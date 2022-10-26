syahrir maulana/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Q4 guidance is likely to miss against investors' expectations.

I make the argument that in light of Microsoft Corporation's (MSFT) and Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL, GOOG) results, that Amazon is going to be the next large-cap tech general to stumble.

I put the core of my bearish thesis on AWS. We have a lot to discuss, so let's get to it.

Q4 Guidance, What Investors Want to See

For all intents and purposes, I believe that the biggest driver of Amazon's story will be AWS.

If AWS does well, the narrative will be bullish and this will get investors excited once more.

However, if AWS fails to deliver against investors' expectations, then, investors will become compelled to look beyond the narrative and reflect a lot more on Amazon's bottom-line profitability.

But I get ahead of myself. Before that, note that I acknowledge that the bulk of Amazon's revenues comes from its retail business.

But in my opinion, that's not where the needle-moving aspect of this bull case is. I contend that the retail side of the business is already very well-priced.

Also, we also know that advertising is going to be weak, at least for the next coming couple of quarters. Why? Because Alphabet's earnings call echoed this insight several times, from several angles, stating that brands are pulling back on spending, as they await the critical holiday season before spending on marketing. And even looking ahead to early 2023, Alphabet's earnings call was instructive of the challenges facing advertising.

So, once again, this is the core of the bull case: AWS

Why Will AWS Fail to Live Up To Expectations?

Earnings from Microsoft showed that Azure came in 1 percentage point lower than its prior guidance on an FX-adjusted basis.

More specifically, Microsoft was previously guiding for Azure to be up 43% y/y in the most recently reported quarter. But when Microsoft reported last night, its growth was only 42% y/y.

And you may make the case that 1% is nothing! There's bound to be some variability. And while this is undoubtedly true, I declare that it's important for investors to rethink the state of affairs. Simply clamoring for a buy-the-dip strategy isn't always the best investment strategy.

At the time of writing, Microsoft is down more than 7%, because it missed on what investors believed to be its growth engine, Azure.

And furthermore, recall that for Microsoft, the bulk of Azure's customers is large enterprises. While for AWS, historically, the bulk of its customers are small and medium-sized businesses.

What's more, throughout the Microsoft earnings call, Microsoft went to great lengths to distract and diffuse all questions pertaining to SMB's impact on Azure. However, CEO Satya Nadella did reply when asked about the impact of SMB's on Azure growth in a real recession:

[O]verall, we're not immune to what's happening in the macro broadly, right?

This is my point: the market is slowly coming around to the argument that perhaps we got a little too excited about companies' digital transformations. It doesn't mean that this not happening. It is happening. But it's more nuanced than a blanket statement. Simply put, investors have already more than priced this in.

And this leads me to discuss Amazon's valuation.

AMZN Stock Valuation -- It Didn't Matter Before. Now It Does

I know that presently Amazon isn't priced on an earnings multiple.

But what made sense when Amazon was growing at +20% CAGR, is not the same yardstick that it will be measured again when its growth rates slow down below 20% CAGR.

AMZN revenue consensus estimates

What you see above is that analysts steadfastly refuse to downwards revise Amazon's growth rates.

I believe that when Amazon guides for significantly less than 20% CAGR on an fx-adjusted basis, investors will be openly vocal about Amazon's need to stop being so aggressive with its investing and start to improve its profit margins.

At more than 50x forward EPS, Amazon is overvalued when interest rates are 4%. Particularly, if more and more investors start to question Amazon's sustainable medium-term rates.

Unless Amazon can convince investors that it can grow at 20% CAGR on an FX-adjusted basis, this stock will remain challenged near-term.

The Bottom Line

Amazon is one of the best companies in the world. I shop at Amazon. You shop at Amazon. You might even use AWS throughout your organization and not even know it!

That's not what I'm discussing here. What I'm pressing for is that there's a mismatch between what Amazon's next twelve months are likely to go, versus what investors' expectations are.

It's from this mismatch where the investment risk is found. It's not from recognizing that Amazon is a great company. There's not enough value in knowing this. The value comes from seeing what's not priced in.

To be clear, my point is this, just because Amazon was the biggest winner from the previous bull market, it doesn't necessarily mean it will be the winner of the next 5 years.

I believe that the opportunity for the next 5 years is to be found in energy, uranium, fertilizer, and commodities. There's going to be a shift, that will cause investors to reflect, rethink, and revise. And this thesis will pick up momentum tomorrow, after hours.