For the 11th time in a row, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) surpasses market expectations, reporting EPS of $1.92 versus $1.87 estimated and revenues of $7.80 billion versus $7.57 billion estimated. All key elements of the core business are growing despite the current macroeconomic environment, and the company is stronger than ever. I have already expressed my immense esteem for this company in a recent article, and my rating remains a buy after this quarterly report.

Highlights Q4 2022, FY2022

Net revenues increased 19% compared to Q4 2021 and 22% compared to FY2021.

GAAP net income increased 10% compared to Q4 2021 and 21% compared to FY2021.

GAAP EPS increased 13% over Q4 2021 and 24% over FY2021.

What's more, $2.90 billion in dividends and buybacks were returned to shareholders in Q4 2022, $14.80 billion considering the entire FY2022. But that's not all: the board of directors decided to increase the quarterly dividend by 20% to $0.45 per share and authorized a new $12 billion share repurchase.

No matter whether there is double-digit inflation, a supply chain shutdown, a worldwide virus, or a potentially nuclear war: Visa doesn't care. Year after year, the company always achieves its double-digit growth and its profit margins remain the best in the world. In FY2022 the net income margin was 51%, what other company has such high margins? Not even Mastercard Incorporated (MA).

The key elements behind such a high-performing FY2022 are essentially three:

Together with Mastercard, Visa forms an insurmountable duopoly that results in a significant competitive advantage through their transaction processing network.

The digital payments market has been following a long-term positive trend for decades. More and more nations are pushing citizens toward a cashless society in order to make payments more efficient and combat tax evasion. Moreover, online purchases are becoming increasingly common.

Visa's business model is built in such a way that it can withstand even high inflation such as the current one. This aspect, currently, is crucial and deserves further study.

Inflation-Proof Business Model

To best understand this concept, it is necessary to explain how Visa makes money. Revenue comes mainly from commissions, but there are 3 different types:

The service commission is that obtained from the bank and POS service when a payment is processed. The value of this fee is expressed as a percentage of the amount considered.

The commission on data processing is obtained based on the number of transactions made and has a fixed amount for each transaction unlike the previous one.

The commission on international transactions is obtained through a markup on foreign currency conversion. This fee is calculated as a percentage and is paid when, for example, we make a purchase abroad with our Visa card.

That said, both the first and the second types of commission being expressed in a percentage measure cover against the risk of inflation. The more the amount customers spend, the more Visa earns.

Here is the table that exposes how different types of commissions performed in FY2022.

Service commissions increased 11% over Q4 2021 and 16% over FY2021.

Commissions on data processing increased 10% compared to Q4 2021 and 13% compared to FY2021.

Commissions on international transactions increased 52% over Q4 2021 and 50% over FY2021. This is an excellent result made possible by the ongoing recovery in cross-border travel.

Adding up the value of commissions calculated on a percentage basis, about 58.50% of income comes from them. So, more than half of Visa's revenue is covered by inflation risk. To conclude, additional basic statistics that affected the increase in revenue are reported below. I will take into consideration the annual growth achieved with a constant exchange rate.

Payment volume increased by 15%, favoring the increase in revenue from service commissions.

Cross-border volume excluding intra-Europe increased by 49%, favoring the increase in revenue from commissions on international transactions. Same for cross-border volume total.

The number of transactions processed increased by 17% and favored the increase in revenue coming from fixed commissions, so those on data processing.

Final Thoughts

FY2022 was a success despite many macroeconomic difficulties, and Visa once again proved to be a certainty. I have already made my valuation on this company clear in a previous article, and it remains unchanged even though Visa's price per share has increased since then. The price multiples are still quite low compared to the historical average, which is why I think it is still a good time to start building a position.