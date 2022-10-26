Wingstop, Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2022 10:00 AM ET

Susana Arevalo - Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations

Michael Skipworth - President and Chief Executive Officer

Alex Kaleida - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

John Glass - Morgan Stanley

David Tarantino - Baird

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays

Jared Garber - Goldman Sachs

Jon Tower - Citi

Andrew Charles - Cowen

Jeff Farmer - Gordon Haskett

Andy Barish - Jefferies

Nick Setyan - Wedbush Securities

Dennis Geiger - UBS

Michael Tamas - Oppenheimer & Co.

Christopher Carril - RBC Capital Markets

Joshua Long - Stephens Incorporated

Jim Sanderson - Northcoast Research

Welcome to the Wingstop Inc. Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Susana Arevalo, Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations.

Susana Arevalo

Thank you and welcome to the fiscal third quarter 2022 earnings conference call for Wingstop. On the call today are Michael Skipworth, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Alex Kaleida, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Our fiscal third quarter 2022 results were published earlier this morning and are available on our Investor Relations website at ir.wingstop.com. Our discussion today includes forward-looking statements.

Our SEC filings describe various risks that could affect our future operating results and financial condition. We use certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe can be useful in evaluating our performance. Presentation of such information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures are contained in our earnings release.

Lastly, for the Q&A session, we ask that you please each keep to one question and a follow-up to allow as many participants as possible to ask a question.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Skipworth

Thanks, Susana, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call. At Wingstop, we have carefully constructed our strategies with the technology forward and growth oriented mindset. And that is precisely what has enabled the success of the model in our industry leading growth. That is what has fueled our culture, how we behave and the core values that are at the forefront of every decision at Wingstop.

Our strategy is built upon a foundation rooted in both living the Wingstop way and investing in people is our competitive advantage. This enables our core growth pillars, so preserving our culture is key. In our last earnings call, we signaled to our second half of the year story. We are pleased with our third quarter results, results that demonstrate the resiliency of the Wingstop brand and the impact of our strategies as we reversed the trend we saw in the second quarter and deliver strong results across the board. This has us well on our way to delivering our 19th consecutive year of same-store sales growth.

In the third quarter, domestic same-store sales growth was 6.9% with the majority of this driven by transaction growth, and that translates to 36% growth on a three-year same-store sales basis. System sales increased 17.7% to approximately $700 million. We opened 40 net new restaurants in the quarter and saw unit growth of 13.5%. Company-owned restaurant margins sequentially improved over the prior quarter as we continue to benefit from meaningful deflation our core commodity bone and chicken wings.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 33% to $28.4 million. I would like to spend a couple minutes to provide insights on our quarter trends and detail on the sales driving strategies we executed against in the third quarter. At our Investor Day earlier this year, we outlined the strategies we are working towards to continue to sustain same-store sales growth and provide a clear line of sight into increasing AUVs above $2 million. During the third quarter, we made exciting progress against several of these self-driving levers.

We expanded our delivery channel, advanced menu innovation with the launch of our chicken sandwich. And we continue to drive brand awareness with an elevated level of national advertising spend. These are not just current quarter drivers for our business but strategies that we believe have staying power. Let me briefly touch on each of these strategies, starting with chicken sandwich. We launched our chicken sandwich on August 29.

Our mission at Wingstop is to serve the world flavor. So we didn't offer only a plain and spicy version. But we gave our guests a variety of 12 chicken sandwiches sauced and tossed in any one of our bold, distinctive flavors. And our sandwiches are offered at a compelling value $5.49 for the ala carte sandwich and a dip and $7.99 for the combo, which includes a drink, fries and a dip. We anticipated that our chicken sandwich strategy would bring new guests into the brand and capture additional occasions. But we did not expect to see the incredible demand that we saw in our initial launch. Our initial launch sold out of four weeks of supply in six days, demonstrating the long-term opportunity we believe we have with chicken sandwich.

After rebuilding supply, we relaunched chicken sandwich in early October with a more measured approach to ensure we went over all these new guests were bringing into the brand by providing a great guest experience.

