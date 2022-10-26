NEW YORK (November 26) - United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) delivered impressive results in a challenging macro environment in yesterday's earnings report. We believe efficiencies, margin growth, and an attractive PE ratio make it a "buy."
Top line earnings adjusted EPS for 2022Q3 grew to $2.99, up 10.3%, year-on-year. Adjusted operating profits grew 6% on revenues that grew just 4.2%. Volumes declined 1.5%, year-on-year.
Over the last five years, UPS shares have performed better in terms of its stock price percentage change than its leading competitor, FedEx Corporation (FDX). Both have underperformed the S&P 500, so neither will allow investors to achieve "alpha" that we are all here to seek. But those who wish to invest in the sector should look to UPS over FedEx.
In terms of total returns over five years, UPS also bests in leading competitor.
For this sector -- global, U.S.-based, logistics companies -- it's clear that FedEx holds the shareholder advantage.
CEO Carol Tome has directed several initiatives are directed at achieving higher free cash flow, via margin growth driven by: (1) efficiencies; and (2) the Bomi acquisition.
For those who wish to participate in U.S.-based, multinational, logistics sector, the clear competitive advantage goes to UPS. It is clearly a better-managed, better-executing company than FedEx.
