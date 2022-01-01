400tmax

The market did not take Alphabet's Q3 well, reacting immediately with a -6% drop bringing the price per share below $100. Expected EPS was $1.28 versus $1.06 reported, while expected revenues were $71.34 billion versus $69.09 billion reported. Although expectations were disappointed, I personally am not at all concerned about this slowdown in Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), which remains in my opinion one of the most undervalued and solid companies around.

Highlights Q3 2022

Overall, I do not consider this quarter to be a positive one, as it is evident that revenue growth is far less than in the past, and margins have also declined significantly. However, it should be considered that the current macroeconomic scenario is certainly not the best, and it is certainly different from last year's. Moreover, for U.S. companies exporting services and goods abroad such a strong dollar certainly does not help. That said, we still cannot speak of a disastrous quarter for Alphabet.

Revenues compared to Q3 2021 increased only 6%, yet if we did not consider the negative exchange rate effect Alphabet would have had double-digit growth of 11%. The exchange rate is plaguing U.S. companies, but it is unreasonable to expect this situation to last over the long term. As long as the FED maintains a more aggressive restrictive monetary policy than other major central banks, dollar appreciation will be inevitable, but sooner or later the trend will be reversed because it is not sustainable. When investing in a company like Alphabet I think the main aspect is to have a long-term view (10-15 years) and not to focus too much on momentary problems that affect the short term.

Even if we just expand our time frame slightly, we can see that in 9M 2022 Alphabet still experienced 13.4% revenue growth over 9M 2021, despite countless additional difficulties. Adding up Q4 2022 as well, Alphabet could have an overall revenue growth of 15% over FY2021, not bad after all.

Expanding the time horizon even further, looking at the long-term trend, it seems even more senseless to worry about an underwhelming quarterly, obtained moreover during a historical period with many difficulties. No company can beat analysts' estimates all the time, what matters is its long-term growth, and Alphabet has already proven to be one of the best companies in this respect. Growth expectations are always high despite having achieved $67 billion in free cash flow in FY2021.

Returning to the quarterly report, the segment that suffered the most was Google Services, whose revenues are generated mainly through advertising. Growth compared to Q3 2021 was only 2.50%, but then again it was quite predictable. A worldwide economic slowdown is underway, which certainly does not encourage companies to increase variable costs such as those for advertising. In Europe, for example, small-to-medium-sized companies can barely stay afloat because of energy prices that have reached unsustainable levels: certainly, spending on advertising is not a priority at the moment. But as I pointed out earlier, I am not worried since this is a temporary difficulty and not a permanent one.

The Cloud segment is still unprofitable as it has an operating loss of $699 million, but it continues to grow very fast in fact compared to Q3 2021 revenues increased by 37.60%. The Other Bets segment also continues to post an operating loss ($1.61 billion), but its growth is far worse.

I conclude this paragraph on the quarterly highlights with Sundar Pichai's commentary, which appeared quite positive after all.

We're sharpening our focus on a clear set of product and business priorities. Product announcements we've made in just the past month alone have shown that very clearly, including significant improvements to both Search and Cloud, powered by AI, and new ways to monetize YouTube Shorts. We are focused on both investing responsibly for the long term and being responsive to the economic environment.

Why I continue to buy Alphabet below $100 per share

In my previous articles, I have already calculated what I think is the Alphabet's fair value, however, an update is needed since the risk-free rate has gotten a major rise. This time again I will use a discounted cash flow model to calculate fair value and it will be constructed as follows:

The required rate of return (RRR) will coincide with Alphabet's WACC.

The WACC will in turn coincide with the cost of equity since the company has a strongly negative net debt. Therefore, the cost of debt will not be taken into account.

The cost of equity will be calculated considering a beta of 1.10, a country market risk premium of 4.24%, a risk-free rate of 4.50%, and additional risks of 0.75%. The final result is 10%.

The perpetual growth rate will be 2.50%, net debt and shares outstanding were calculated based on this last quarterly.

The free cash flow entered in the year 2022 coincides with LTM. I left the same value for the year 2023 as well, trying to discount a possible recessionary scenario where there will be no growth. Both years will have lower free cash flow than FY2021 ($67.01 billion).

From 2023 onward, an annual growth of 12% will be considered, basically half of what was achieved in the last 5 years.

Discounted cash flow

According to these assumptions, also quite conservative in my opinion, we can expect an annual return of at least 10% by buying Alphabet below $110.84. Difficult times like the current ones are a good opportunity to buy great companies at a discount, and I believe Alphabet is among them. Panicking and focusing on the short term is what should be avoided in this market phase.