We started the relaunch without advertising support and have gradually phased in media through the month of October, only a few weeks into the relaunch and we're pleased with the results, seeing the chicken sandwich mix in the high single-digits range. That is over two times what we saw in our market test and at these mixed levels, chicken sandwiches proving that can drive more Wingstop occasions and play a role in building brand awareness. We also see chicken sandwich as a way for us to further drive boneless mix in our restaurants and can see a path to boneless mix exceeding 50% of our total mix, which will play a key role in advancing our supply chain strategy.

With a higher boneless mix, we can see a future with food costs in the low 30% range and will only further strengthen our industry leading unit economics. Another self-driving lever that we execute against was the addition of Uber Eats as a delivery provider. In July, we launched Wingstop nationally on the Uber Eats platform, and with little advertising efforts, sales proved to be highly incremental and were in line with our expectations.

We're excited about the partnership with both leading delivery service providers Uber Eats and DoorDash to capture incremental occasions. We believe we are in the early stages of building our delivery channel. And as we benchmark to more established off-premise businesses where their delivery channel is upwards of 50% of sales mix, we see a path with significant growth in front of us in this channel.

The third strategy I want to touch on is expanding brand awareness. We have made great progress and increasing our brand awareness last few years. Yet our gap to national peers still remains a significant opportunity for us. At the start of the second quarter, we converted the local 1% advertising fund to our national ad fund bringing our national ad fund contribution rates of 5%. This 1% increase combined with our growth and system sales has provided a meaningful increase in the amount of ad fund dollars we can invest.

Historically, we had concentrated the majority of our local dollars in the July and August timeframe. Q3 represented our first quarter lapping our historical local media investment window with the increased national spend. Not only does this give us the opportunity to drive these dollars more efficiently, we're also able to invest in more premium placements such as live sports like the NFL, where you've likely seen a show up.

This elevated level of investment will continue into Q4. And with our continued growth in system sales, we are on track when additional step up in 2023 in our advertising investment that provides the firepower to drive brand awareness. We're excited about the strategic levers we are pulling to sustain same-store sales growth. As we exited Q3, the impact of any 2021 pricing has tailed off, and our sales growth was driven entirely by transactions, which is a true signal of the underlying momentum in our business. We also believe it highlights the unique long-term sales driving levers we have as the brand.

We continue to strengthen our competitive advantage with a best-in-class digital platform. While you're starting to see consumers resort back to their pre-pandemic behaviors, our digital business has sustained above 60%, demonstrating the stickiness of our new guests. We're committed to our aspirational goal of 100% digital transactions where we enjoy a $5 higher average check. This continued expansion of our digital business allows us to continue to build upon our first-party database that's over $30 million strong. Sales-driving levers such as menu innovation through the chicken sandwich is another opportunity to capture new guests and further expand our digital database.

Another important aspect of our growth story is global development, where we have a long-term target of over 7,000 restaurants. We opened 40 net new restaurants during the third quarter, which brings our total to 167 net new restaurants through the first nine months of this year. That's a 13.5% growth rate with both our domestic and international business on track to have record restaurant development for 2022.

And our global pipeline has further strengthened, which as we look ahead into 2023 positions us for another strong year, with average unit volumes of $1.6 million and an initial investment of approximately $400,000, our brand partners are seeing cash-on-cash returns averaging 70%. These cash-on-cash returns have continued to strengthen this year, as we are one of the few brands experiencing significant deflation in 2022. This is driving quite a bit of excitement among our brand partners.

As we sit here today the earnoberry price for jumbo Bone and Wings is $1.05 per pound, and represents a year-over-year cogs improvement of over 1,000 basis points. We are also seeing breast meat prices come down from their highs earlier this year, and continue to see leading indicators that suggest the favorable commodity backdrop for the balance of this year and into early 2023.

Despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop, Wingstop remains well positioned to deliver another industry leading year driven by our simple operating model best-in-class unit economics, levers to sustain same-store sales growth and record unit development. As the industry is navigating 40-year high inflation forcing other brands to take price to manage margins, while consumer sentiment is shifting. Wingstop is different. We are in a position where we do not necessarily have to take price. We have a proven playbook where we lean into that indulgent Wingstop occasion, presenting our guests with value that has allowed us to successfully navigate prior economic cycles.

