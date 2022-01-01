For the 11th time in a row, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) surpasses market expectations, reporting EPS of $1.92 versus $1.87 estimated and revenues of $7.80 billion versus $7.57 billion estimated. All key elements of the core business are growing despite the current macroeconomic environment, and the company is stronger than ever. I have already expressed my immense esteem for this company in a recent article, and my rating remains a buy after this quarterly report.
What's more, $2.90 billion in dividends and buybacks were returned to shareholders in Q4 2022, $14.80 billion considering the entire FY2022. But that's not all: the board of directors decided to increase the quarterly dividend by 20% to $0.45 per share and authorized a new $12 billion share repurchase.
No matter whether there is double-digit inflation, a supply chain shutdown, a worldwide virus, or a potentially nuclear war: Visa doesn't care. Year after year, the company always achieves its double-digit growth and its profit margins remain the best in the world. In FY2022 the net income margin was 51%, what other company has such high margins? Not even Mastercard Incorporated (MA).
The key elements behind such a high-performing FY2022 are essentially three:
To best understand this concept, it is necessary to explain how Visa makes money. Revenue comes mainly from commissions, but there are 3 different types:
That said, both the first and the second types of commission being expressed in a percentage measure cover against the risk of inflation. The more the amount customers spend, the more Visa earns.
Here is the table that exposes how different types of commissions performed in FY2022.
Adding up the value of commissions calculated on a percentage basis, about 58.50% of income comes from them. So, more than half of Visa's revenue is covered by inflation risk. To conclude, additional basic statistics that affected the increase in revenue are reported below. I will take into consideration the annual growth achieved with a constant exchange rate.
FY2022 was a success despite many macroeconomic difficulties, and Visa once again proved to be a certainty. I have already made my valuation on this company clear in a previous article, and it remains unchanged even though Visa's price per share has increased since then. The price multiples are still quite low compared to the historical average, which is why I think it is still a good time to start building a position.
