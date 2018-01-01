koto_feja

2022 Review

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) fell 9.15% in September. This was the second-worst single month loss for the fund since its inception in November of 2013, the only worse month was March of 2020 (-13.74). The current month is thus far looking much better, as the exchange-traded fund ("ETF") is up 6.04% through October 24th. Despite the positive return, NOBL is still on pace to have its worst annual return since inception. 2018 was the only year NOBL finished with a negative total return, losing 3.29% during the year.

It almost seems inevitable that 2022 will set a new worst annual return for the fund. The fund would need to see a total return of about 10.52% between now and year-end to catch up to the -3.29% loss from 2018. And a total return of about 14% to finish the year flat. Anything is possible, but the odds are highly unlikely that we will see such a fast rise so quickly.

Not all of the dividend aristocrats are off to a poor start this year; 31 dividend aristocrats are beating NOBL through September, and 9 still have positive returns on the year. Here are the best-performing aristocrats in 2022 (through September):

Exxon (XOM) +47.14%

Cardinal Health (CAH) +32.86%

Chevron (CVX) +25.88%

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) +20.72%

Albemarle (ALB) +13.68%

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) +8.60%

General Dynamics (GD) +3.47%

Consolidated Edison (ED) +3.14%

AbbVie (ABBV) +2.00%

The S&P 500, as measured by SPY, fell 9.24% in September and is up 6.07% in October thus far (through 10/24). NOBL continues to outpace SPY this year with a year-to-date loss through 10/24 of 12.49% versus a loss of 22.74%. The dividend aristocrat ETF has beaten SPY for each of the last 10 months but this trend looks to be very close to ending in October. The dividend aristocrats are not known to consistently beat the S&P 500 index, in fact, the dividend aristocrat index underperformed the S&P 500 index for 6 out of the last 7 full calendar years.

However, if you look further back in history, the dividend aristocrat index is outperforming the S&P 500 index by about 1.62% per year between 1990 and 2021. A significant portion of this long-term outperformance is attributable to the dot com bubble and the financial crisis as well as the immediate years following each market crash. This pattern was broken with the 2020 market crash, perhaps the much shorter duration of the crash and recovery are the reason. The dot com bubble and the financial crisis both extended for multiple years while the 2020 market crash was fully recovered in a matter of months.

Even though the dividend aristocrats have trailed the S&P for the better part of the last 7 years, long-term investors can rest assured that based on history, over a much longer time period, the dividend aristocrats can hold their own. There are currently 64 companies in the dividend aristocrat index but strong historical returns for the index can be attributed to only a handful of them. As an investor, I am always curious how to identify these drivers of outperformance.

I want to present 3 strategies that theoretically could identify winning aristocrats and lead to better performance than the dividend aristocrat index. These strategies work best with a buy and hold long-term investing approach as will be evidenced by the results. They are based on quantitative models that do not consider qualitative data, therefore it is prudent that further due diligence is performed on all chosen stocks.

The Most Undervalued Strategy

Strategy number 1 is a focus on valuation and more specifically it targets the potentially most undervalued dividend aristocrats. In theory, this is a long-term strategy since it may take some time to fully see the reward of leveraging a valuation approach. My preferred method for valuation is dividend yield theory, mainly for its simplicity. Unlike other valuation methods, dividend yield theory does not require making assumptions aside from assuming that a given stock will revert back to its long-term trailing dividend yield.

This valuation technique works best for mature businesses with long histories of dividend growth, making the dividend aristocrats an ideal pool of companies to value using this technique.

Selecting the 10 most undervalued dividend aristocrats each month and adopting a buy and hold investing approach can lead to long-term outperformance when/if the targeted stocks return to fair valuation. It may take a few months or even years to see if this strategy actually pays off. I predict that it will underperform NOBL for the first few months while we wait for bargain stocks to return to fair value.