Additionally, we have a lot of runway in front of us to bring new guests and capture new occasions with strategic growth levers such as expanding our delivery provider base, and menu innovation like our chicken sandwich. We believe this highlights the opportunity we have in front of us here at Wingstop and a long-term growth story. We are reiterating our guidance of low single-digit same-store sales growth for 2022, which would mark our 19th consecutive year of same-store sales growth. And with the visibility into our pipeline at this point in the year, we are raising the low end of our estimate and now expect net new restaurant openings to be between 225 and 235, putting us in a position to exceed our 10% plus development target.

I couldn't be more excited about how the back half of 2022 is playing out for Wingstop. Just a few weeks ago, we held our brand partner convention. At our convention we outlined the strategies we are executing against to deliver this next phase of growth for Wingstop. And I couldn't be more excited with the shared vision and confidence our brand partners have in Wingstop. Our unit economics continue to strengthen against the backdrop of meaningful deflation in our core commodity. We have clear line of sight to $2 million plus AUVs and strategies that will help us navigate uncertain times ahead. We remain confident in our strategies that will reward our shareholders, franchisees and team members as we continue on our path to become a top 10 global restaurant brand.

Before I hand it over to Alex. I want to thank our brand partners, our team members in the restaurant and the team members at the global support center for all their incredible work and commitment that has put us in a strong position to deliver another industry leading year for Wingstop.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Alex.

Alex Kaleida

Thanks, Michael. And good morning. As you just heard from Michael, the third quarter demonstrate the strength of our long-term strategies. We delivered a 17.7% growth in system-wide sales in the third quarter, which now totaled $2.6 billion on a trailing 12 month basis. We grew royalty revenues, franchise fees, and other revenue by $7.5 million in the third quarter, driven primarily by 215 net franchise openings since the prior year comparable period, and a 6.9% increase in domestic same-store sales.

As we signaled in our last call, we reverse the trend we saw in the second quarter, delivering a third quarter comp that's largely driven by transaction growth. Company on restaurant sales totaled $20.2 million in Q3, an increase of $2.3 million, primarily due to a 4.3% increase in same-store sales and nine net new restaurants versus the prior year comparable period as we continue to execute our Manhattan expansion strategy.

Our unique position with meaningful deflation is illustrated in our corporate restaurant margins. Cost of sales excluding pre-opening expenses, and as a percentage of company on restaurant sales decreased by more than 900 basis points compared to the prior year, mainly driven by a nearly 1,100 basis point decrease in food, beverage and packaging costs a 150 basis point decrease in labor, which were partially offset by higher rent and other operating expenses in our New York City restaurants.

We are pleased to see this sequential improvement in restaurant margins this year, which for the third quarter benefited from a 43% decrease in the cost of bone and chicken wings. Based on everything we know today, we have a favorable commodity outlook, not only for bone and wings, but also for breastfeeding, which we believe will continue into early 2023. The significant deflation and weighing prices. The recent declines in breastfeed prices, along with our sales traverse will further strengthen unit economics.

For modeling purposes and company restaurants, we estimate food costs to be 35.5% in the fourth quarter. As a result, we now anticipate company-owned restaurant costs of sales in the fourth quarter to be approximately 75%, which is an improvement of 1,000 basis points versus the fourth quarter and 2021. In the third quarter SG&A increased by $1.7 million, versus a comparable period prior year to a total of $16.7 million. Driven by investments and talent in strategic projects to support the long term growth of the business. This is partially offset by a year-over-year decrease in stock compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA a non GAAP measure was $28.4 million during the quarter, an increase of 33% versus the prior year. Adjusting for non-recurring items we delivered adjusted earnings per diluted share a non-GAAP measure of $0.45, a 55% increase versus the prior year. Our highly franchised asset light model continues to deliver strong free cash flows. As of the end of the third quarter, we had $539.7 million in net debt. Our net debt to trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA was at 5.7x, which is almost half a turn lower than at the end of the second quarter, which underscores our ability to quickly deliver through a combination of adjusted EBITDA growth and strong free cash flow generation.

