bad times in early 2016 to a bit more than $100 million per quarter pre-pandemic.

Well, how does $44 billion sound? That's the actual market cap of Chipotle! What? That's implying some serious future compounded growth numbers for a company that has been in business for nearly 30 years. Also, why now? Is digital ordering really going to justify 20% or higher annual sequential EPS growth for the next 10 years that didn't materialize in the 2010s? This is an incredibly risky stock to buy at this valuation. Selling burritos for $9 and being valued at $44 billion is indeed a bit of a math challenge. By looking at the financials, we find the company typically makes hundreds of millions of dollars per year rather than billions.

If you take analyst earnings estimates at face value, Chipotle trades for 48x 2022 estimates and 37x 2023 estimates. But if earnings revert to their pre-pandemic trend of maybe $15 per share, that implies downside of as much as 80% for CMG stock, depending on what multiple you apply. Even if earnings stay high but level off, you're still potentially dramatically overpaying and would likely have to wait for decades to get your original investment back in earnings.

Bottom Line

Chipotle's financial statements tell a story of a company that was a high flyer, lost its way in 2016, mostly recovered by 2019, and got a huge bump from the pandemic. What I don't see is a massive secular growth story justifying a 48x valuation. I don't think Chipotle is unstoppable, even though it's a popular business that has some hedge fund cheerleaders. The future of the stock is not set in stone, but the downside is likely asymmetric with the stock being priced near perfection. With the valuation being what it is, investors should consider "taking the under" on this one and selling before things revert to the mean.