Month Most Undervalued NOBL SPY Aug 21 0.49% 1.87% 2.98% Sep 21 -2.99% -5.69% -4.66% Oct 21 3.63% 5.95% 7.02% Nov 21 -2.19% -1.76% -0.80% Dec 21 10.37% 6.54% 4.63% Jan 22 1.04% -4.08% -5.27% Feb 22 -1.94% -2.59% -2.95% Mar 22 3.40% 3.86% 3.76% Apr 22 -2.14% -3.42% -8.78% May 22 3.11% 0.31% 0.23% Jun 22 -7.30% -6.73% -8.25% Jul 22 5.00% 6.56% 4.55% Aug 22 -3.25% -2.78% -4.08% Sep 22 -11.39% -9.15% -9.24% Oct 22 5.68% 6.04% 6.07% 2021 Partial 9.05% 6.54% 9.06% 2022 YTD -8.85% -12.49% -22.74% TOTAL -0.60% -6.76% -15.74% Alpha over NOBL 6.17% Alpha over SPY 15.14% Click to enlarge

The table above shows the monthly and annual returns for the buy-and-hold portfolio of the most undervalued strategy.

The portfolio finished September with a loss of 11.39%, losing to NOBL by 2.24% and to SPY by 2.15%. Through October 24th the portfolio has a return of 5.68% and is trailing both NOBL and SPY. As a result, the portfolio, is giving up some more alpha this month to NOBL and SPY. On a year-to-date basis, the portfolio is outperforming NOBL by 3.64% and SPY by 13.89%. Since inception this portfolio has generated 6.17% of alpha over NOBL and 15.14% of alpha over SPY.

The portfolio consists of 30 unique present and former dividend aristocrats. I track this portfolio by investing $1,000 each month equally split among the 10 chosen aristocrats for that month. The positions are never trimmed or sold and all dividends are reinvested back into the issuing stock. Here are all of the positions, the current market value, capital invested, total return and allocation as of October 24th.

TICKER MARKET VALUE CAPITAL INVESTED TOTAL RETURN CURRENT ALLOCATION ABBV 145.65 100 45.65% 1.02% AFL 325.09 300 8.36% 2.28% AMCR 297.09 300 -0.97% 2.08% AOS 172.22 200 -13.89% 1.21% APD 100.45 100 0.45% 0.70% ATO 842.72 800 5.34% 5.91% BDX 98.67 100 -1.33% 0.69% BEN 707.41 800 -11.57% 4.96% CAH 623.23 400 55.81% 4.37% CLX 1,273.17 1400 -9.06% 8.93% CVX 542.95 300 80.98% 3.81% ECL 732.18 800 -8.48% 5.14% ED 473.80 400 18.45% 3.32% GD 251.64 200 25.82% 1.76% HRL 722.52 700 3.22% 5.07% IBM 228.60 200 14.30% 1.60% KMB 96.77 100 -3.23% 0.68% LEG 81.38 100 -18.62% 0.57% LOW 402.48 400 0.62% 2.82% MDT 638.14 700 -8.84% 4.48% MKC 94.44 100 -5.56% 0.66% MMM 848.07 1000 -15.19% 5.95% PPG 174.53 200 -12.74% 1.22% SHW 103.80 100 3.80% 0.73% SWK 524.26 700 -25.11% 3.68% T 665.26 700 -4.96% 4.67% TGT 109.05 100 9.05% 0.76% TROW 681.28 800 -14.84% 4.78% VFC 664.96 1200 -44.59% 4.66% WBA 1,235.60 1500 -17.63% 8.67% XOM 400.92 200 100.46% 2.81% TOTAL 14,258.31 Click to enlarge

Here are the 10 most undervalued dividend aristocrats chosen for the month of November. The table below shows potential undervaluation (column Valuation) for each of the 10 chosen aristocrats. The data is from October 24th so the current dividend yield may differ slightly from the stated yield.