We also are maintaining a strong cash balance that stands at over $170 million. This cash positions us to be opportunistic to support our supply chain strategy, as we continue to explore options to take greater control of our supply chain. We remain committed to driving shareholder value and returning capital to shareholders through our regular quarterly dividend. Our Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.19 per share of common stock, a demonstration of the strong cash flow generation and strength of our business. This dividend totaling approximately $5.7 million will be paid on December 2, 2022 to stockholders record as of November 11, 2022.

Shifting to our outlook for 2022. We're reiterating our guidance for same-store sales of low single-digits and we're updating our guidance for net new units to a range of 225 to 235 from prior guidance of 220 to 235 for the full-year. This translates to unit growth of 13% to 13.5% versus the prior-year.

We're also lowering SG&A guidance to a range of $68.5 million to $70.5 million from our prior guidance of $70 million to $72 million including stock-based compensation expense of approximately $6 million. We're increasing our diluted earnings per share guidance of between $1.61 to $1.63 from prior guidance of $1.55 to $1.57. Our updated outlook for 2022 reflects our confidence in the second half of the year story for Wingstop supported by the same strategies we are pursuing to achieve our vision of becoming a Top 10 global restaurant brand.

With that, I'd like to now turn to Q&A.

And the first question will come from John Glass with Morgan Stanley.

John Glass

Thanks. Good morning. I'm wondering on the chicken sandwich a few things first, Michael, if you can just talk about what the contribution actually was to the third quarter recognizing it was there briefly, but it also sold out. So maybe are we over indexing to that right now? Or as we look at the third quarter and can you talk about the dynamics and how it impacts check, is it the kind of thing that drives traffic? But it's dilutive to check or how is it purchased I guess and how is it influenced not just traffic but check as well please.

Michael Skipworth

Michael Skipworth

And we launched it all the way from inclusive of National TV, to influencers to social, to even PR campaigns around giving away 100,000 free sandwiches. And so really hit it hard. And what we saw was, was almost a halo effect to our overall business where we saw the entire business, all channels really see growth while we were out driving awareness around the brands and something we're really, really encouraged about. And we see that not only as a long-term sales driving lever for us. But we also see it playing a meaningful role for us in our supply chain strategy.

You heard in our prepared remarks, the mix levels that we're seeing today, we see a path where total boneless mix can exceed 50%. And if those levels we see a path to food costs in a low 30%, which I know you're familiar with our story and the unit economics, John, that's really compelling when you think about what that can do for our brand partners returns. We did see similar to our test market, we did see the chicken sandwich bring in a lot of new guests.

And with that we thought mix nicely on the lunch daypart. And so there were some individual occasions with these new guests that we brought in that we were able to capture that did have a little bit lower average check. But again, it wasn't a significant number that I would call out on the quarter itself.

John Glass

Thank you for all that. And Michael, just to follow-up on what you just mentioned on this path to getting food costs down to the low 30s which I think is pretty remarkable just given how profound that would impact unit economics, what is the key driver to that the chicken sandwich. Is that part of the boneless strategy? Is there something else like you're just talking about boneless wings? And is there a timeframe you think about when that can occur? Is it in the next couple of years? Is that a very long-term strategy? How do you think about how that can materialize?

Michael Skipworth

Michael Skipworth

John Glass

John Glass

Michael Skipworth

You bet.

The next question will come from David Tarantino with Baird.

David Tarantino

Hi, good morning, a couple of questions. First on the Q4 comps outlook, your full-year range of low single-digits kind of leaves a pretty wide range of outcomes possible in the fourth quarter. So I was hoping that you could comment maybe more specifically on what your expectation is for the quarter, in broad terms especially now that it doesn't seem like you're running much pricing across the system?

Michael Skipworth

Michael Skipworth

And we did talk about as we exited Q3, we saw the impact of 2021 pricing trail off, and basically our entire comp, being fueled by transaction growth, which is something we're really excited about what we believe is really a true demonstration of the underlying strength and momentum in our brand. Well, we did comment about with chicken sandwich mix through the first few weeks of October, seeing that in the high single-digit range. And really what we've seen in the comp David through, I guess the first few weeks of October is continued strength in that transaction growth and where we're sitting and where we kind of expect October to finish up is around the 6% comp.