Created by Author

The Fastest Expected Growth Strategy

Strategy number 2 is a focus on dividend aristocrats that are expected to grow the fastest in the near future. Historically, there has been a correlation between earnings per share growth and share price appreciation. Companies that have grown their earnings faster have also seen higher total returns. One way to gauge how fast earnings for a company will grow is to leverage analyst forecasts. For this strategy, I decided to use a discounted five-year EPS growth forecast combined with a return to fair valuation and the dividend yield to identify the 10 best aristocrats poised for the best total return in the future.

Month Fastest Growth NOBL SPY Aug 21 5.12% 1.87% 2.98% Sep 21 -4.42% -5.69% -4.66% Oct 21 5.92% 5.95% 7.02% Nov 21 -2.06% -1.76% -0.80% Dec 21 7.09% 6.54% 4.63% Jan 22 -4.42% -4.08% -5.27% Feb 22 -0.10% -2.59% -2.95% Mar 22 3.71% 3.86% 3.76% Apr 22 -2.19% -3.42% -8.78% May 22 0.12% 0.31% 0.23% Jun 22 -8.94% -6.73% -8.25% Jul 22 6.09% 6.56% 4.55% Aug 22 -2.69% -2.78% -4.08% Sep 22 -11.37% -9.15% -9.24% Oct 22 9.02% 6.04% 6.07% 2021 Partial 11.62% 6.54% 9.06% 2022 YTD -11.92% -12.49% -22.74% TOTAL -1.68% -6.76% -15.74% Alpha over NOBL 5.08% Alpha over SPY 14.06% Click to enlarge

The table above shows the monthly and annual returns for the buy-and-hold portfolio of the fastest expected growth strategy.

The portfolio finished September with a loss of 11.37%, underperforming NOBL by 2.22% and SPY by 2.13%. Through October 24th the portfolio is up 9.02%, so far beating NOBL and SPY. The portfolio continues to struggle this year as "growth" is performing much worse than "value." After a promising start to October, the portfolio slides once more ahead of NOBL on the year with a lead of 0.57%, and remains ahead of SPY, by 10.82%. Since inception, this portfolio has generated 5.08% of alpha over NOBL and 14.06% of alpha over SPY.

The portfolio consists of 26 unique present and former dividend aristocrats. I track this portfolio by investing $1,000 each month equally split amongst the 10 chosen aristocrats for that month. The positions are never trimmed or sold and all dividends are reinvested back into the issuing stock. People's United (PBCT) was removed from the portfolio in April, as the company was acquired by M&T Bank (MTB); the value of the position was reinvested equally amongst the 10 chosen aristocrats for April. Here are all of the positions, the current market value, capital invested, total return and allocation as of October 24th.

TICKER MARKET VALUE CAPITAL INVESTED TOTAL RETURN CURRENT ALLOCATION ALB 920.40 800 15.05% 6.49% APD 98.95 100 -1.05% 0.70% CAT 1,064.00 1100 -3.27% 7.50% CB 1,107.91 1000 10.79% 7.81% CINF 103.50 100 3.50% 0.73% CVX 106.66 100 6.66% 0.75% ECL 581.34 700 -16.95% 4.10% GWW 107.34 100 7.34% 0.76% IBM 1,093.02 1000 9.30% 7.70% ITW 189.86 200 -5.07% 1.34% LIN 258.45 300 -13.85% 1.82% LOW 553.49 600 -7.75% 3.90% MCD 735.66 700 5.09% 5.18% MDT 472.34 500 -5.53% 3.33% MMM 266.75 300 -11.08% 1.88% NUE 1,672.59 1400 19.47% 11.79% PPG 442.69 500 -11.46% 3.12% PBCT 200 -100.00% 0.00% SHW 91.57 100 -8.43% 0.65% SWK 503.96 700 -28.01% 3.55% SYY 1,590.09 1500 6.01% 11.21% T 93.46 100 -6.54% 0.66% TGT 424.89 400 6.22% 2.99% TROW 699.20 800 -12.60% 4.93% VFC 804.80 1500 -46.35% 5.67% WST 96.16 100 -3.84% 0.68% XOM 111.02 100 11.02% 0.78% TOTAL 14,190.08 Click to enlarge

Here are the 10 dividend aristocrats poised for the best total return right now. The table below shows the expected growth rate (column EPS + Valuation) for each of the 10 chosen aristocrats. The data is from October 24th so the current dividend yield may differ slightly from the stated yield.