That said, we we're confident in our ability to deliver on our target of low single-digit, same-store sales growth, particularly something we're proud about, particularly when you think about the challenging macro environment that we're in and doing that in a way that's really fueled by transaction growth.

David Tarantino

David Tarantino

Michael Skipworth

Michael Skipworth

David Tarantino

David Tarantino

Michael Skipworth

Thank you.

The next question will come from Jeffrey Bernstein with Barclays.

Jeffrey Bernstein

Great. Thank you. Two questions. The first one, just following-up on the comp trends. Sounds like you mentioned, trends improved sequentially through the third quarter, and you've given us some insight into October. Just wondering whether you see any signs of a slowing macro. I know, you guys talk about 30% plus of your sales and maybe lower income. And recognizing that clearly down from where it was five plus years ago, which is a net positive, but just trying to get a sense for what you would be looking for and your comp in the traffic or in the mix or anything like that. I know you said you have 30 million plus database users. So whether that's your toolbox to kind of assess trends by customer. Just trying to get a sense if you're seeing any sort of a macro slowdown at all within that very strong comp? And then I had one follow-up.

Michael Skipworth

Michael Skipworth

But then in addition to that, I think what we demonstrated in the third quarter is the opportunity we have around just bringing in new guests, whether that's closing the gap on brand awareness, whether it's capturing these chicken sandwich occasions, or even the addition of an additional delivery service provider such as Uber Eats, that's allowing us to access a consumer base that we weren't previously offering Wingstop to. And so we have these two elements working in concert, if you will, and all supported by a significant increase in our ad fund dollars that we're able to invest this year that that really help us to have confidence in our outlook for 2022. Despite any pullback from the broader consumer or any recession concerns that are out there.

Jeffrey Bernstein

Jeffrey Bernstein

Michael Skipworth

Michael Skipworth

And I really think that is, if you will the exclamation point on the fact that we've not only been able to benefit from call it low to mid 30% increase in sales over the last three years. But we sit here today with meaningful deflation in our business. And so right now, our unit economics are about as strong as they've ever been. And as we indicated, these leading indicators we watch around poultry seem to suggest through the balance of this year and in the early 2023, we should have a favorable commodity backdrop, which is really encouraging.

And the last element I would add to the Wingstop development, and we've talked about this before Jeff, is there's not a lot of leverage on the businesses for our brand partners. A lot of them use existing cash flow to reinvest and drive their growth. And so leverage rates is not a common conversation that we have with our brand partners. And I think knowing that the rising rate environment that that we're in right now doesn't give us a lot of concern around our ability to continue to deliver on our long-term algorithm of double-digit development growth.

Jeffrey Bernstein

Jeffrey Bernstein

Michael Skipworth

Thank you.

The next question will come from Jared Garber with Goldman Sachs.

Jared Garber

Great. Thanks for the question. Sort of wanted to follow-up on the development conversation and the unit growth conversation that you just touched on a bit. Wanted to get a sense of maybe how the third quarter unit growth numbers sort of tracked versus your internal estimates as they came in a little bit below where we had been expecting, but at the same time you maintained and even to a degree raised your full-year outlook on unit growth. So just want to get a sense of maybe how the third quarter played out and what gives you the confidence for the level of opens that you'll need to see in the fourth quarter.

And then I guess beyond that, what the returns I mean, they mean your returns sort of speak for themselves with the phenomenal returns, and the top-line continues to grow. So I guess what -- the question really is, what's the path towards accelerating unit growth from here? And how -- what are the conversations you're having like with franchise partners, maybe larger and more sophisticated partners to take this brand on a more accelerated unit growth path? Thank you.

Michael Skipworth

Michael Skipworth

So from our perspective, everything's on track. And we're really excited about our outlook in the reality that we're going to deliver a record development year for the brand. I think that's a really strong statement when you particularly think about the broader macro and the operating environment that we're delivering that and I think that really speaks to this to the strength of the brand. And we're pretty proud of that range translate into a 13% to 13.5% unit growth. And I think that's pretty strong.