Created by Author

The Blended Strategy

Strategy 3 is a blend of the first two strategies, with a focus on the fastest expected growth but applied only to undervalued aristocrats. A blend of undervaluation and expected growth could narrow down the best aristocrats between the two strategies. The most undervalued aristocrats may not necessarily be poised for the fastest growth. Additionally targeting only undervalued aristocrats can offer a margin of safety in that securities are purchased for fair or better prices.

Month Blended NOBL SPY Aug 21 2.64% 1.87% 2.98% Sep 21 -3.42% -5.69% -4.66% Oct 21 2.70% 5.95% 7.02% Nov 21 -2.56% -1.76% -0.80% Dec 21 12.04% 6.54% 4.63% Jan 22 -0.71% -4.08% -5.27% Feb 22 1.86% -2.59% -2.95% Mar 22 4.80% 3.86% 3.76% Apr 22 -9.04% -3.42% -8.78% May 22 1.28% 0.31% 0.23% Jun 22 -6.23% -6.73% -8.25% Jul 22 4.56% 6.56% 4.55% Aug 22 -3.29% -2.78% -4.08% Sep 22 -10.88% -9.15% -9.24% Oct 22 5.59% 6.04% 6.07% 2021 Partial 11.15% 6.54% 9.06% 2022 YTD -12.87% -12.49% -22.74% TOTAL -3.16% -6.76% -15.74% Alpha over NOBL 3.60% Alpha over SPY 12.58% Click to enlarge

The table above shows the monthly and annual returns for the buy-and-hold portfolio of the fastest expected growth strategy.

The portfolio fell 10.88% in September, trailing NOBL by 1.73% and SPY by 1.64%. Through October 24th the portfolio is up 5.59% and is again trailing NOBL and SPY. Year-to-date the portfolio is down 12.87% which is slightly worse than NOBL, down 12.49%, but better than SPY that is down 22.74%. Since inception, this portfolio has generated alpha of 3.60% over NOBL and 12.58% over SPY.

The portfolio consists of 31 unique present and former dividend aristocrats. I track this portfolio by investing $1,000 each month equally split amongst the 10 chosen aristocrats for that month. The positions are never trimmed or sold and all dividends are reinvested back into the issuing stock. People's United (PBCT) was removed from the portfolio in April as the company was acquired by M&T Bank; the value of the position was reinvested equally amongst the 10 chosen aristocrats for April. Here are all of the positions: the current market value; capital invested; total return; and allocation as of October 24th.

TICKER MARKET VALUE CAPITAL INVESTED TOTAL RETURN CURRENT ALLOCATION AMCR 297.09 300 -0.97% 2.12% AOS 155.01 200 -22.49% 1.11% APD 508.01 500 1.60% 3.63% ATO 653.06 600 8.84% 4.67% BDX 384.25 400 -3.94% 2.75% BEN 155.65 200 -22.17% 1.11% CAH 472.02 300 57.34% 3.37% CAT 107.72 100 7.72% 0.77% CINF 216.25 200 8.13% 1.55% CTAS 241.76 200 20.88% 1.73% ECL 833.13 900 -7.43% 5.95% GD 628.89 500 25.78% 4.49% HRL 626.41 600 4.40% 4.48% IBM 1,299.07 1100 18.10% 9.28% ITW 103.28 100 3.28% 0.74% KMB 120.15 100 20.15% 0.86% LOW 205.95 200 2.98% 1.47% MDT 899.03 1000 -10.10% 6.43% MMM 1,001.36 1300 -22.97% 7.16% O 101.39 100 1.39% 0.72% PBCT 200 -100.00% 0.00% PPG 372.37 400 -6.91% 2.66% ROP 85.51 100 -14.49% 0.61% SHW 477.27 500 -4.55% 3.41% SWK 551.60 800 -31.05% 3.94% SYY 647.12 600 7.85% 4.63% T 93.46 100 -6.54% 0.67% TGT 424.89 400 6.22% 3.04% TROW 768.88 900 -14.57% 5.50% VFC 677.67 1200 -43.53% 4.84% WBA 482.36 600 -19.61% 3.45% XOM 400.92 200 100.46% 2.87% TOTAL 13,991.53 Click to enlarge