As it relates to accelerating growth, I think it's happening, and you are seeing brand partners reinvest. We are seeing their national start to play a bigger part of our development story. I mentioned earlier, internationals on pace for record development year, there's a lot of excitement around the globe for expanding with Wingstop. And I think as we progress, that international story is going to be a bigger part of our development in something we're really excited about.

And we're constantly having conversations with large scaled operators who are interested in Wingstop. But the reality is we've got a lot of existing brand partners that are excited to grow. It's a really efficient way for us to grow, they know the brand we know them. And where we're really excited about continuing the growth, our existing brand partners. Again, a strong testament to the returns that they're seeing and their desire to continue to reinvest.

Jared Garber

Jared Garber

Michael Skipworth

Michael Skipworth

Jared Garber

Jared Garber

The next question will come from Jon Tower with Citi.

Jon Tower

Great. Just two quick ones for me. The first I was wondering, just following-up again on the unit development pieces that's happened. We've heard from a handful of other operators, some issues around opening new stores, whether it's securing the proper equipment or getting permitting, and you guys don't seem to be hitting any of that any of those roadblocks. I'm curious how you and your franchisees been able to navigate around these issues?

Michael Skipworth

Michael Skipworth

We have been extremely proactive in engaging with equipment suppliers, just ensuring that the equipment is there to support our pipeline, whether that's us, leaning in securing bank suppliers as an example. And so we've taken a really proactive approach and trying to help mitigate any issues related to supply chain, but I think it's those two things are probably what are helping us shape up to have another record development year despite the challenging macro backdrop.

Jon Tower

Jon Tower

Michael Skipworth

Michael Skipworth

Jon Tower

Jon Tower

Michael Skipworth

Michael Skipworth

And so continuing to enhance these unit economics don't allow or don't require or permit any of those investments to impact how they're going to deploy capital. And so there's, there are investments that are happening. And then as we scale the brand from here, as we continue to advance our supply chain strategy, we'll work closely with our brand partners to ensure that if investments are needed, they're clearly communicated with a business case behind them and in a way that won't impact our long-term target on unit growth.

Jon Tower

Jon Tower

The next question will come from Andrew Charles with Cowen.

Andrew Charles

Hey, thank you. Michael, obviously very strong performance following the increase the national ad fund contribution back in May that's obviously being concentrated in the back half of this year. But can you remind us just contractually when the next 50 or 100 basis points raise to national ad fund contribution is up for grabs, to go to 5.5% to 6% of sales, and your level of confidence following like we mentioned few weeks ago that that [indiscernible] increase that contribution to continue to fuel the advertising trends you're seeing.

Michael Skipworth

Michael Skipworth

And as we sit here right now, Andrew, we feel pretty confident that that's given us a lot of firepower to continue to drive the brand. And continue to close the gap on the opportunity we have in front of us around brand awareness when we compare ourselves to other more mature national brands and the thing that's going to continue to fuel that fund and fuel growth is really going to come in the form of system sales growth, which is growing not only from same-store sales growth, but our unit expansion as well. And we believe that gives us a lot of firepower and just to continue to drive the business and deliver on our algorithm of same-store sales growth.

Andrew Charles

Andrew Charles

Alex Kaleida

Alex Kaleida

Andrew Charles

Andrew Charles

The next question will come from Jeff Farmer with Gordon Haskett.

Jeff Farmer

Thank you. You and a lot of your peers have seen some reduced frequency from that lower income consumer. But have you seen check management or any other indication of changing behavior from the balance of your consumer segments?

Michael Skipworth

Michael Skipworth

Jeff Farmer

Jeff Farmer

Michael Skipworth

Michael Skipworth

And I really just think that that highlights the efficient labor model that we deploy, you can run a Wingstop at our average unit volume of 1.6 million, with as few as three to four team members in there and the overall roster is clearly much smaller than what a lot of other brands have to operate within their assets, and so I think that helps us navigate and feel less of an impact from any sort of staffing issues out there, if there are any that, that continue to persist.

Jeff Farmer

Jeff Farmer

Michael Skipworth

You bet.

Andy Barish

Sorry about that. Yes. Actually just wondering on, as you talked about sort of the amount of sequential improvement, I guess, if you went through the 3Q, and obviously, September higher than what October is running. So just trying to kind of match all of that up with -- what happened with only the week of chicken sandwich and everything kind of surrounding that, I guess?

Michael Skipworth

Michael Skipworth

And as we continue to navigate this environment, as we continue to execute against these growth levers strategies, we feel pretty confident and excited about our ability to deliver that 19th consecutive year same-store sales growth. And as we thought about the relaunch of chicken sandwich, I mentioned earlier how we fired just about every bullet we had with the initial launch in and we saw the opportunity, and we saw how many new guests we were bringing in. And so with the relaunch, we took a much more measured approach.

I referenced in our prepared remarks where we intern the chicken sandwich on and for the first week, we didn't even support it with advertising. And then from there, we've advanced the ad support, ensuring that this opportunity we have been bringing these new guests into Wingstop, that we win them over and convert them to loyal Wingstop users and see that as a really nice long-term sales driving opportunity for us.

And I think that's consistent with how we've approached things historically, where we take a very measured approach. We're very intentional and we liked the position that it puts us into to continue to deliver strong growth, regardless of the challenging macro environment.

Andy Barish

Andy Barish

Michael Skipworth

Michael Skipworth

And we're obviously not in that position. But all things equal, I would expect in 2023 as for us to revert back to maybe our more historical trend around pricing, and that is a very disciplined approach of one to two points of pricing year. But obviously we'll need to watch and see how things play out as we progress through the balance of 2022 and enter 2023.

Andy Barish

Andy Barish

Michael Skipworth

You bet.

The next question will come from Nick Setyan with Wedbush Securities.

Nick Setyan

Thank you. The pleasant surprise in the comp and Q3 seems to be that -- it was more broad based than just a chicken sandwich. Is there any way to maybe just parse out what the comp without the chicken sandwich may have been? That would be very helpful.

Michael Skipworth

Michael Skipworth

Nick Setyan

Nick Setyan

Michael Skipworth

Michael Skipworth

We mentioned the addition of Uber Eats as a national delivery provider in the third quarter, that's something that we really haven't done a lot of ad support behind. We see a lot of opportunity not only there with DoorDash as well, when you benchmark our delivery business against other more established mature delivery businesses. There's a ton of runway for us. And so that is just one example of the opportunity we have to continue to scale and advance our digital business.

Nick Setyan

Nick Setyan

The next question will come from Dennis Geiger with UBS.

Dennis Geiger

Great, thank you. I just wanted to ask about wing costs of bone and wing costs, given the deflation there. How we should think about sort of continued use of strategic discounting to drive further traffic going forward for the core boning, and I guess we could frame it up relative to boneless as well. But just anything on discounting and promotional lovers, which I think gives us pretty effectively in recent quarters. What that might look like into -- in the next year, if you have any high level comments on that?

Michael Skipworth

Michael Skipworth

And so we lean into that and can promote things like the Boneless Meal Deal, which we did earlier this year. That really reverse the trend that we saw in the second quarter, and that Boneless Meal Deal was at a decent food cost for our P&L. It wasn't really at a discount. So we -- as a brand, don't discount, but we are intentional about how we think about and present the consumer with value, particularly in an environment where the consumer is being more discerning with their dining out decisions.

Our ala carte chicken sandwich that can come in 12 different flavors presenting the consumer with a lot of variety. But yet presenting that at a $5.49 price point, or even the combo with fries and a drink at $7.99 is a compelling value. But then it also not only addresses value, and that value message that's important to retain our core, it's also bringing a lot of new guests. And so these are, these are long-term sustaining sales drivers that were activated and against that give us a lot of confidence in what's in front of us and in navigating in sort of macro challenges that play out.