Here are the 10 dividend aristocrats chosen for the blended strategy for November. The table below shows potential undervaluation (column Valuation) and the expected growth rate (column EPS + Valuation) for each of the 10 chosen aristocrats. The data is from October 24th, so the current dividend yield may differ slightly from the stated yield.

Created by Author

Performance Review

The 10 chosen aristocrats for the most undervalued strategy are up 3.17% in October and trailing NOBL by 2.87%. The fastest expected growth strategy selections are up 5.52% and trailing NOBL by 0.52%. The blended strategy is up 4.36% this month and trailing NOBL by 1.68%. All 3 strategies are struggling this month. However, each buy-and-hold portfolio is performing better than the October selections. I still believe that a buy-and-hold approach is the optimal investing method for these strategies and performance should be measured over longer periods of time.

Below are the partial returns (inclusive of dividends) through October 24th for the 10 chosen aristocrats under each strategy. The best selection this month is Nucor (NUE) with a gain of 25.95%. Sysco (SYY) is also performing very nicely with a gain of 15.97%. The worst performing aristocrat is V.F. Corporation (VFC) that is down 6.85% and was chosen for all 3 strategies.

TICKER MOST UNDERVALUED FASTEST GROWTH BLENDED ALB 2.47% CINF 12.04% ECL 3.13% 3.13% GWW 7.34% LOW -0.11% MDT 4.72% 4.72% 4.72% MMM 7.13% NUE 25.95% O 1.39% SHW 3.80% 3.80% SWK 0.97% 0.97% 0.97% SYY 15.97% 15.97% TGT 9.05% 9.05% 9.05% TROW -0.58% -0.58% -0.58% VFC -6.85% -6.85% -6.85% WBA 10.48% WST -3.84% AVERAGE 3.17% 5.52% 4.36% NOBL 6.04% 6.04% 6.04% ALPHA -2.87% -0.52% -1.68% Click to enlarge

Here is a comparison of the buy-and-hold portfolios and the individual monthly selections for each strategy. As you can see the buy-and-hold portfolios are still performing much better than if we bought and sold the 10 chosen aristocrats each month. A buy-and-hold approach is a much more tax friendly investing strategy.

Type Most Undervalued Fastest Growth Blended NOBL Individual -14.65% -5.48% -6.25% -6.76% Buy-and-Hold -0.60% -1.68% -3.16% -6.76% O/U 14.06% 3.79% 3.09% 0.00% Click to enlarge

Final Thoughts

I personally believe each of the 3 strategies outlined above can theoretically beat the dividend aristocrat index over a long period of time. These strategies are based on simple principles of valuation and expected returns, and they are easy to understand and implement. Investors should keep in mind that selecting individual stocks carries more risk than investing in an index. The simplest and possibly the safest way to invest in the dividend aristocrats is to purchase shares of NOBL. The fund finished 2021 with a fantastic return and has an annualized rate of return of 10.01% since inception.

The dividend aristocrat data in the images of this article came from my live Google spreadsheet that tracks all of the current dividend aristocrats. Because this data is updated continuously throughout the day, you may notice slightly different data for the same company across the images.