Dennis Geiger

Dennis Geiger

Michael Skipworth

Michael Skipworth

But that's just one of the many opportunities we have around the globe. And we announced earlier where we sold the rights to South Korea, and we expect our first restaurant to open there in early 2023. Really excited about that opportunity. We continue to expand around that Southeast Asia region, in addition to the success we're seeing in Europe, particularly in the U.K., where we're 25 restaurants strong on pace for a record development year, and even with some of the challenging macro environment that the U.K. consumer is having to navigate our business there continues to demonstrate strong sales.

And in fact, over the past couple of months, they've actually seen, margin strengthened. And so I think another really strong case behind our international growth story. And not only is our brand transportable around the globe, but the resiliency of our brand is showcasing itself in a challenging environment in the U.K., just to provide that example.

Dennis Geiger

Dennis Geiger

The next question will come from Michael Tamas with Oppenheimer & Co.

Michael Tamas

Hi, thanks. You sort of touched on this a couple of questions ago, but your comments on delivery today have been pretty bullish. And you don't seem to be seeing a slowdown that others are experiencing or have talked about, that they might see in the near future? Is that because you added the second delivery provider that added incremental customers or can you help us better understand why you think this differential exists recognizing that some of those food delivery cuisines are also a pretty good value for the consumer? Thanks.

Michael Skipworth

Michael Skipworth

And that's allowing us to bring in a lot of new guests where we're starting to lean in and activate on these delivery platforms. And so I think we are seeing new guest acquisition in these channels that's helping us continue to grow and see growth in the delivery channel.

Michael Tamas

Michael Tamas

Michael Skipworth

Michael Skipworth

Michael Tamas

Michael Tamas

Michael Skipworth

You bet.

The next question will come from Chris Carril with RBC Capital Markets.

Christopher Carril

Hi, thanks and good morning. So I wanted to ask about longer-term strategy. So as you're looking at the changes across the menu, potential daypart expansion opportunities to drive transaction to grow awareness. Could that lead you to revisit your real estate and restaurant format strategy? Is there potential to focus more on real estate in higher traffic locations or different formats like drive thru just given how the business is evolving from here?

Michael Skipworth

Michael Skipworth

And so as we talked about some more comments earlier, really making sure we protect and enhance these unit economics is something that's paramount for this brand, and what we believe will continue to fuel industry leading development. So we're going to stay true to that. And we see an ability again, to drive a these two levels above $2 million with the existing box we have today.

Christopher Carril

Christopher Carril

Alex Kaleida

Alex Kaleida

Christopher Carril

Christopher Carril

The next question will come from Joshua Long with Stephens Incorporated.

Joshua Long

Great. Thank you for taking the question. I was just curious as we think about the opportunity for that boneless mix to go north of 50% over time. Pretty exciting when we think about the -- what kind of investments would be needed in that poultry complex to support that, assuming that you could get to that level across the overall system?

Michael Skipworth

Michael Skipworth

Joshua Long

Joshua Long

Michael Skipworth

Michael Skipworth

We do see a role for ghost kitchens, pretty consistent with what we've seen in the past. We don't see that being a huge component of our growth. But yet something we'll continue to monitor and evaluate as we progress from here, and continue to drive and deliver that on our long-term growth algorithm for unit development.

Joshua Long

Joshua Long

The next question will come from Jim Sanderson with Northcoast Research.

Jim Sanderson

Hey, thanks for the question. And congratulations on a great quarter. Just wanted to drill down a little bit more on the digital component of your business. I think you've mentioned an acceleration in digital sales mix was that delivery component of that ramp up as well, especially given the addition of Uber Eats?

Michael Skipworth

Michael Skipworth

And then in addition to that, as you're starting to see consumers drift back towards maybe pre-pandemic dining behaviors. We're seeing a lot of other digital channels retract. And so CRS grow is something that we're really excited about. And I think, as I mentioned earlier, it really speaks to the stickiness of the digital growth that we've seen in our business over the last couple of years is something that we're excited to continue to build on in advance from here.

Jim Sanderson

Jim Sanderson

Michael Skipworth

Michael Skipworth

Jim Sanderson

Jim Sanderson

Michael Skipworth

Michael Skipworth

Jim Sanderson

Jim Sanderson

